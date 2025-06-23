Jeff Osterman knew last spring the lineup that terrorize every opponent they faced on the national circuit had a chance to make history in the 2025 NBA Draft. That opportunity awaits in the first round Wednesday night in Brooklyn for Montverde Academy, a private school in Florida that has produced a bevy of basketball talent in recent years.

Montverde's top-ranked 2024 team, which beat several other nationally ranked programs across the country, featured projected first-rounders Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell and Liam McNeeley. That quartet rivals the program's star-studded 2020 roster that featured future NBA first-round picks Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody, Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Houstan and Dariq Whitehead.

The difference? Flagg, Queen, Newell and McNeeley could all be selected inside the top 20 of the same draft later this week, an unprecedented feat across high school hoops.

"These young athletes were part of the national champions and are often celebrated as members of what many consider possibly the greatest high school team ever," Osterman, a former women's college basketball coach and Montverde's director of development, told CBS Sports. "If not the greatest, they certainly stand shoulder to shoulder with our 2020 team."

Anchored by four five-stars in the starting lineup ranked inside 247Sports' top 20 in the 2024 recruiting cycle last season, Montverde finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 33-0 record, including 30 victories by 10 points or more.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft from Adam Finkelstein, Queen, McNeeley and Newell are projected to come off the board at Nos. 15, 16 and 18, respectively. Ben Simmons, R.J. Barrett and Precious Achiuwa are among the most notable recent Montverde alums who signed with major programs and became first-round picks.

Flagg is considered the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks, who are not trading their top selection after a surprising win in the draft lottery. Flagg earned national player of the year accolades last season after averaging a team-best 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading Duke to the NCAA Tournament's final weekend as the highest-paid player in college basketball.

Queen, a 6-foot-10 center, won the Big Ten's top freshman award during his only season at Maryland. He hit a go-ahead shot in the final moments to down Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the Terrapins reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than a decade.

Newell is expected to be Georgia's first opening-round selection since Anthony Edwards went No. 1 in the 2020 cycle. McNeeley won the Big East's freshman of the year honor after posting 14.5 points and six rebounds per game this season.

There's another former Montverde product, from the 2021 class, who could be drafted as well. Osterman told CBS Sports that Ryan Nembhard — the brother of Indiana Pacers starting guard Andrew Nembhard — is hopeful to get a call in the second round. Based on current projections, Newbhard will either be one of the final selections or could be an undrafted free agent option.

Newbhard played for Gonzaga last season and led college basketball in assists.

"Is it better to choose where you want to go or get stuck? Everyone runs laps and stays late in the gym to get drafted," Osterman said. "What will be fun for us is that somewhere during the draft, we're going to hear several names called from Montverde."