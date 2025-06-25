After a thrilling seven-game series in the 2025 NBA Finals, the league moves on to the next order of business with the 2025 NBA Draft beginning Wednesday, June 25, giving plenty of opportunities for 2025 NBA Draft betting. The first round will take place on Wednesday and the second round will happen Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery and hold the No. 1 pick. They're expected to take Cooper Flagg from Duke, although he's a prohibitive favorite for anyone using the best NBA Draft betting promos. Sports fans interested in NBA betting and looking to make wagers on Wednesday's event can check out the latest promotions being offered at top sportsbooks below.

2025 NBA Draft preview

Flagg is expected to be the top pick and the San Antonio Spurs could take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper second overall, but that's about as much clarity as NBA Draft mock drafts have gotten. The Philadelphia 76ers can go several different directions at No. 3. They have a oft-injured but talented core that can contend for a title when healthy. However, they also need to have one eye on the future with a selection this high. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is the favorite to be the No. 3 pick, but most CBS mock drafts have him going to the Hornets at No. 4.

There could also be movement from teams who hold multiple first-round picks. The Brooklyn Nets hold five first-round picks ahead of Wednesday's draft and could package those to move up and grab one or two high-upside prospects rather than make five picks. The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder also have two picks, while the Phoenix Suns picked up an additional selection after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Phoenix will get the player Houston selects at No. 10, as the trade can't be made official until the new league year begins July 6.

Duke could make history if Flagg's teammates Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach also get taken within the top 10 picks, which is projected to happen. This would be the third instance in the modern draft era where three teammates were selected in the top 10. Knueppel is a -250 to go No. 4 to Charlotte while Maluach is likely to be taken in the 7-9 range.

