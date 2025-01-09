The second returns of NBA All-Star voting are in, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks still leads all vote-getters. Just like in the first returns, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leads all Western Conference vote-getters. The most significant change since last week is that the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has overtaken the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the No. 2 spot in the West backcourt. Doncic has been sidelined since injuring his left calf on Christmas Day.

In the East, Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns remain comfortably ahead of all other frontcourt players. LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is still tops among East guards, with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers (who have still only lost four games this whole season) in second place and Damian Lillard of the Bucks more than 160,000 votes behind him.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James are behind Jokic in the frontcourt, and James has almost caught up to Durant -- only about 2,000 votes separate second and third place. Behind them, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has leapfrogged the Lakers' Anthony Davis for the No. 4 spot. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still leads all backcourt players irrespective of conference, and Curry has about 25,000 more votes than Doncic.

The full returns:

The 2025 All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco, will not actually be one game. The new format calls for a mini-tournament featuring four teams: three eight-player All-Star teams to be drafted by Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neale, plus the winner of the Rising Stars challenge.

All-Star selection, however, has not changed. The 10 "starters" (three frontcourt players and two guards in each conference) will still be determined by the fan vote (50%), a panel of players (25%) and a panel of media members (25%). Coaches will select the reserves.

The third returns will be released on Jan. 16. NBA All-Star voting will conclude on Jan. 20.