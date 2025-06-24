The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived. The two-day, two-round affair kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick after shockingly winning the Draft Lottery last month. The Mavs, just months after trading away Luka Dončić, are widely expected to take Duke sensation Cooper Flagg with the top pick.

The Spurs, 76ers, Hornets and Jazz round out the top five after a chaotic Draft Lottery six weeks ago. Teams in win-now mode, like the Mavs, Sixers and Spurs, are all at the top, while rebuilding teams like the Hornets, Jazz and Wizards all stumbled.

Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken based on lottery results. There have been plenty of traded picks in recent days -- the Suns moved into the top 10 of this year's draft when they moved Kevin Durant to the Rockets -- and more are likely to be dealt.

Below is the up-to-date 2025 NBA Draft order.

2025 NBA Draft order

Picks 1-14 were determined by the Draft Lottery on May 12.

Pick number Team 1. Dallas Mavericks 2. San Antonio Spurs 3. Philadelphia 76ers 4. Charlotte Hornets 5. Utah Jazz 6. Washington Wizards 7. New Orleans Pelicans 8. Brooklyn Nets 9. Toronto Raptors 10. Phoenix Suns (via Houston) 11. Portland Trail Blazers 12. Chicago Bulls 13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) 14. San Antonio Spurs 15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami) 16. Orlando Magic 17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit) 18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis) 19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee) 20. Miami Heat (via Golden State) 21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota) 22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers) 23. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana) 24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) 25. Orlando Magic (via Denver) 26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York) 27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) 28. Boston Celtics 29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland) 30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Oklahoma City) ---- Second round 31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah) 32. Boston Celtics (via Washington) 33. Charlotte Hornets 34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans) 35. Philadelphia 76ers 36. Brooklyn Nets 37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto) 38. San Antonio Spurs 39 Toronto Raptors (via Portland) 40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington) 41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami) 42 Sacramento Kings (via Chicago) 43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas) 44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta) 45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento) 46. Orlando Magic 47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit) 48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State) 49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee) 50. New York Knicks (via Memphis) 51. Los Angeles Clippers (via Minnesota) 52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver) 53. Utah Jazz (via Los Angeles Clippers) 54. Indiana Pacers 55. Los Angeles Lakers 56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston) 57. Orlando Magic (via Boston) 58. Cleveland Cavaliers 59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.

As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.

The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.