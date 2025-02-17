2025 NBA All-Star Game score, results: Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum lead OGs to title in drawn-out tournament

The NBA unveiled its new All-Star Game format on Sunday night in San Francisco. And the old stars emerged victorious from the four-team tournament. Shaq's OGs -- a team made up of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and other veteran stars -- were crowned the winners of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, taking down Chuck's Global Stars in the championship game. Curry was named the MVP, becoming 15th player to win multiple All-Star Game MVPs.

The whole event took nearly three hours, but less than half of that time featured actual basketball. There were plenty of extracurricular off-court activities -- and plenty of Kevin Hart. The three games were all played to 40 points, and Tatum dunked home the game-winning points in the championship game.

One star, however, was notably absent from the winning team. LeBron James did not play Sunday night, missing his first All-Star Game in 21 years. The Lakers star made the announcement he'd be sitting out about 75 minutes before the event started, and he said it was due to "foot and ankle discomfort."

Here are the results from the night.

NBA All-Star Game schedule, results

Game 1: Chuck's Global Stars 41, Kenny's Young Stars 32

Game 2: Shaq's OGs 42, Candace's Rising Stars 35



Championship Game: Shaq's OGs 41, Chuck's Global Stars 25

CBS Sports will have more on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game soon.