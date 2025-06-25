draft-order-getty-1.png
The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived. The two-day, two-round affair is kicking off Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick after shockingly winning the Draft Lottery last month. The Mavs, just months after trading away Luka Dončić, are widely expected to take Duke sensation Cooper Flagg with the top pick. 

The Spurs, 76ers, Hornets and Jazz round out the top five after a chaotic Draft Lottery six weeks ago. Teams in win-now mode, like the Mavs, Sixers and Spurs, are all at the top, while rebuilding teams like the Hornets, Jazz and Wizards all stumbled.

Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken based on lottery results. There have been plenty of traded picks in recent days -- the Suns moved into the top 10 of this year's draft when they moved Kevin Durant to the Rockets -- and more are likely to be dealt.

2025 NBA Draft order 

First round

1Dallas Mavericks
2San Antonio Spurs
3Philadelphia 76ers
4Charlotte Hornets
5Utah Jazz
6Washington Wizards
7New Orleans Pelicans
8Brooklyn Nets
9Toronto Raptors
10Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Houston)
11Portland Trail Blazers
12Chicago Bulls
13Atlanta Hawks
14San Antonio Spurs
15Oklahoma City Thunder
16Memphis Grizzlies
17Minnesota Timberwolves
18Washington Wizards
19Brooklyn Nets
20Miami Heat
21Utah Jazz
22Brooklyn Nets (via reported trade with Atlanta)
23New Orleans Pelicans
24Oklahoma City Thunder
25Orlando Magic
26Brooklyn Nets
27Brooklyn Nets
28Boston Celtics
29Phoenix Suns
30Los Angeles Clippers

Second round

31Minnesota Timberwolves
32Boston Celtics
33Charlotte Hornets
34Charlotte Hornets
35Philadelphia 76ers
36Brooklyn Nets
37Detroit Pistons
38Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
39Toronto Raptors
40New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
41Golden State Warriors
42Sacramento Kings
43Utah Jazz
44Oklahoma City Thunder
45Chicago Bulls
46Orlando Magic
47Milwaukee Bucks
48Memphis Grizzlies
49Cleveland Cavaliers
50New York Knicks
51Los Angeles Clippers
52Phoenix Suns
53Utah Jazz
54Indiana Pacers
55Los Angeles Lakers
-New York Knicks (forfeited)
56Memphis Grizzlies
57Orlando Magic
58Cleveland Cavaliers
59Houston Rockets

The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.

As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.

The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.