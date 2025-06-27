The dreams of 59 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2025 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Dallas Mavericks selecting Cooper Flagg at No. 1. It ended with the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack at pick No. 59.

One of the most notable names not selected was Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears, who emerged as one of the best players in the country after transferring from Ohio in 2022. Another name not picked was St. John's star wing RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year. Luis, who was infamously benched by coach Rick Pitino during the NCAA Tournament, entered the transfer portal and ultimately elected to stay in the draft.

The highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted was Izan Almansa out of Spain. He was No. 40 in our rankings.

Another player who didn't hear his name called was Kentucky star Jaxson Robinson, who followed coach Mark Pope from BYU to UK for his final college season. For the first time since 2009, a player from Kentucky wasn't selected in the first round. The Wildcats did, however, have two players go in Round 2 as Koby Brea went 41st to the Phoenix Suns and Amari Williams went 46th to the Boston Celtics.

Arizona star Caleb Love, the No. 78 ranked player on our draft board, also wasn't selected. Love, a high-scoring guard, started his college career at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona in 2023, where he helped the Wildcats reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament twice.

A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League.

Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Thursday's second round.

Notable Big Board undrafted players

RANK PLAYER POS. SCHOOL/TEAM 45 Izan Almansa PF Spain 47 Dink Pate SG G League Capitanes 48 Ryan Nembhard PG Gonzaga 51 Grant Nelson PF Alabama 52 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest 53 Eric Dixon PF Villanova 55 Dylan Cardwell C Auburn 56 Mark Sears PG Alabama 58 Vladislav Goldin C Michigan 61 Jaxson Robinson SG Kentucky 62 RJ Luis Jr. SF St. John's 64 Tamar Bates SG Missouri 65 Caleb Grill SG Missouri 66 Clifford Omoruyi C Alabama 68 Payton Sandfort SF Iowa 69 Sean Pedulla SG Ole Miss 71 Brice Williams SG Nebraska 72 David Joplin PF Marquette 73 Chance McMillian SG Texas Tech 74 Lamont Butler PG Kentucky 75 Viktor Lakhin C Clemson 76 Jalon Moore SF Oklahoma 77 Chucky Hepburn PG Louisville 78 Caleb Love SG Arizona 79 Igor Milicic Jr. PF Tennessee

Undrafted free agent tracker