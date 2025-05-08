Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson and VJ Edgecombe — in some order for some, in that exact order for me — represent the (mostly-static) top-five prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. But the landscape beyond the top five is far from settled in this class as the 2025 NBA Draft Combine kicks off this week in Chicago (May 11-18), setting up what should be a big week to help the dust settle and shake out for decision-makers. The lottery is May 12.

Those top five have little, or nothing, to prove to NBA teams regardless of how the lottery balls fall this week. But the Combine offers a big chance for plenty — and plenty will need to seize the opportunity.

Of the 75 invited participants, I've picked out five who I feel could benefit from big weeks and have something to prove. Each of the five are ranked in the top-50 of the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings.

Viewed as the best passer in the class but also seen to have plenty of flaws — namely his shooting and how that projects long-term — which makes this week especially important. Demin's slipped from a surefire top-five pick early in the season to a range somewhere between 10-20 but he could help himself this week by showing off the other areas of his game beyond his passing.

Oh, and showcasing the passing might not hurt, either.

NBA teams have grown to like and maybe love Bryant's tangibles: He's 6-foot-8 with a big frame and broad shoulders. On top of that he shoots a clean ball. He was a role player with Arizona this past season as a true freshman, though, and a bit of an unknown still despite some strong performances late in the season. Bryant was the No. 28 prospect in the 2024 class.

The No. 1 player in the transfer portal — and a Michigan commit — has a chance this week to break out from a mid-major star, to a highly-recruited high-major talent, to a potential first-round pick, all in the span of a few months. Lendeborg's a long forward whose defensive instincts and anticipation pops on tape at UAB. Teams want to see him in a different setting against high-level competition and they'll get their wish. Michigan is surely hoping Lendeborg leaves Chicago with more to prove at the collegiate level.

Uzan had a breakout junior season for national runner-up Houston and was a key piece in the Cougars' late-season run that included 31 wins in their final 33 games. He's a do-it-all guard with a vastly improved jumper and passing versatility that could make him a real weapon for NBA teams looking to bolster backcourt depth. Returning to school makes sense for Uzan — he'd be featured on a potential preseason No. 1 Houston team — but a big week might get him in a spot where he is viewed as a top-30 prospect. I have him at No. 44 on my board.

Improvement as a shooter each of the last three seasons, culminating with a jump from 35.2% to 40.5% on 3-pointers the last year, has Proctor in a spot where NBA teams may be ready to buy the jumper long-term — a real area of concern that may have kept him from being viewed as a first-round prospect the last few years.

How he fares this week will be fascinating not only on that front but also to see how he plays when not linked with Duke star Cooper Flagg, who will be this summer's No. 1 pick and was the best player in the sport last season.

Proctor's assist rate took a big dip this last year in a new role to facilitate Flagg's arrival but getting back to his playmaking roots and showing off the shooting that has teams intrigued would do him well.

2025 NBA Draft prospect rankings

More: Kyle Boone's Big Board of the top 50 NBA Draft prospects