The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday with the first round at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, and the Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick. The Mavericks are expected to take Cooper Flagg, the star forward from Duke, and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is projected to go second overall to the San Antonio Spurs. After that, the draft is fairly open when the Philadelphia 76ers pick at No. 3. Sports fans interested in NBA betting and looking to make wagers on Wednesday's event can check out the latest promotions being offered at top sportsbooks below.

2025 NBA Draft preview

The 76ers were reportedly in the mix for Kevin Durant, with Paul George and the No. 3 pick on the block. Durant is now with the Rockets, which means Philadelphia is set to go ahead and make a selection early in the draft. VJ Edgecombe is the favorite to go No. 3 at DraftKings, priced at -320, but Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson are also in the mix. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has mocked Johnson to Philadelphia. The Texas guard is -350 to be taken in the top five picks.

Flagg isn't the only Duke prospect expected to be taken early. Forward Kon Knueppel is being mocked at No. 7 to the New Orleans Pelicans, but he's -1000 to be a top-five selection. In fact, DraftKings has Knueppel as the favorite at No. 4 overall (-145), going to the Charlotte Hornets. Big man Khaman Maluach is projected to go in the top 10 picks, currently being mocked to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8. The Nets have five first-round picks entering Wednesday and are likely to be among the movers and shakers of the event.

Brooklyn isn't the only team with multiple first-round picks. The defending champions Thunder have two selections as well and can build out their roster further. The Pelicans, Spurs, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns are also among the teams who have multiple first-round selections. Phoenix acquired the No. 10 pick from Houston in the Durant trade.

