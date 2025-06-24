If you've been consuming CBS Sports' coverage of the NBA Draft in the last week, then you've been the first to understand the motivation of Ace Bailey's representation to cancel his visit in Philadelphia, the Spurs' desire to target a big man, and even a potential promise for national champion Walter Clayton Jr. late in the first round.

So, what is the latest on the eve of the draft? Here's what I'm hearing ...

The dominoes begin at 3

Less than 36 hours away from the draft, there appear to still be several options on the board for Philadelphia. Taking VJ Edgecombe (the -280 favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook) may be the most likely possibility, but Ace Bailey (+460) isn't out of the question either, even after he canceled his visit. As I noted in yesterday's mock, Philadelphia has real interest in Tre Johnson (+440) as well. Johnson could be in play at 3, but if he's their top prospect and they think he could be available later in the lottery, then trading down remains a real possibility, as we have been reporting for weeks now.

The other factor here is that even if the Sixers trade down in hopes of being able to add Johnson, and for some reason he's not available, such a scenario would likely mean they could land Kon Knueppel, who projects as a quality fit and immediate impact player as well. One scenario to watch out for: Washington packaging 6 and 18 in exchange for the third pick.

As for picks Nos. 1-2, we know the Mavericks are taking Cooper Flagg and the Spurs will take Dylan Harper.

Does Charlotte wait on V.J.?

One of the worst-kept secrets is that the Hornets covet V.J. Edgecombe. He'd be a natural fit between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, as we have discussed on the NBA Draft Notebook podcast. The question is whether they are going to roll the dice and hope that Philadelphia doesn't take him at 3 or whether they will be aggressive and make a move to swap with the Sixers. If they stand pat and Edgecombe is off the board, it sounds like Johnson has traction, but there are real concerns about what a core of Ball/Miller/Johnson could mean both defensively and in terms of offensive rim pressure.

Will Utah call Cooper's bluff or is Fears in the mix?

Bailey's agent is Omar Cooper, his former grassroots coach with AOT. Bailey is Cooper's first big NBA client, and suffice it to say, he is not making more friends with NBA executives based on the way he has handled Bailey's pre-draft process.

While the objective appears to be to push him to either Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn -- ideally with one team trading up to get him -- that depends on Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah all cooperating.

One question being discussed is which front office is most likely to call Cooper's bluff. The most consistent answer is Utah, where Danny Ainge is the team's CEO, and now his son Austin Ainge is the president of basketball operations and in charge of the draft decisions. Simultaneously, though, there is intel that the younger Ainge might have real interest in Jeremiah Fears at 5, which is notably higher than I have him projected, but indicative that they believe he has the potential to be an alpha-type creator at the NBA level.

Does Bailey slide to 6?

Bailey's representation wants him in Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn. They're hoping one of those three teams trades up to get him, thus allocating a bigger salary. But if not, they appear content to let him slide. If that happens, it would be a major win for Washington given Bailey's high ceiling and pedigree as a former top-3 recruit. As previously noted, Philadelphia is open to dealing, and if Washington wants to ensure they get their guy, they -- like Charlotte -- have an opportunity to make a deal with the Sixers to get up to the third pick. That's an internal calculus that is going to be rooted in their own due diligence about how picks 3–5 are likely to play out. It's also worth noting that the Nets aren't the only team contemplating moving up, as the Pelicans could do so too, with Bailey or Johnson being the target.

Is Knueppel falling?

After being mocked as high as No. 3 just a few weeks ago, there is now some speculation that Kon Knueppel could potentially be sliding more toward the middle of the lottery. This outcome is tied to a potential Fears rise, but if 3–6 goes Edgecombe, Johnson, Fears, Bailey, then suddenly Knueppel is on the board at 7. While that sounds like it would be a win for New Orleans, some are wondering out loud whether Knueppel's archetype matches the draft history we've seen from Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver in previous stops, now that they are running the Pelicans for the first time. Could he get all the way to 8? The Nets may now be wondering if they have a chance.

Could the Nets package their picks?

Speaking of the Nets, while they wait to see if Knueppel is available, they are also believed to like both Duke's Khaman Maluach and Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis. One theory being floated around is that the Nets could package some of their additional first-round picks (they currently own 19, 26 and 27) in hopes of walking away with both and having both their big man and lead guard of the future.

More on the Spurs

As CBS Sports was the first to report on Monday, there is growing belief that the Spurs will look to add a big man. They recently had Maluach in for a workout, which is not something his representation would have permitted if they believed it were solely for the 14th pick. With Victor Wembanyama reportedly expressing a desire to play more at the 4 than he did at the end of last season, a player like Maluach or Joan Beringer would provide a center to pair with Wemby, and in so doing create one of the most physically imposing young frontcourts in the game. Now, if the Spurs aren't able to trade up and Beringer is off the board by 14, then they may look at a wing like Cedric Coward or Liam McNeeley.

Could the champs move up?

Fresh off winning their first NBA championship, there is also speculation that the Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in consolidating some of their significant draft assets in order to move up. Right now, they have the 15th pick in the draft and are believed to be focused on players like Noa Essengue, Collin Murray-Boyles, Coward and Beringer. The problem is that all four of those players may be off the board, which has fueled speculation that the Thunder are interested in moving up.

Will Memphis deal again?

One pick later, and Memphis is in a similar scenario in which the player(s) they covet most -- potentially Murray-Boyles -- may already be off the board. While that could lead OKC to move up, Memphis may explore moving down in hopes of tying the pick to some salary cap relief. Following the Desmond Bane deal, Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant are expected to stay put as Memphis wants to compete now. Whether it's through someone they view as an immediate impact player or extra cap flexibility to make an additional move, the Grizzlies are expected to use this pick accordingly.

Could Utah make a move?

As I said in Monday's mock, Utah is one team that could be interested in moving up from 21. Could there be synergy between them and Memphis? It's possible. If the Jazz do pull the trigger on Fears at 5, the expectation is that they would then target a wing or athletic big. With Beringer now expected to be off the board by the end of the lottery, McNeeley is definitely a name to watch in Utah. There is belief they would take him quickly at 21 and may explore options to move up and grab him earlier.

The implications of multiple picks

Utah isn't the only franchise that could have their second pick dictated by their first. The Nets are expected to come out of this draft with a big and a lead guard, at minimum. Even if they don't make a deal, look for the 19th pick to be an inversion of what they do at 8. For example, if Maluach comes first and they can't deal for Jakucionis, then names like Nolan Traore become more probable at 19. Conversely, if Jakucionis is the pick at 8, then they would hope someone like Essengue or Deriq Queen slips to 19, with Thomas Sorber being another option. Washington and Atlanta are in a similar situation with multiple first-round picks, where the first could likely dictate the direction of the second.

Does Clayton Jr. have a promise?

Also in yesterday's mock was information about Walter Clayton Jr. working out for a second time with Miami and subsequently canceling visits he had with teams drafting at the end of the first round. Some have concluded this means Clayton has a promise. At minimum, it is clear his representation feels very good about him being off the board in the top 25 picks. In addition to the Heat, New Orleans and Orlando are believed to be very interested, with Phoenix now reportedly engaged in talks to move up in order to target him.