Cooper Flagg likely found his new home Monday as the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery in Chicago. After months of waiting, the stunning results are in: the Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. The Mavs had just a 1.8% chance of winning the top pick after going 39-43 this season. The Mavs made the Play-In Tournament after shockingly trading Luka Dončiç to the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline, but they have just had their second franchise-altering moment in the course of three-and-a-half months.

In all likelihood, the Mavericks will select Flagg, the dominant two-way forward prospect out of Duke who nearly swept the National Player of the Year awards in college.

It was a chaotic Draft Lottery as the 76ers and Spurs joined the Mavericks by jumping into the top four, while the Wizards, Jazz, Pelicans and Nets all took a lottery tumble. The Spurs will pick No. 2 overall, the 76ers will pick third and the Hornets will pick fourth. Picks 5-14 will be made in order of record among the non-playoff teams.

Picks 15-30 will be made in order of record among the playoff teams. The second round order is determined strictly by record, with a few ties broken Monday based on lottery results.

All of that means, nearly a month after the regular season ended, we finally know the complete 2025 NBA Draft order. That order can be found below:

2025 NBA Draft order

Picks 1-14 were determined by the lottery on Monday night.

Some other orders of business: The draft only has 59 total picks because the New York Knicks forfeited their pick because of a 2022 tampering investigation. That investigation found that the Knicks "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" in order to sign Jalen Brunson. Considering the success they've had with Brunson, they likely aren't shedding any tears over the lost pick.

As you surely see, most of the picks in the 2025 NBA Draft have been traded at least once. So, who has the most picks? That would be the Brooklyn Nets, who pick four times in the first round and a fifth time in the second. Utah, with four picks, isn't far behind. All of this can and almost certainly will change during the draft, when pick trades, especially in the second round, are frequent.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held in New York shortly after the NBA Finals. The event is split across two days, with the first round coming at the Barclays Center on June 25 and the second following on June 26.