2025 NBA Draft order: Full list of every pick from 1-59 with Mavericks set to take Cooper Flagg at No. 1
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn
The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived. The two-day, two-round affair is kicking off Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick after shockingly winning the Draft Lottery last month. The Mavs, just months after trading away Luka Dončić, are widely expected to take Duke sensation Cooper Flagg with the top pick.
The Spurs, 76ers, Hornets and Jazz round out the top five after a chaotic Draft Lottery six weeks ago. Teams in win-now mode, like the Mavs, Sixers and Spurs, are all at the top, while rebuilding teams like the Hornets, Jazz and Wizards all stumbled.
Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken based on lottery results. There have been plenty of traded picks in recent days -- the Suns moved into the top 10 of this year's draft when they moved Kevin Durant to the Rockets -- and more are likely to be dealt.
2025 NBA Draft order
First round
|1
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|Charlotte Hornets
|5
|Utah Jazz
|6
|Washington Wizards
|7
|New Orleans Pelicans
|8
|Brooklyn Nets
|9
|Toronto Raptors
|10
|Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Houston)
|11
|Portland Trail Blazers
|12
|Chicago Bulls
|13
|Atlanta Hawks
|14
|San Antonio Spurs
|15
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|16
|Memphis Grizzlies
|17
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|18
|Washington Wizards
|19
|Brooklyn Nets
|20
|Miami Heat
|21
|Utah Jazz
|22
|Brooklyn Nets (via reported trade with Atlanta)
|23
|New Orleans Pelicans
|24
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|25
|Orlando Magic
|26
|Brooklyn Nets
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|28
|Boston Celtics
|29
|Phoenix Suns
|30
|Los Angeles Clippers
Second round
|31
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|32
|Boston Celtics
|33
|Charlotte Hornets
|34
|Charlotte Hornets
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
|36
|Brooklyn Nets
|37
|Detroit Pistons
|38
|Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
|39
|Toronto Raptors
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
|41
|Golden State Warriors
|42
|Sacramento Kings
|43
|Utah Jazz
|44
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|45
|Chicago Bulls
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|Milwaukee Bucks
|48
|Memphis Grizzlies
|49
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50
|New York Knicks
|51
|Los Angeles Clippers
|52
|Phoenix Suns
|53
|Utah Jazz
|54
|Indiana Pacers
|55
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-
|New York Knicks (forfeited)
|56
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57
|Orlando Magic
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Houston Rockets
The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.
As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.
The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.