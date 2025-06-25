The 2025 NBA Draft is here, and the festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There are plenty of uncertainties when it comes to the biggest event of the NBA offseason. We know Cooper Flagg is likely headed to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 1 overall, but where does Ace Bailey go after his controversial decision to skip all pre-draft workouts? Could former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe potentially leapfrog him in the top three?

We also need to keep an eye on trades. Several teams have positioned themselves with extra draft capital for potential moves up the draft board. Take the Brooklyn Nets for example, who enter tonight with a whopping five first-round picks.

The NBA Draft has become a gambling event, and sportsbooks offer odds on plenty of props such as player draft positions, odds for a player to be a first-round or top-five pick, and head-to-head odds. Let's take a look at all of the bets offered by DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Wednesday night. Keep in mind these odds are live, so they can change any minute.

We'll start with the odds for each of the first 20 picks, then share props for top five, top 10 and first round, followed by player draft positions and matchups.

No. 1 pick (Currently held by Mavericks)

Cooper Flagg (-20000)

Dylan Harper (+15000)

VJ Edgecombe (+18000)

Ace Bailey (+18000)

Tre Johnson (+30000)

Kon Knueppel (+30000)

Khaman Maluach (+30000)

No. 2 pick (Currently held by Spurs)

Dylan Harper (-8000)

VJ Edgecombe (+2000)

Ace Bailey (+2500)

Tre Johnson (+15000

Khaman Maluach (+15000)

Jeremiah Fears (+15000)

Cooper Flagg (+15000)

Kon Knueppel (+15000)

No. 3 pick (Currently held by 76ers)

VJ Edgecombe (-275)

Tre Johnson (+350)

Kon Knueppel (+600)

Ace Bailey (+600)

Dylan Harper (+2000)

Khaman Maluach (+3000)

Jeremiah Fears (+5000)

Derik Queen (+8000)

Noa Essengue (+25000)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+25000)

Egor Demin (+25000)

No. 4 pick (Currently held by Hornets)

Kon Knueppel (-170)

Ace Bailey (+275)

VJ Edgecombe (+400)

Tre Johnson (+750)

Khaman Maluach (+2000)

Jeremiah Fears (+2500)

Derik Queen (+7500)

Noa Essengue (+9000)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+10000)

Egor Demin (+10000)

Dylan Harper (+10000)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+10000)

No. 5 pick (Currently held by Jazz)

Jeremiah Fears (+190)

Tre Johnson (+245)

Ace Bailey (+300)

Kon Knueppel (+350)

VJ Edgecombe (+1000)

Khaman Maluach (+1500)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+2500)

Derik Queen (+6500)

Noa Essengue (+10000)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+10000)

No. 6 pick (Currently held by Wizards)

Ace Bailey (+150)

Jeremiah Fears (+210)

Tre Johnson (+350)

Khaman Maluach (+500)

Kon Knueppel (+900)

Noa Essengue (+1200)

Derik Queen (+1500)

VJ Edgecombe (+3000)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+3500)

Egor Demin (+4500)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+5000)

Carter Bryant (+7500)

Thomas Sorber (+9000)

No. 7 pick (Currently held by Pelicans)

Jeremiah Fears (+160)

Khaman Maluach (+300)

Ace Bailey (+450)

Tre Johnson (+550)

Kon Knueppel (+750)

Derik Queen (+900)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+1400)

Noa Essengue (+1600)

Carter Bryant (+3500)

VJ Edgecombe (+5000)

Egor Demin (+5000)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+5000)

Thomas Sorber (+10000)

Jase Richardson (+10000)

No. 8 pick (Currently held by Nets)

Tre Johnson (+400)

Jeremiah Fears (+425)

Noa Essengue (+500)

Khaman Maluach (+600)

Cedric Coward (+600)

Ace Bailey (+700)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+800)

Derik Queen (+1000)

Egor Demin (+1200)

Kon Knueppel (+1500)

Carter Bryant (+2000)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+2500)

Thomas Sorber (+5500)

Nolan Traore (+7500)

Jase Richardson (+10000)

VJ Edgecombe (+10000)

No. 9 pick (Currently held by Raptors)

Khaman Maluach (+240)

Noa Essengue (+280)

Derik Queen (+500)

Carter Bryant (+500)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+600)

Cedric Coward (+750)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+1200)

Egor Demin (+1500)

Jeremiah Fears (+2000)

Asa Newell (+2500)

Tre Johnson (+3000)

Thomas Sorber (+3000)

Kon Knueppel (+5000)

Nolan Traore (+7500)

Nique Clifford (+7500)

Liam McNeeley (+7500)

Will Riley (+10000)

Rasheer Fleming (+10000)

Jase Richardson (+10000)

No. 10 pick (Currently held by Suns)

Derik Queen (+350)

Carter Bryant (+425)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+600)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+600)

Thomas Sorber (+750)

