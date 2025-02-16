2025 NBA All-Star Game scores: Live updates, format explained as Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, more share floor

NBA All-Star Sunday is officially here, so that means it's finally time for the All-Star… Game? Games? Tournament? We're still working on a name here as the NBA introduces yet another new format for the Sunday festivities. This year, the 24 chosen All-Stars have been divided among three teams: Team Chuck, led by Charles Barkley, is comprised mostly of international stars. Team Shaq, led by Shaquille O'Neal, is built around older legends. And Team Kenny, led by Kenny Smith, will have most of the younger All-Stars in the field.

A fourth team, the Rising Stars winners from Friday (led by Spurs rookie Stephon Castle), will compete as well and be coached by Candace Parker. Those three teams will compete in a tournament to determine this year's All-Star champion. Games will be played to 40 points rather than with a clock, and each player on the winning team will receive a $125,000 payout.

One star, however, will be notably absent. LeBron James will not be playing Sunday night. The Lakers star made the announcement he'd be sitting out about 75 minutes before the event started, and he said it was due to "foot and ankle discomfort."

NBA All-Star Game schedule, results

Game 1: Chuck's Global Stars vs. Kenny's Young Stars - ~8:20 p.m. ET

Game 2: Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars - ~9 p.m. ET



Championship Game: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 -- ~9:45 p.m. ET

Follow along with us below for live updates and highlights from the evening.