The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend has arrived. We saw the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night and Mac McClung win the Dunk Contest for the third year in a row (and some Skills Challenge Controversy) on Saturday night. Sunday brings us the new-look All-Star Game. Stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama will be taking the court in a tournament-style ASG at the Warriors' Chase Center.

Tthe NBA has completely revamped the format of the All-Star Game in 2025. This year, the 24 All-Stars were drafted into three teams of eight players each by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Team Chris Mullin, which won the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, will join the three other All-Star teams on Sunday night to play a mini single-elimination tournament.

Each team of All-Stars has a noticeable theme throughout its roster.

Kenny's Young Stars (featuring Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham) will face Chuck's Global Stars (featuring Wembanyama, Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) in the first semifinal. Shaq's OGs (featuring James, Curry and Kevin Durant) will face Candace's Rising Stars (led by Spurs rookie and Dunk Contest runner-up Stephon Castle). The winners will then meet in the championship for the right to be named 2025 NBA All-Star champions. In each game, the first team to reach 40 points wins.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for Sunday, including the full bracket and times for the All-Star Game.

Sunday, Feb. 17

All times ET

NBA Legends Brunch -- 2 p.m. | NBA TV // fubo (Try for free)

The National Basketball Retired Players Association will host its annual awards ceremony.

G League Up Next Game -- 3:30 p.m. | NBA TV // fubo (Try for free)

The G League's most exciting players were drafted into four teams and will compete in a mini tournament. This year's teams are: Team Braxton, Team Earn Your Leisure, Team Swish Cultures and Team Strictly

NBA All-Star Game -- 8 p.m. | TNT and truTV // Max

The NBA's best players will take center stage during the annual All-Star Game. This year, the format was changed to a mini tournament featuring three NBA All-Star teams: Chuck's Global Stars, Kenny's Young Guns, and Shaq's OGs -- and Team Chris Mullin, the winner of Rising Stars Challenge.

Here's a look at the All-Star Game tournament schedule and bracket:

Kenny's Young Stars vs. Chuck's Global Stars - 8:20 p.m. ET

Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars - 9 p.m. ET

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 9:45 p.m. ET

The winner of each game in the mini tournament will be the first team to reach 40 points. There is a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team gets $125,000. Players on the second-place team get $50,000. Players on the teams that lose in the semifinals get $25,000.