2025 NBA All-Star Game score, results: Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum lead OGs to title in drawn-out tournament
The first ever All-Star tournament was held Sunday night in San Francisco
The NBA unveiled its new All-Star Game format on Sunday night in San Francisco. And the old stars emerged victorious from the four-team tournament. Shaq's OGs -- a team made up of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and other veteran stars -- were crowned the winners of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, taking down Chuck's Global Stars in the championship game. Curry was named the MVP, becoming 15th player to win multiple All-Star Game MVPs.
The whole event took nearly three hours, but less than half of that time featured actual basketball. There were plenty of extracurricular off-court activities -- and plenty of Kevin Hart. The three games were all played to 40 points, and Tatum dunked home the game-winning points in the championship game.
One star, however, was notably absent from the winning team. LeBron James did not play Sunday night, missing his first All-Star Game in 21 years. The Lakers star made the announcement he'd be sitting out about 75 minutes before the event started, and he said it was due to "foot and ankle discomfort."
Here are the results from the night.
NBA All-Star Game schedule, results
- Game 1: Chuck's Global Stars 41, Kenny's Young Stars 32
- Game 2: Shaq's OGs 42, Candace's Rising Stars 35
- Championship Game: Shaq's OGs 41, Chuck's Global Stars 25
Team Shaq is our All-Star champion
The old fellas still have it! With a 41-25 victory in the final, Team Shaq, built around the older American players in the All-Star pool, have won the 2025 All-Star Tournament.
The basketball is back on
As a reminder, we are in fact here to play basketball tonight. The All-Star tournament finale stopped after the first break for an extended tribute to Inside the NBA, but we are playing hoops again and Team Chuck is slowly working its way back into this game. It is 11-6 in favor of Team Shaq as of this writing.
Rest vs. Rust
Just as was the case on Friday, the second winner had a major advantage early in the final because it didn't spend an hour sitting down and resting. Team Shaq has an 11-0 lead here in part because of how rusty Team Chuck is.
The final has begun
Stephen Curry kicks off the All-Star finale with a 3-point runner, and we're officially off to the races. It's a group of older American stars here against a group of younger international ones. It may not quite be the "Team USA vs. Team World" full-game format we wanted, but it's a reasonable facsimile.
