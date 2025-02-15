The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend has arrived, with San Francisco and the Golden State Warriors hosting the three-day event from Feb. 14-16. This is the first time the annual showcase has been in the Bay Area since 2000, and some major changes are in store.
Most notably, the NBA has completely revamped the format of the All-Star Game. This year, the All-Stars were drafted into three teams of eight players each by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Team Chris Mullin, which won the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, will join the three other All-Star teams on Sunday night to play a mini single-elimination tournament.
Kenny's Young Stars will face Chuck's Global Stars in the semifinals, while Shaq's OGs will face Candace's Rising Stars (aka Team Mullin). The winners will then meet in the championship for the right to be named 2025 NBA All-Star champions. In each game, the teams will play to 40 points, and the first side to reach that mark wins.
Saturday's action includes the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest.
Furthermore, the league announced on Thursday that Warriors legend Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will not reprise their one-on-one 3-point shootout this year because they "weren't able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year's special moment."
Friday, Feb. 14
All times ET
- Rising Stars Practice -- 12:30 p.m. | NBA TV
The best young players in the league will hit the practice court ahead of Rising Stars on Friday night.
- Basketball Hall of Fame news conference -- 3 p.m. | NBA TV
The finalists will be announced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game -- 7 p.m. | ESPN
The annual Celebrity Game will feature stars from around the sports, music and entertainment worlds.
- Rising Stars Challenge -- 9 p.m. ET | TNT and truTV
The best young players will compete in the annual Rising Stars event. This year, they will be split into four teams: Team T, Team M, Team C and Team G. The winner will advance to Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 15
All times ET
- NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day -- 2 p.m. | NBA TV
The NBA's All-Star teams will hit the practice court and speak to the media ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.
- NBA HBCU Classic -- 5 p.m. | NBA TV
The men's basketball programs from Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will square off in the fourth annual HBCU Classic.
- Adam Silver's press conference -- 7 p.m. | NBA TV
The NBA commissioner will hold his annual All-Star Weekend press conference.
- All-Star Saturday Night -- 8 p.m. | TNT and truTV
The All-Star Saturday Night festivities will begin with the Skills Challenge, followed by the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.
Sunday, Feb. 17
All times ET
- NBA Legends Brunch -- 2 p.m. | NBA TV
The National Basketball Retired Players Association will host its annual awards ceremony.
- G League Up Next Game -- 3:30 p.m. | NBA TV
The G League's most exciting players were drafted into four teams and will compete in a mini tournament. This year's teams are: Team Braxton, Team Earn Your Leisure, Team Swish Cultures and Team Strictly
- NBA All-Star Game -- 8 p.m. | TNT and truTV
The NBA's best players will take center stage during the annual All-Star Game. This year, the format was changed to a mini tournament featuring three NBA All-Star teams: Chuck's Global Stars, Kenny's Young Guns, and Shaq's OGs -- and Team Chris Mullin, the winner of Rising Stars Challenge.