Noa Essengue (+750)

Egor Demin (+750)

Cedric Coward (+800)

Jase Richardson (+900)

Khaman Maluach (+1200)

Jeremiah Fears (+2200)

Kon Knueppel (+5000)

Will Riley (+7500)

Asa Newell (+7500)

No. 11 pick (Currently held by Trail Blazers)

Noa Essengue (+275)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+425)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+425)

Carter Bryant (+500)

Cedric Coward (+600)

Derik Queen (+650)

Egor Demin (+750)

Asa Newell (+1600)

Khaman Maluach (+2500)

Rasheer Fleming (+2800)

Nique Clifford (+3500)

Will Riley (+4000)

Jeremiah Fears (+4000)

Thomas Sorber (+5000)

Liam McNeeley (+5000)

Jase Richardson (+5000)

Nolan Traore (+10000)

No. 12 pick (Currently held by Bulls)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+350)

Derik Queen (+400)

Egor Demin (+500)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+500)

Carter Bryant (+550)

Noa Essengue (+650)

Thomas Sorber (+800)

Cedric Coward (+900)

Khaman Maluach (+1600)

Asa Newell (+1600)

Jase Richardson (+2000)

Will Riley (+2500)

Nolan Traore (+2500)

Rasheer Fleming (+3000)

Nique Clifford (+3500)

Liam McNeeley (+5000)

No. 13 pick (Currently held by Hawks, from Sacramento)

Kasparas Jakucionis (+400)

Egor Demin (+425)

Joan Beringer (+500)

Carter Bryant (+600)

Nique Clifford (+650)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+650)

Asa Newell (+800)

Cedric Coward (+900)

Thomas Sorber (+1500)

Liam McNeeley (+1500)

Danny Wolf (+1500)

Noa Essengue (+1800)

Jase Richardson (+2200)

Rasheer Fleming (+2800)

Derik Queen (+2800)

Will Riley (+4000)

Khaman Maluach (+4000)

Nolan Traore (+5000)

No. 14 pick (Currently held by Spurs, from Atlanta)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+360)

Joan Beringer (+400)

Cedric Coward (+450)

Egor Demin (+550)

Carter Bryant (+550)

Asa Newell (+900)

Thomas Sorber (+1000)

Noa Essengue (+1000)

Nique Clifford (+1200)

Danny Wolf (+1800)

Rasheer Fleming (+1800)

Derik Queen (+1800)

Liam McNeeley (+2500)

Jase Richardson (+2500)

Noah Penda (+4000)

Will Riley (+6000)

Nolan Traore (+6000)

Khaman Maluach (+6000)

Maxime Raynaud (+8000)

No. 15 pick (Currently held by Thunder, from Miami, via LA Clippers)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+400)

Cedric Coward (+400)

Joan Beringer (+600)

Carter Bryant (+650)

Thomas Sorber (+700)

Rasheer Fleming (+800)

Derik Queen (+800)

Asa Newell (+800)

Nique Clifford (+1000)

Egor Demin (+1500)

Danny Wolf (+1500)

Noa Essengue (+1600)

Liam McNeeley (+2200)

Jase Richardson (+3000)

Noah Penda (+3000)

Maxime Raynaud (+4000)

Adou Thiero (+4000)

Will Riley (+5000)

Nolan Traore (+5000)

No. 16 pick (Currently held by Grizzlies, from Orlando)

Cedric Coward (+400)

Nique Clifford (+475)

Asa Newell (+475)

Danny Wolf (+550)

Liam McNeeley (+750)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+750)

Carter Bryant (+900)

Egor Demin (+1000)

Will Riley (+1400)

Thomas Sorber (+1400)

Rasheer Fleming (+1400)

Noa Essengue (+1800)

Jase Richardson (+1800)

Noah Penda (+2000)

Joan Beringer (+2500)

Derik Queen (+2500)

Nolan Traore (+5000)

Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)

No. 17 pick (Currently held by Timberwolves, from Detroit, via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston)

Thomas Sorber (+450)

Nique Clifford (+450)

Jase Richardson (+600)

Egor Demin (+600)

Cedric Coward (+600)

Asa Newell (+800)

Carter Bryant (+900)

Noah Penda (+1000)

Liam McNeeley (+1000)

Rasheer Fleming (+1400)

Nolan Traore (+1600)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+1600)

Danny Wolf (+2500)

Joan Beringer (+4000)

Will Riley (+5000)

Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)

No. 18 pick (Currently held by Wizards, from Memphis)

Thomas Sorber (+400)

Egor Demin (+600)

Danny Wolf (+600)

Nolan Traore (+750)

Jase Richardson (+750)

Asa Newell (+750)

Will Riley (+900)

Nique Clifford (+900)

Liam McNeeley (+900)

Joan Beringer (+900)

Rasheer Fleming (+1400)

Cedric Coward (+1400)

