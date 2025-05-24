One of the NBA's greatest on-ball defenders is curious about projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and his future stardom in the NBA. Former Boston Celtics standout Tony Allen, who helped the franchise to a title in 2008, questioned Flagg's ceiling this week and doesn't see a generational talent.

"I don't think Cooper Flagg going to turn your franchise around like that," Allen said during a recent podcast from GrindCityMedia. "I'm serious. I ain't seein' KD. I'm just not seeing all that. I'm seeing (former Utah Jazz forward) Andrei Kirilenko. That's who I'm seeing bro."

Allen was a three-time member of the NBA's all-defensive team and his No. 9 was retired by the Memphis Grizzlies following his playing days. Now, he's giving hot takes surrounding this draft cycle's top prospect.

"He going to be a one-time All-Star," Allen said. "I don't see it bro. (I'm) just not hyped on these Duke kids."

Ironically, Allen's former team was one of the franchises to interview Flagg this month at the NBA Draft combine. The Celtics hold the 28th pick of the first round, but the Dallas Mavericks have no plans to trade away the top selection after winning the lottery.

Allen also said he doesn't expect Flagg to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year honor next season.

During an interview with CBS Sports last summer, Flagg revealed the Celtics were his favorite team growing up as a diehard basketball fan.

"We'd have a couple-hour drive for AAU tournaments and our little Chrysler van had a movie projector that would come down the middle and we'd pop in 85-86 Celtics the whole championship run and watch game by game, playing the whole thing over and over again," Flagg said prior to his only season at Duke. "I think the way they played, the way they got the ball out quickly, moved it down the court, the selflessness and unselfishness on that team of just accepting a role, doing the right things, putting your body on the line, it kind of embodies what a good team has to have. Everyone has to sacrifice something."

Flagg will be a consolation prize of sorts for the Mavericks if selected after Dallas traded away franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season.

The No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Flagg declared for the draft after helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four this season. He earned national player of the year accolades for his efforts after averaging a team-best 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game under coach Jon Scheyer.