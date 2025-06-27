2025 NBA Draft snubs: Mark Sears, Caleb Love, RJ Luis Jr. among notable players not selected
There were plenty of well-known college players that became undrafted free agents
The dreams of 59 basketball prospects from the college ranks and around the globe were realized during the 2025 NBA Draft. The two-day event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started with the Dallas Mavericks selecting Cooper Flagg at No. 1. It ended with the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack at pick No. 59.
One of the most notable names not selected was Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears, who emerged as one of the best players in the country after transferring from Ohio in 2022. Another name not picked was St. John's star wing RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year. Luis, who was infamously benched by coach Rick Pitino during the NCAA Tournament, entered the transfer portal and ultimately elected to stay in the draft.
The highest-ranked player on our CBS Sports Big Board who went undrafted was Izan Almansa out of Spain. He was No. 40 in our rankings.
Another player who didn't hear his name called was Kentucky star Jaxson Robinson, who followed coach Mark Pope from BYU to UK for his final college season. For the first time since 2009, a player from Kentucky wasn't selected in the first round. The Wildcats did, however, have two players go in Round 2 as Koby Brea went 41st to the Phoenix Suns and Amari Williams went 46th to the Boston Celtics.
Arizona star Caleb Love, the No. 78 ranked player on our draft board, also wasn't selected. Love, a high-scoring guard, started his college career at North Carolina before transferring to Arizona in 2023, where he helped the Wildcats reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament twice.
A handful of this year's snubs have reportedly already signed two-way contracts with NBA franchises shortly after the draft ended. And many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League.
Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Thursday's second round.
Notable Big Board undrafted players
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS.
|SCHOOL/TEAM
|45
|Izan Almansa
|PF
|Spain
|47
|Dink Pate
|SG
|G League Capitanes
|48
|Ryan Nembhard
|PG
|Gonzaga
|51
|Grant Nelson
|PF
|Alabama
|52
|Hunter Sallis
|SG
|Wake Forest
|53
|Eric Dixon
|PF
|Villanova
|55
|Dylan Cardwell
|C
|Auburn
|56
|Mark Sears
|PG
|Alabama
|58
|Vladislav Goldin
|C
|Michigan
|61
|Jaxson Robinson
|SG
|Kentucky
|62
|RJ Luis Jr.
|SF
|St. John's
|64
|Tamar Bates
|SG
|Missouri
|65
|Caleb Grill
|SG
|Missouri
|66
|Clifford Omoruyi
|C
|Alabama
|68
|Payton Sandfort
|SF
|Iowa
|69
|Sean Pedulla
|SG
|Ole Miss
|71
|Brice Williams
|SG
|Nebraska
|72
|David Joplin
|PF
|Marquette
|73
|Chance McMillian
|SG
|Texas Tech
|74
|Lamont Butler
|PG
|Kentucky
|75
|Viktor Lakhin
|C
|Clemson
|76
|Jalon Moore
|SF
|Oklahoma
|77
|Chucky Hepburn
|PG
|Louisville
|78
|Caleb Love
|SG
|Arizona
|79
|Igor Milicic Jr.
|PF
|Tennessee
Undrafted free agent tracker
|Player
|College/Team
|NBA Team
|Contract Type
|Source
|Caleb Love
|Arizona
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Chucky Hepburn
|Louisville
|Toronto Raptors
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Mark Sears
|Alabama
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Vlad Goldin
|Michigan
|Miami Heat
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Hunter Sallis
|Wake Forest
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Tamar Bates
|Missouri
|Denver Nuggets
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Eric Dixon
|Villanova
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Miles Kelly
|Auburn
|Dallas Mavericks
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Hunter Dickinson
|Kansas
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Eli John Ndiaye
|Real Madrid
|Atlanta Hawks
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Ryan Nembhard
|Gonzaga
|Dallas Mavericks
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Zakai Zeigler
|Tennessee
|Detroit Pistons
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|Dylan Cardwell
|Auburn
|Sacramento Kings
|Two-way
|SOURCE
|RJ Luis Jr.
|St. John's
|Utah Jazz
|Two-way
|SOURCE