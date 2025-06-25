The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived. The two-day, two-round affair is kicking off Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick after shockingly winning the Draft Lottery last month. The Mavs, just months after trading away Luka Dončić, are widely expected to take Duke sensation Cooper Flagg with the top pick.

The Spurs, 76ers, Hornets and Jazz round out the top five after a chaotic Draft Lottery six weeks ago. Teams in win-now mode, like the Mavs, Sixers and Spurs, are all at the top, while rebuilding teams like the Hornets, Jazz and Wizards all stumbled.

Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken based on lottery results. There have been plenty of traded picks in recent days -- the Suns moved into the top 10 of this year's draft when they moved Kevin Durant to the Rockets -- and more are likely to be dealt.

2025 NBA Draft order

First round

1 Dallas Mavericks 2 San Antonio Spurs 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Charlotte Hornets 5 Utah Jazz 6 Washington Wizards 7 New Orleans Pelicans 8 Brooklyn Nets 9 Toronto Raptors 10 Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Houston) 11 Portland Trail Blazers 12 Chicago Bulls 13 Atlanta Hawks 14 San Antonio Spurs 15 Oklahoma City Thunder 16 Memphis Grizzlies 17 Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Washington Wizards 19 Brooklyn Nets 20 Miami Heat 21 Utah Jazz 22 Brooklyn Nets (via reported trade with Atlanta) 23 New Orleans Pelicans 24 Oklahoma City Thunder 25 Orlando Magic 26 Brooklyn Nets 27 Brooklyn Nets 28 Boston Celtics 29 Phoenix Suns 30 Los Angeles Clippers

Second round

31 Minnesota Timberwolves 32 Boston Celtics 33 Charlotte Hornets 34 Charlotte Hornets 35 Philadelphia 76ers 36 Brooklyn Nets 37 Detroit Pistons 38 Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio) 39 Toronto Raptors 40 New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington) 41 Golden State Warriors 42 Sacramento Kings 43 Utah Jazz 44 Oklahoma City Thunder 45 Chicago Bulls 46 Orlando Magic 47 Milwaukee Bucks 48 Memphis Grizzlies 49 Cleveland Cavaliers 50 New York Knicks 51 Los Angeles Clippers 52 Phoenix Suns 53 Utah Jazz 54 Indiana Pacers 55 Los Angeles Lakers - New York Knicks (forfeited) 56 Memphis Grizzlies 57 Orlando Magic 58 Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Houston Rockets

The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.

As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.

The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.