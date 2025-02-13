The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend has nearly arrived, with San Francisco and the Golden State Warriors set to play host from Feb. 14-16. This is the first time the annual showcase has been in the Bay Area since 2000, and some major changes are in store.

Most notably, the NBA has completely revamped the format of the All-Star Game. This year, the All-Stars were drafted into three teams of eight players each by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, and they will be joined on Sunday night by the winner of the Rising Stars Game to play a mini single-elimination tournament.

2025 NBA All-Star Game rosters: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards lead three squads in new format Sam Quinn

Kenny's Young Stars will face Chuck's Global Stars in the semifinals, while Shaq's OGs will face Candace's Rising Stars. The winners will then meet in the championship for the right to be named 2025 NBA All-Star champions. In each game, the teams will play to 40 points, and the first side to reach that mark wins.

Furthermore, the league announced on Thursday that Warriors legend Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will not reprise their one-on-one 3-point shootout this year because they "weren't able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year's special moment."

Friday, Feb. 14

All times ET

Rising Stars Practice -- 12:30 p.m. | NBA TV

The best young players in the league will hit the practice court ahead of Rising Stars on Friday night.

Basketball Hall of Fame news conference -- 3 p.m. | NBA TV

The finalists will be announced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game -- 7 p.m. | ESPN

The annual Celebrity Game will feature stars from around the sports, music and entertainment worlds.

Rising Stars -- 9 p.m. ET | TNT and truTV

The best young players will compete in the annual Rising Stars event. This year, they will be split into four teams: Team T, Team M, Team C and Team G. The winner will advance to Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 15

All times ET

NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day -- 2 p.m. | NBA TV

The NBA's All-Star teams will hit the practice court and speak to the media ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.

NBA HBCU Classic -- 5 p.m. | NBA TV

The men's basketball programs from Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will square off in the fourth annual HBCU Classic.

Adam Silver's press conference -- 7 p.m. | NBA TV

The NBA commissioner will hold his annual All-Star Weekend press conference.

All-Star Saturday Night -- 8 p.m. | TNT and truTV

The All-Star Saturday Night festivities will begin with the Skills Challenge, followed by the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Who's in NBA Slam Dunk Contest, 3-point shootout? Full list of participants at 2025 All-Star Saturday Night Jack Maloney

Sunday, Feb. 17

All times ET

NBA Legends Brunch -- 2 p.m. | NBA TV

The National Basketball Retired Players Association will host its annual awards ceremony.

G League Up Next Game -- 3:30 p.m. | NBA TV

The G League's most exciting players were drafted into four teams and will compete in a mini tournament. This year's teams are: Team Braxton, Team Earn Your Leisure, Team Swish Cultures and Team Strictly

NBA All-Star Game -- 8 p.m. | TNT and truTV

The NBA's best players will take center stage during the annual All-Star Game. This year, the format was changed to a mini tournament featuring three NBA All-Star teams: Chuck's Global Stars, Kenny's Young Guns, and Shaq's OGs -- and the winner of Rising Stars.