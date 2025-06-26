Ace Bailey didn't expect to hear his name called by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 overall pick on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, reports suggested that neither Utah nor Charlotte -- which held the No. 4 pick -- were among Bailey's preferred destinations. Even after canceling a meeting with the 76ers and skipping workouts for top-five teams, Bailey still landed in Salt Lake City -- a destination he reportedly hoped to avoid.

When asked if he knew the Jazz were seriously interested, Bailey said, "no idea."

Bailey celebrated like any other first-rounder, but given his strategic moves before the draft -- and with Brooklyn, New Orleans, and Washington reportedly atop his list, per ESPN -- it's fair to wonder whether he's truly happy heading to Utah, or if this marks the beginning of a rocky fit between player and franchise.

"I can control what I can control. They feel how they feel," Bailey said when asked about those questioning his enthusiasm. "But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens."

Talent isn't a question when it comes to Bailey. The 6-foot-8 forward is the highest-rated commit in Rutgers history and made an immediate impact as a freshman last season. He played in 30 games, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while showcasing his elite athleticism and scoring touch. Bailey earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and third-team All-Big Ten.

His play kept him firmly in the top-tier draft conversation all season, even as speculation about his preferred landing spot intensified late in the process.

Still, Bailey may have landed in a spot that fast-tracks his opportunity. Utah finished with the worst record in the NBA at 17–65 and enters next season with plenty of minutes up for grabs. For a natural scorer like Bailey, it's a chance to step into a prominent role right away on a team that ranked just 21st in scoring and is in dire need of offensive firepower.

Bailey admitted he doesn't know much about Utah and said he's "glad" the draft is behind him so he can turn his focus fully to basketball.

"I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work," Bailey said. "I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat."