Duke coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski says Cooper Flagg is the most-talented freshman in program history and projects the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft to be an immediate sensation. Krzyzewski, who retired after the 2021-22 season after winning five national championships with the Blue Devils, likens Flagg's skill set to fellow former Duke star and Boston Celtics great Jayson Tatum — with one distinct difference.

"They're both 6-foot-8. Actually, I think Cooper grew about an inch here. You know, he's still only 18 years old, so he's still growing. He might end up being 6-foot-10," Krzyzewski said recently during an appearance with Colin Cowherd. "Jayson, I think offensively, Jayson, you know, Jayson really has developed into a great shooter. Jayson, he's really developed differently than I think Cooper will develop."

Flagg joined Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the only freshmen to win AP Player of the Year honor after averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Tatum is a six-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA First Team honoree, including last season's run to a championship with the Celtics. He projects to miss significant time during the 2025-26 season after suffering an Achilles injury during the playoffs.

Tatum averaged 16.8 points per game as a Duke freshman. Like Flagg, Tatum was a one-and-done sensation with the Blue Devils and went to the Celtics at No. 3 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

"Cooper is just unique. You know, like he's so strong," Krzyzewski said. "His legs are so strong. And athletically, Jayson, he's gifted. But attitudinally, when you add what his athletic ability and his competitive, attitude, you have a very special guy. He can really score the ball. I think he's a good shooter, trying to become a really good shooter."

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft ahead of Wednesdays's event, Flagg is No. 1, followed by former Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

If Flagg is the Mavericks' pick, he will be the fourth former Duke player to go first overall since the turn of the century, joining Paolo Banchero (2022), Williamson (2019) and Kyrie Irving (2011). Dallas needs a new face-of-the-franchise so to speak after this season's Luka Dončić trade nearly fractured the relationship between the organization and its fanbase.

With Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and likely Flagg in tow for the 2025-26 season, that's a solid trio to build around.