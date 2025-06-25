2025 NBA Draft odds for top 20 and more: See where Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears and others are expected to go
All 2025 NBA Draft bets available for you to bet
The 2025 NBA Draft is here, and the festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There are plenty of uncertainties when it comes to the biggest event of the NBA offseason. We know Cooper Flagg is likely headed to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 1 overall, but where does Ace Bailey go after his controversial decision to skip all pre-draft workouts? Could former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe potentially leapfrog him in the top three?
We also need to keep an eye on trades. Several teams have positioned themselves with extra draft capital for potential moves up the draft board. Take the Brooklyn Nets for example, who enter tonight with a whopping five first-round picks.
The NBA Draft has become a gambling event, and sportsbooks offer odds on plenty of props such as player draft positions, odds for a player to be a first-round or top-five pick, and head-to-head odds. Let's take a look at all of the bets offered by DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Wednesday night. Keep in mind these odds are live, so they can change any minute.
We'll start with the odds for each of the first 20 picks, then share props for top five, top 10 and first round, followed by player draft positions and matchups.
No. 1 pick (Currently held by Mavericks)
Cooper Flagg (-20000)
Dylan Harper (+15000)
VJ Edgecombe (+18000)
Ace Bailey (+18000)
Tre Johnson (+30000)
Kon Knueppel (+30000)
Khaman Maluach (+30000)
No. 2 pick (Currently held by Spurs)
Dylan Harper (-8000)
VJ Edgecombe (+2000)
Ace Bailey (+2500)
Tre Johnson (+15000
Khaman Maluach (+15000)
Jeremiah Fears (+15000)
Cooper Flagg (+15000)
Kon Knueppel (+15000)
No. 3 pick (Currently held by 76ers)
VJ Edgecombe (-275)
Tre Johnson (+350)
Kon Knueppel (+600)
Ace Bailey (+600)
Dylan Harper (+2000)
Khaman Maluach (+3000)
Jeremiah Fears (+5000)
Derik Queen (+8000)
Noa Essengue (+25000)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+25000)
Egor Demin (+25000)
No. 4 pick (Currently held by Hornets)
Kon Knueppel (-170)
Ace Bailey (+275)
VJ Edgecombe (+400)
Tre Johnson (+750)
Khaman Maluach (+2000)
Jeremiah Fears (+2500)
Derik Queen (+7500)
Noa Essengue (+9000)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+10000)
Egor Demin (+10000)
Dylan Harper (+10000)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+10000)
No. 5 pick (Currently held by Jazz)
Jeremiah Fears (+190)
Tre Johnson (+245)
Ace Bailey (+300)
Kon Knueppel (+350)
VJ Edgecombe (+1000)
Khaman Maluach (+1500)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+2500)
Derik Queen (+6500)
Noa Essengue (+10000)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+10000)
No. 6 pick (Currently held by Wizards)
Ace Bailey (+150)
Jeremiah Fears (+210)
Tre Johnson (+350)
Khaman Maluach (+500)
Kon Knueppel (+900)
Noa Essengue (+1200)
Derik Queen (+1500)
VJ Edgecombe (+3000)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+3500)
Egor Demin (+4500)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+5000)
Carter Bryant (+7500)
Thomas Sorber (+9000)
No. 7 pick (Currently held by Pelicans)
Jeremiah Fears (+160)
Khaman Maluach (+300)
Ace Bailey (+450)
Tre Johnson (+550)
Kon Knueppel (+750)
Derik Queen (+900)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+1400)
Noa Essengue (+1600)
Carter Bryant (+3500)
VJ Edgecombe (+5000)
Egor Demin (+5000)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+5000)
Thomas Sorber (+10000)
Jase Richardson (+10000)
No. 8 pick (Currently held by Nets)
Tre Johnson (+400)
Jeremiah Fears (+425)
Noa Essengue (+500)
Khaman Maluach (+600)
Cedric Coward (+600)
Ace Bailey (+700)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+800)
Derik Queen (+1000)
Egor Demin (+1200)
Kon Knueppel (+1500)
Carter Bryant (+2000)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+2500)