Noah Penda (+1600)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)

Maxime Raynaud (+5000)

Hugo Gonzalez (+5000)

Hansen Yang (+5000)

Ben Saraf (+5000)

No. 19 pick (Currently held by Nets, from Milwaukee, via New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans)

Thomas Sorber (+400)

Jase Richardson (+400)

Nolan Traore (+600)

Nique Clifford (+600)

Egor Demin (+600)

Rasheer Fleming (+750)

Asa Newell (+750)

Will Riley (+1000)

Liam McNeeley (+1200)

Danny Wolf (+1200)

Noah Penda (+1600)

Joan Beringer (+1600)

Cedric Coward (+1600)

Hugo Gonzalez (+4000)

Hansen Yang (+4000)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)

Maxime Raynaud (+5000)

Ben Saraf (+5000)

No. 20 pick (Currently held by Heat, from Golden State)

Walter Clayton Jr. (+125)

Will Riley (+500)

Liam McNeeley (+650)

Nolan Traore (+1000)

Nique Clifford (+1000)

Jase Richardson (+1000)

Egor Demin (+1300)

Cedric Coward (+1300)

Asa Newell (+1300)

Rasheer Fleming (+1500)

Noah Penda (+1500)

Thomas Sorber (+1800)

Joan Beringer (+1800)

Danny Wolf (+1800)

Hugo Gonzalez (+2500)

Ben Saraf (+3000)

Maxime Raynaud (+5000)

Adou Thiero (+5000)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (+5000)

To be a top-five pick

Player Odds Kon Knueppel -1000 Tre Johnson -330 Ace Bailey -160 Jeremiah Fears +175 Khaman Maluach +450 Derik Queen +3000 Nolan Traore +4000 Jase Richardson +5000 Collin Murray-Boyles +5000 Carter Bryant +5000 Liam McNeeley +6500 Asa Newell +10000

To be a top-10 pick

Player Odds Noa Essengue -120 Derik Queen +110 Carter Bryant +110 Egor Demin +220 Cedric Coward +250 Collin Murray-Boyles +275 Asa Newell +500 Thomas Sorber +600 Danny Wolf +600 Nolan Traore +850 Liam McNeeley +1300 Nique Clifford +1300 Rasheer Fleming +1500 Joan Beringer +1500 Will Riley +2500 Maxime Raynaud +4000 Hugo Gonzalez +4000

To be a first-round pick

Player Odds Noah Penda -500 Maxime Raynaud -275 Hugo Gonzalez -275 Drake Powell -200 Ryan Kalkbrenner -175 Ben Saraf -105 Yanic Konan Niederhauser +100 Bogoljub Markovic +100 Adou Thiero +110 Johni Broome +110 Hansen Yang +115 Kam Jones +125 Jamir Watkins +220 Rocco Zikarsky +275 Alex Toohey +275 Tyrese Proctor +275 Dink Pate +275 Lachlan Olbrich +500 Izan Almansa +500 Koby Brea +750 Hunter Sallis +750 RJ Luis Jr. +1200 Caleb Love +1400 Norchad Omier +1600

Player draft positions

Asa Newell

Over 16.5 (-125)

Under 16.5 (-105)

Carter Bryant

Over 11.5 (+155)

Under 11.5 (-200)

Collin Murray-Boyles

Over 13.5 (+100)

Under 13.5 (-130)

Danny Wolf

Over 19.5 (-115)

Under 19.5 (-115)

Derik Queen

Over 11.5 (-110)

Under 11.5 (-120)

Egor Demin

Over 14.5 (-115)

Under 14.5 (-115)

Jase Richardson

Over 24.5 (-135)

Under 24.5 (+105)

Jeremiah Fears

Over 6.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 (-130)

Joan Beringer

Over 14.5 (+115)

Under 14.5 (-145)

Kasparas Jakucionis

Over 11.5 (-110)

Under 11.5 (-115)

Liam McNeeley

Over 21.5 (+105)

Under 21.5 (-135)

Maxime Raynaud

Over 27.5 (-120)

Under 27.5 (-110)

Nique Clifford

Over 20.5 (-140)

Under 20.5 (+110)

Noa Essengue

Over 9.5 (-220)

Under 9.5 (+175)

Noah Penda

Over 28.5 (-125)

Under 28.5 (-105)

Nolan Traore

Over 21.5 (-125)

Under 21.5 (-105)

Rasheer Fleming

Over 26.5 (-110)

Under 26.5 (-120)

Thomas Sorber

Over 16.5 (+100)

Under 16.5 (-130)

Will Riley

Over 22.5 (-110)

Under 22.5 (-120)

Who will be drafted first?

Thomas Sorber (-135) vs. Asa Newell (+105)

Noa Essengue (-115) vs. Derik Queen (-115)

Liam McNeeley (-400) vs. Rasheer Fleming (+300)



