c-love-getty.png
Getty Images

The dreams of 59 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2025 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Dallas Mavericks selecting Cooper Flagg at No. 1. It ended with the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack at pick No. 59.

One of the most notable names not selected was Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears, who emerged as one of the best players in the country after transferring from Ohio in 2022. Another name not picked was St. John's star wing RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year. Luis, who was infamously benched by coach Rick Pitino during the NCAA Tournament, entered the transfer portal and ultimately elected to stay in the draft.

The highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted was Izan Almansa out of Spain. He was No. 40 in our rankings.

2025 NBA Draft grades: Complete pick-by-pick analysis from Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey through Round 2
Adam Finkelstein
2025 NBA Draft grades: Complete pick-by-pick analysis from Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey through Round 2

Another player who didn't hear his name called was Kentucky star Jaxson Robinson, who followed coach Mark Pope from BYU to UK for his final college season. For the first time since 2009, a player from Kentucky wasn't selected in the first round. The Wildcats did, however, have two players go in Round 2 as Koby Brea went 41st to the Phoenix Suns and Amari Williams went 46th to the Boston Celtics

Arizona star Caleb Love, the No. 78 ranked player on our draft board, also wasn't selected. Love, a high-scoring guard, started his college career at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona in 2023, where he helped the Wildcats reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament twice.

A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League. 

Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Thursday's second round.

Notable Big Board undrafted players

RANKPLAYERPOS.SCHOOL/TEAM
45Izan AlmansaPFSpain
47Dink PateSGG League Capitanes
48Ryan NembhardPGGonzaga
51Grant NelsonPFAlabama
52Hunter SallisSGWake Forest
53Eric DixonPFVillanova
55Dylan CardwellCAuburn
56Mark SearsPGAlabama
58Vladislav GoldinCMichigan
61Jaxson RobinsonSGKentucky
62RJ Luis Jr.SFSt. John's
64Tamar BatesSGMissouri
65Caleb GrillSGMissouri
66Clifford OmoruyiCAlabama
68Payton SandfortSFIowa
69Sean PedullaSGOle Miss
71Brice WilliamsSGNebraska
72David JoplinPFMarquette
73Chance McMillianSGTexas Tech
74Lamont ButlerPGKentucky
75Viktor LakhinCClemson
76Jalon MooreSFOklahoma
77Chucky HepburnPGLouisville
78Caleb LoveSGArizona
79Igor Milicic Jr.PFTennessee

Undrafted free agent tracker

PlayerCollege/TeamNBA TeamContract TypeSource
Caleb LoveArizonaPortland Trail BlazersTwo-waySOURCE
Chucky HepburnLouisvilleToronto RaptorsTwo-waySOURCE
Mark SearsAlabamaMilwaukee BucksTwo-waySOURCE
Vlad GoldinMichiganMiami HeatTwo-waySOURCE
Hunter SallisWake ForestPhiladelphia 76ersTwo-waySOURCE
Tamar BatesMissouriDenver NuggetsTwo-waySOURCE
Eric DixonVillanovaLos Angeles LakersTwo-waySOURCE
Miles KellyAuburnDallas MavericksTwo-waySOURCE
Hunter DickinsonKansasNew Orleans PelicansTwo-waySOURCE
Eli John NdiayeReal MadridAtlanta HawksTwo-waySOURCE
Ryan NembhardGonzagaDallas MavericksTwo-waySOURCE
Zakai ZeiglerTennesseeDetroit PistonsTwo-waySOURCE
Dylan CardwellAuburnSacramento KingsTwo-waySOURCE
RJ Luis Jr.St. John'sUtah JazzTwo-waySOURCE