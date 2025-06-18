The fifth and final overhaul of the NBA Draft prospect rankings for the 2025 cycle is live today at CBS Sports as a sweetener for this year's annual draft that begins next Wednesday in Brooklyn. We here at CBS Sports value tradition -- hello, we help present The Masters and March Madness! -- so in keeping with custom established several years ago, the final rankings below are tabulated as a consensus board combining the rankings from our entire team of basketball experts.

That led to a few minor, but notable nonetheless, changes in the final rankings. Among them: Texas guard Tre Johnson moves from No. 5 to No. 3 and supplants Ace Bailey behind the big two of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Bailey had clung to the No. 3 spot for the duration of the cycle but fell one spot to No. 4, sandwiched between Johnson and fellow Big 12 product VJ Edgecombe of Baylor.

A handful of other big movers headlined our final refresh with Jeremiah Fears and Collin Murray-Boyles, ranked No., 7 and No. 8 in the post-Combine Big Board, respectively, dropping out of the top 10 to No. 11 and No. 12. Fears has boom-or-bust profile and is polarizing among NBA teams, and that was the case in our ranks, too.

One expert ranked him as high as No. 6 on their board while the lowest had him ranked at No. 22.Khaman Maluach and Carter Bryant each moved into the top 10 to offset the downward movement of Fears and Murray-Boyles, with Maluach up to No. 8 and Bryant slipping into the No. 10 spot, his highest of the cycle as he continues to gain momentum leading into the draft.The full rankings are below.

Final NBA Draft Prospect Rankings

As voted on by CBS Sports Staff

Top 10 scouting reports

1. Cooper Flagg | Duke | SF | 6-8

Summary: A prodigious talent who profiles as one of the five best prospects of the last decade. Flagg entered Duke as the No. 1 high school recruit and led the Blue Devils to a 35-win season that ended in the Final Four on a team he led that rated No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 5 in defensive efficiency. There are no obvious holes in his game and his all-around impact on both ends make him situation-proof.

Rating: 98.5

Pro comparison: Scottie Pippen

Strengths

Elite defensive skills with preternatural timing and instincts. Has a knack for consistently finding ways to alter and block shots.

Passing vision of a lead guard. Understands defensive schemes and reads defenses at a high level with great anticipation and has skills to execute intricate passes with ease.

Great shooting touch anywhere on the floor. Shot 38.5% from 3-point range and made 84% of his free throws.

Weaknesses

Has room to improve as a post-up defender. Flagg has a tendency to reach in an effort to make plays, which can at times put him out of position.

His post positioning as a defender can be inconsistent. At times he loses feel for where the basket is or doesn't appropriately leverage his body between defender and the hoop.

About/Accolades

Led Duke to 35 wins (T-2nd most in school history) while leading the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.

Fourth player in college basketball history to win Naismith National Player of the Year as a freshman, joining Kevin Durant (2007), Anthony Davis (2012) and Zion Williamson (2019)

2. Dylan Harper | Rutgers | PG | 6-5



Summary: Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper and the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr. A former five-star recruit, he spent one season at Rutgers where he finished second among all freshmen in points per game (19.4) and had the sixth-most assists per game (4.0) among qualifying players.

Rating: 95

Pro comparison: Cade Cunningham

Strengths

Savvy scorer who gets to his spots with ease. Averaged 19.4 points and 4.0 assists per game – both highest on his team – while making 33.3% of his 3s as a high-usage player.

Crafty defensive playmaker. Very tactical with poking and prodding on defense and led Rutgers in steals.

King of pacing. Rarely plays rushed and can control a game with his handle, passing and scoring. Had six games of 25 or more points and seven games of six or more assists.

Weaknesses

Missed several stints during his freshman season dealing with nagging ankle injury and a bout with the flu.

Also missed time leading into freshman season with right knee injury, which required a procedure.

About

One of two five-star recruits to ever sign with Rutgers as a high school prospect.

Earned MVP honors at both the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic in 2024.

3. Tre Johnson | Texas | SG | 6-5

Summary: A former top-10 national recruit who is on track to be the first one-and-done Texas player taken in the top 10 of the draft since Jaxson Hayes in 2019. Led all freshmen in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 19.9 points per game — which was most among all SEC players.

Rating: 93.5

Pro comparison: Malik Monk

Strengths

High-level scorer. Had the seventh-most points on per-game basis in 2024-25 among all major conference players and shot 39.7% on 3-pointers in a high-usage role.

Developing playmaker. Needs to cut down on turnovers but showed promise as a passer and has grown his feel for the game to be more than a one-trick pony.

