The 2025 NBA Draft has finally arrived, and there will be plenty of intrigue at the top of Round 1 as soon as the event reaches the No. 3 overall pick. Duke's Cooper Flagg (No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks) and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper (No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs) are the presumptive opening selections of the draft with both players widely regarded as the top two available this year.

That's when the fun begins.

It appears as if the Philadelphia 76ers have numerous potential options on the board with their No. 3 pick as speculation has swirled regarding the pre-draft process of Ace Bailey, another Rutgers star. Bailey's representation canceled his visit to Philadelphia last week, meaning he did not work out for any teams in the lead-up to Wednesday night's draft.

Will that cause the 76ers to balk and Bailey to slide down draft boards? If so, how far will he go? And if he's not the choice for Philly, will the Charlotte Hornets step up immediately and grab him with the No. 4 selection?

CBS Sports will be with you throughout Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft with pick-by-pick grades and analysis from our NBA Draft experts. Live, continuous coverage of the draft will also be available live on CBS Sports HQ at the top of this page or on any device of your choosing.

2025 NBA Draft grades, Round 1

Adam Finkelstein

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Phoenix Suns (via Rockets)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings)

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons)

18. Washington Wizards (via Grizzlies)

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

20. Miami Heat (via Warriors)

21. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves)

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Hawks)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)

25. Orlando Magic (via Nuggets)

26. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder)

2025 NBA Draft order, Round 2

Kyle Boone

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Jazz)

32. Boston Celtics (via Wizards)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (via Raptors)

38. Indiana Pacers (via Spurs)

39. Toronto Raptors (via Trail Blazers)

40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards)

41. Golden State Warriors (via Heat)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)

43. Utah Jazz (via Mavericks)

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Hawks)

45. Chicago Bulls (via Kings)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pistons)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Warriors)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Bucks)

50. New York Knicks (via Grizzlies)

51. Los Angeles Clippers (via Timberwolves)

52. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets)

53. Utah Jazz (via Clippers)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Rockets)

57. Orlando Magic (via Celtics)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets (via Thunder)