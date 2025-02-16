2025 NBA All-Star Game scores: Live updates, format explained as Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, more share floor
LeBron James, however, will not be suiting up on Sunday night
NBA All-Star Sunday is officially here, so that means it's finally time for the All-Star… Game? Games? Tournament? We're still working on a name here as the NBA introduces yet another new format for the Sunday festivities. This year, the 24 chosen All-Stars have been divided among three teams: Team Chuck, led by Charles Barkley, is comprised mostly of international stars. Team Shaq, led by Shaquille O'Neal, is built around older legends. And Team Kenny, led by Kenny Smith, will have most of the younger All-Stars in the field.
A fourth team, the Rising Stars winners from Friday (led by Spurs rookie Stephon Castle), will compete as well and be coached by Candace Parker. Those three teams will compete in a tournament to determine this year's All-Star champion. Games will be played to 40 points rather than with a clock, and each player on the winning team will receive a $125,000 payout.
One star, however, will be notably absent. LeBron James will not be playing Sunday night. The Lakers star made the announcement he'd be sitting out about 75 minutes before the event started, and he said it was due to "foot and ankle discomfort."
NBA All-Star Game schedule, results
- Game 1: Chuck's Global Stars vs. Kenny's Young Stars - ~8:20 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars - ~9 p.m. ET
- Championship Game: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 -- ~9:45 p.m. ET
Follow along with us below for live updates and highlights from the evening.
More on LeBron missing tonight's game
First All-Star Game without LeBron since 2004
LeBron has been selected to 20 previous All-Star Games.. and he's played in each of them. Tonight's contest is the first ASG that won't have LeBron on the floor since 2004!
That All-Star Game was a 136-122 West victory. Shaq, who was supposed to be LeBron's coach on Sunday night, had a game-high 24 points in that game and won MVP honors.
No LeBron in 2025 All-Star Game
The NBA's biggest star will not be suiting up in the 2025 All-Star Game. LeBron James is out tonight with "foot and ankle discomfort." He announced he was not playing at 6:45 p.m. ET, roughly 85 minutes before the first game tips off. LeBron was selected to his 21st consecutive All-Star Game in 2025 and was set to make his 20th straight start, this time for Shaq's "OGs" team. The 40-year-old, who initially said he wanted to play in all 82 regular-season games this season, has appeared in 48 of the Lakers' 52 games so far.
