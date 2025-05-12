The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Monday in Chicago, which will be the beginning of the end of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. The Duke superstar is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick next month, and the winner of the lottery drawing will have the opportunity to change the direction of their respective franchise by drafting one of the best prospects in the modern era.

The first 14 picks of the 2025 NBA Draft — including the No. 1 overall pick — will be determined with the lottery drawing. The lottery will take place in a private room in Chicago and be unveiled live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET with Utah, Washington and Charlotte owning the best odds (14%) to win the lottery and the right to select Flagg.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a 12.5% chance to receive the No. 1 pick, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a 10.5% chance of earning the top selection.

Per the NBA, the lottery drawings as usual are conducted for the first four picks, and the other lottery teams will continue to pick in inverse order of their regular season records. The lottery itself has 1,001 possible combinations and 1,000 combinations will be divvied out to lottery teams in advance. The ping-pong balls are then put through the lottery and the numbers on the balls will spit out a combination to determine the order.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Date: Monday, May 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds for No. 1 pick

The Jazz finished with the NBA's worst record in 2024-25, thus earning the 14% chance to win the lottery. Washington had the second-worst record and has a 14% chance as well. The full odds board for each team to win the No. 1 pick and the chances each pick lands in the top four is below.

TEAM RECORD WINNING % TOP-FOUR PICK (%) TOP OVERALL PICK (%) Utah 17-65 0.207 52.1% 14.0% Washington 18-64 0.22 52.1% 14.0% Charlotte 19-63 0.232 52.1% 14.0% New Orleans 21-61 0.256 48.1% 12.5% Philadelphia-x 24-58 0.293 42.1% 10.5% Brooklyn 26-56 0.317 37.2% 9.0% Toronto 30-52 0.366 31.9% 7.5% San Antonio 34-48 0.415 26.3% 6.0% Phoenix-x 36-46 0.439 17.3% 3.8% Portland 36-46 0.439 16.9% 3.7% Dallas 39-43 0.476 8.5% 1.8% Chicago 39-43 0.476 8.0% 1.7% Sacramento-x 40-42 0.488 3.8% 0.8% Atlanta-x 40-42 0.488 3.4% 0.7%

x - Pick may be conveyed to another team

Philadelphia's pick will be conveyed to Oklahoma City if not among the top 6 picks

Phoenix's pick will be conveyed to Houston



Sacramento's pick will be conveyed to Atlanta if not among the top 12 picks

Atlanta's pick will be conveyed to San Antonio

Top prospects

While there is still time for prospects to withdraw from the draft and return either to school or to their respective organizations, the top 14 ranked players in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings appear likely to be locked in on remaining in the draft. The top 14 in order are below.

This year's class is headlined by Flagg and Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper. You can find our updated Top 50 rankings here.