Thomas Sorber (+5500)
Nolan Traore (+7500)
Jase Richardson (+10000)
VJ Edgecombe (+10000)
No. 9 pick (Currently held by Raptors)
Khaman Maluach (+240)
Noa Essengue (+280)
Derik Queen (+500)
Carter Bryant (+500)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+600)
Cedric Coward (+750)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+1200)
Egor Demin (+1500)
Jeremiah Fears (+2000)
Asa Newell (+2500)
Tre Johnson (+3000)
Thomas Sorber (+3000)
Kon Knueppel (+5000)
Nolan Traore (+7500)
Nique Clifford (+7500)
Liam McNeeley (+7500)
Will Riley (+10000)
Rasheer Fleming (+10000)
Jase Richardson (+10000)
No. 10 pick (Currently held by Suns)
Derik Queen (+350)
Carter Bryant (+425)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+600)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+600)
Thomas Sorber (+750)
Noa Essengue (+750)
Egor Demin (+750)
Cedric Coward (+800)
Jase Richardson (+900)
Khaman Maluach (+1200)
Jeremiah Fears (+2200)
Kon Knueppel (+5000)
Will Riley (+7500)
Asa Newell (+7500)
No. 11 pick (Currently held by Trail Blazers)
Noa Essengue (+275)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+425)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+425)
Carter Bryant (+500)
Cedric Coward (+600)
Derik Queen (+650)
Egor Demin (+750)
Asa Newell (+1600)
Khaman Maluach (+2500)
Rasheer Fleming (+2800)
Nique Clifford (+3500)
Will Riley (+4000)
Jeremiah Fears (+4000)
Thomas Sorber (+5000)
Liam McNeeley (+5000)
Jase Richardson (+5000)
Nolan Traore (+10000)
No. 12 pick (Currently held by Bulls)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+350)
Derik Queen (+400)
Egor Demin (+500)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+500)
Carter Bryant (+550)
Noa Essengue (+650)
Thomas Sorber (+800)
Cedric Coward (+900)
Khaman Maluach (+1600)
Asa Newell (+1600)
Jase Richardson (+2000)
Will Riley (+2500)
Nolan Traore (+2500)
Rasheer Fleming (+3000)
Nique Clifford (+3500)
Liam McNeeley (+5000)
No. 13 pick (Currently held by Hawks, from Sacramento)
Kasparas Jakucionis (+400)
Egor Demin (+425)
Joan Beringer (+500)
Carter Bryant (+600)
Nique Clifford (+650)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+650)
Asa Newell (+800)
Cedric Coward (+900)
Thomas Sorber (+1500)
Liam McNeeley (+1500)
Danny Wolf (+1500)
Noa Essengue (+1800)
Jase Richardson (+2200)
Rasheer Fleming (+2800)
Derik Queen (+2800)
Will Riley (+4000)
Khaman Maluach (+4000)
Nolan Traore (+5000)
No. 14 pick (Currently held by Spurs, from Atlanta)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+360)
Joan Beringer (+400)
Cedric Coward (+450)
Egor Demin (+550)
Carter Bryant (+550)
Asa Newell (+900)
Thomas Sorber (+1000)
Noa Essengue (+1000)
Nique Clifford (+1200)
Danny Wolf (+1800)
Rasheer Fleming (+1800)
Derik Queen (+1800)
Liam McNeeley (+2500)
Jase Richardson (+2500)
Noah Penda (+4000)
Will Riley (+6000)
Nolan Traore (+6000)
Khaman Maluach (+6000)
Maxime Raynaud (+8000)
No. 15 pick (Currently held by Thunder, from Miami, via LA Clippers)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+400)
Cedric Coward (+400)
Joan Beringer (+600)
Carter Bryant (+650)
Thomas Sorber (+700)
Rasheer Fleming (+800)
Derik Queen (+800)
Asa Newell (+800)
Nique Clifford (+1000)
Egor Demin (+1500)
Danny Wolf (+1500)
Noa Essengue (+1600)
Liam McNeeley (+2200)
Jase Richardson (+3000)
Noah Penda (+3000)
Maxime Raynaud (+4000)
Adou Thiero (+4000)
Will Riley (+5000)
Nolan Traore (+5000)
No. 16 pick (Currently held by Grizzlies, from Orlando)
Cedric Coward (+400)
Nique Clifford (+475)
Asa Newell (+475)
Danny Wolf (+550)
Liam McNeeley (+750)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+750)
Carter Bryant (+900)
Egor Demin (+1000)
Will Riley (+1400)
Thomas Sorber (+1400)
Rasheer Fleming (+1400)
Noa Essengue (+1800)
Jase Richardson (+1800)
Noah Penda (+2000)
Joan Beringer (+2500)
Derik Queen (+2500)
Nolan Traore (+5000)
Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)
No. 17 pick (Currently held by Timberwolves, from Detroit, via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston)
Thomas Sorber (+450)
Nique Clifford (+450)
Jase Richardson (+600)
Egor Demin (+600)
Cedric Coward (+600)
Asa Newell (+800)
Carter Bryant (+900)
Noah Penda (+1000)
Liam McNeeley (+1000)
Rasheer Fleming (+1400)
Nolan Traore (+1600)
Collin Murray-Boyles (+1600)
Danny Wolf (+2500)
Joan Beringer (+4000)
Will Riley (+5000)
Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)
No. 18 pick (Currently held by Wizards, from Memphis)
Thomas Sorber (+400)
Egor Demin (+600)
Danny Wolf (+600)
Nolan Traore (+750)
Jase Richardson (+750)
Asa Newell (+750)
Will Riley (+900)
Nique Clifford (+900)
Liam McNeeley (+900)
Joan Beringer (+900)
Rasheer Fleming (+1400)
Cedric Coward (+1400)
Noah Penda (+1600)
Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)
Maxime Raynaud (+5000)
Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)
Hansen Yang (+5000)
Ben Saraf (+5000)
No. 19 pick (Currently held by Nets, from Milwaukee, via New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans)
Thomas Sorber (+400)
Jase Richardson (+400)
Nolan Traore (+600)
Nique Clifford (+600)
Egor Demin (+600)
Rasheer Fleming (+750)
Asa Newell (+750)
Will Riley (+1000)
Liam McNeeley (+1200)
Danny Wolf (+1200)
Noah Penda (+1600)
Joan Beringer (+1600)
Cedric Coward (+1600)
Hugo Gonzalez (+4000)
Hansen Yang (+4000)
Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)
Maxime Raynaud (+5000)
Ben Saraf (+5000)
No. 20 pick (Currently held by Heat, from Golden State)
Walter Clayton Jr. (+125)
Will Riley (+500)
Liam McNeeley (+650)
Nolan Traore (+1000)
Nique Clifford (+1000)
Jase Richardson (+1000)
Egor Demin (+1300)
Cedric Coward (+1300)
Asa Newell (+1300)
Rasheer Fleming (+1500)
Noah Penda (+1500)
Thomas Sorber (+1800)
Joan Beringer (+1800)
Danny Wolf (+1800)
Hugo Gonzalez (+2500)
Ben Saraf (+3000)
Maxime Raynaud (+5000)
Adou Thiero (+5000)
Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)
To be a top-five pick
|Player
|Odds
Kon Knueppel
-1000
Tre Johnson
-330
Ace Bailey
-160
Jeremiah Fears
+175
Khaman Maluach
+450
Derik Queen
+3000
Nolan Traore
+4000
Jase Richardson
+5000
Collin Murray-Boyles
+5000
Carter Bryant
+5000
Liam McNeeley
+6500
Asa Newell
+10000
To be a top-10 pick
|Player
|Odds
Noa Essengue
-120
Derik Queen
+110
Carter Bryant
+110
Egor Demin
+220
Cedric Coward
+250
Collin Murray-Boyles
+275
Asa Newell
+500
Thomas Sorber
+600
Danny Wolf
+600
Nolan Traore
+850
Liam McNeeley
+1300
Nique Clifford
+1300
Rasheer Fleming
+1500
Joan Beringer
+1500
Will Riley
+2500
Maxime Raynaud
+4000
|Hugo Gonzalez
|+4000
To be a first-round pick
|Player
|Odds
Noah Penda
-500
Maxime Raynaud
-275
Hugo Gonzalez
-275
Drake Powell
-200
Ryan Kalkbrenner
-175
Ben Saraf
-105
Yanic Konan Niederhauser
+100
Bogoljub Markovic
+100
Adou Thiero
+110
Johni Broome
+110
Hansen Yang
+115
Kam Jones
+125
Jamir Watkins
+220
Rocco Zikarsky
+275
Alex Toohey
+275
Tyrese Proctor
+275
Dink Pate
+275
Lachlan Olbrich
+500
Izan Almansa
+500
Koby Brea
+750
Hunter Sallis
+750
RJ Luis Jr.
+1200
Caleb Love
+1400
Norchad Omier
+1600
Player draft positions
Asa Newell
Over 16.5 (-125)
Under 16.5 (-105)
Carter Bryant
Over 11.5 (+155)
Under 11.5 (-200)
Collin Murray-Boyles
Over 13.5 (+100)
Under 13.5 (-130)
Danny Wolf
Over 19.5 (-115)
Under 19.5 (-115)
Derik Queen
Over 11.5 (-110)
Under 11.5 (-120)
Egor Demin
Over 14.5 (-115)
Under 14.5 (-115)
Jase Richardson
Over 24.5 (-135)
Under 24.5 (+105)
Jeremiah Fears
Over 6.5 (+100)
Under 6.5 (-130)
Joan Beringer
Over 14.5 (+115)
Under 14.5 (-145)
Kasparas Jakucionis
Over 11.5 (-110)
Under 11.5 (-115)
Liam McNeeley
Over 21.5 (+105)
Under 21.5 (-135)
Maxime Raynaud
Over 27.5 (-120)
Under 27.5 (-110)
Nique Clifford
Over 20.5 (-140)
Under 20.5 (+110)
Noa Essengue
Over 9.5 (-220)
Under 9.5 (+175)
Noah Penda
Over 28.5 (-125)
Under 28.5 (-105)
Nolan Traore
Over 21.5 (-125)
Under 21.5 (-105)
Rasheer Fleming
Over 26.5 (-110)
Under 26.5 (-120)
Thomas Sorber
Over 16.5 (+100)
Under 16.5 (-130)
Will Riley
Over 22.5 (-110)
Under 22.5 (-120)
Who will be drafted first?
- Thomas Sorber (-135) vs. Asa Newell (+105)
- Noa Essengue (-115) vs. Derik Queen (-115)
- Liam McNeeley (-400) vs. Rasheer Fleming (+300)