Cooper Flagg likely found his new home Monday as the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery in Chicago. After months of waiting, the stunning results are in: the Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. The Mavs had just a 1.8% chance of winning the top pick after going 39-43 this season. The Mavs made the Play-In Tournament after shockingly trading Luka Dončiç to the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline, but they have just had their second franchise-altering moment in the course of three-and-a-half months.
In all likelihood, the Mavericks will select Flagg, the dominant two-way forward prospect out of Duke who nearly swept the National Player of the Year awards in college.
It was a chaotic Draft Lottery as the 76ers and Spurs joined the Mavericks by jumping into the top four, while the Wizards, Jazz, Pelicans and Nets all took a lottery tumble. The Spurs will pick No. 2 overall, the 76ers will pick third and the Hornets will pick fourth. Picks 5-14 will be made in order of record among the non-playoff teams.
Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken Monday based on lottery results.
All of that means, nearly a month after the regular season ended, we finally know the complete 2025 NBA Draft order. That order can be found below:
2025 NBA Draft order
Picks 1-14 were determined by the lottery on Monday night.
|Pick number
|Team
1.
Dallas Mavericks
2.
San Antonio Spurs
3.
Philadelphia 76ers
4.
Charlotte Hornets
5.
Utah Jazz
6.
Washington Wizards
7.
New Orleans Pelicans
8.
Brooklyn Nets
9.
Toronto Raptors
10.
Houston Rockets
11.
Portland Trail Blazers
12.
Chicago Bulls
13.
Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento Kings)
14.
San Antonio Spurs
15.
16.
17.
18.
Washington Wizards (via Memphis Grizzlies)
19.
Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee Bucks)
20.
Miami Heat (via Golden State Warriors)
21.
Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
22.
Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)
23.
24.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
25.
Orlando Magic (via Denver Nuggets)
26.
Brooklyn Nets (via New York Knicks)
27.
Brooklyn Nets (via Houston Rockets)
28.
29.
Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
30.
Los Angeles Clippers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
|----
|Second round
31.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah Jazz)
32.
Boston Celtics (via Washington Wizards)
33.
Charlotte Hornets
34.
Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
35.
36.
Brooklyn Nets
37.
Detroit Pistons (via Toronto Raptors)
38.
San Antonio Spurs
39
Toronto Raptors (via Portland Trail Blazers)
40.
Washington Wizards (via Phoenix Suns)
41.
Golden State Warriors (via Miami Heat)
42
Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)
43.
Utah Jazz (via Dallas Mavericks)
44.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta Hawks)
45.
Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento Kings)
46.
Orlando Magic
47.
Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit Pistons)
48.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State Warriors)
49.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee Bucks)
50.
New York Knicks (via Memphis Grizzlies)
51.
Los Angeles Clippers (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
52.
Phoenix Suns (via Denver Nuggets)
53.
Utah Jazz (via Los Angeles Clippers)
54.
Indiana Pacers
55.
Los Angeles Lakers
56.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston Rockets)
57.
Orlando Magic (via Boston Celtics)
58.
Cleveland Cavaliers
59.
Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
Some other orders of business: The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.
As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.
The 2025 NBA Draft will be held in New York shortly after the NBA Finals. The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.