Electric quick release weapon. Rated 84th percentile on catch-and-shoot shots and knows when to be aggressive in getting release off quickly.

Weaknesses

Not an aggressive attacker and can settle despite his big frame; this is exacerbated by his poor finishing numbers: 28th percentile at-rim finishing, 33nd percentile on layups, per Synergy

Has traits of a potentially impactful defender but lacks strength; at times he could easily be pushed down by bigger bodies and worked into position inside the painted area

Would like to see him improve comfort shooting from top of the key; struggled taking and making shots from this area as a freshman. Improving here – and eventually taking and making shots off the dribble/in transition from this range – will make him more dynamic

About:

A Dallas native, Johnson won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 and was a Second Team All-SEC performer.

Was seventh nationally among major conference players in points per game in 2024-25.

His father, Richard Johnson Jr., played college basketball in the Lone Star State at Baylor before transferring to Midwestern State.

4. Ace Bailey | Rutgers | SF | 6-8

Summary: The highest-ranked signee in Rutgers men's basketball history, Bailey was a five-star recruit ranked No. 2 in the national class of 2024. He was a McDonald's All-American and Mr. Georgia Basketball in 2024 before choosing the Scarlet Knights over Kentucky, Kansas and others. In his one college season, he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors.

Rating: 93.5

Pro comparison: Brandon Ingram

Strengths

Impressive size and skill for age. He doesn't turn 19 years old until August 2025 and has a 6-foot-10 frame with fluid agility.

Scorer who can get you a bucket at any point in any game on any spot on the floor. Quick release and crafty with the ball, and doesn't need a ton of space to rise and fire over defenders.

Reliable shooter — not just a scorer. He rated in the 80th percentile on catch and shoot opportunities as a freshman and was in the 94th percentile when guarded in such situations.

Weaknesses

Defensive effort can wax and wane not only possession-by-possession but also within the same possessions. Frequently can get caught ball-watching and lose his man. Needs to improve eye discipline defensively.

Worrying free throw shooting for a player whose best trait is his shooting. He made 69.2% from the foul line, which can be an indicator to future success/failure shooting from 3.

As physically gifted as he is, often settles for jumpers and lacks aggressiveness/assertiveness at times. Can also tend to play off one foot when he does attack, relying on his athleticism. Developing more skill around the rim as a finisher will do wonders for his overall offensive versatility.

About

One of two five-star high school recruits to sign with Rutgers in program history. Highest-rated of the two, alongside teammate and projected top-five pick Dylan Harper Jr.

Parents both played college basketball in college. His mother, Ramika McGee, played at West Virginia; his father, Richard Bailey, played at Houston.

First name is "Airious" but he prefers to go by "Ace" — a nickname he's held for a long time because of his ability to thrive in multiple sports.

Earned Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for McEachern High School, leading them to a 26-6 record and a Class A title.

5. VJ Edgecombe | Baylor | SG | 6-4

Summary: A superstar athlete with five-star credentials, Edgecombe hails from the Bahamas after a stellar one-and-done season at Baylor under national championship-winning coach Scott Drew. He was ranked as the No. 5 player in the national class entering college and earned All-Big 12 honors and Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors in 2024-25.

Rating: 93

Pro comparison: Victor Oladipo

Strengths

Dynamic athlete with explosive leaping ability. If any player bangs his head on the backboard in a future basketball game while dunking, I'd set the odds at -10000 on it being Edgecombe.

Smooth operator. Athletically fluid with a buttery shot to boot. Made 34% of 3s as second-leading scorer for Baylor as true freshman.

Long strider who plays smart basketball. Knows when to cut off the ball and has a knack for getting to the cup.

Weaknesses

Limited scoring diet. 21st percentile finisher on dribble jumpers and 15th percentile among short shots, per Synergy data.

Showed improvement but needs to continue making strides with the ball in his hands. 43rd percentile on pick-and-roll as ballhandler and averaged nearly two turnovers per game.

About:

A Bimini, Bahamas, native, who has experience on the FIBA circuit playing alongside fellow Bahamians Buddy Hield and Deandre Ayton.

Ranked as a five-star, top-five recruit, he was a stellar scorer at Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) who went on to earn McDonald's All-American honors.

Finished his high school career collecting back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year honors in New York.

Kon Knueppel attracted attention from NBA scouts despite playing in shadows of Cooper Flagg. Imagn Images

6. Kon Knueppel | Duke | SF | 6-5

Summary: A highly-coveted shooter whose offensive game is among the most lethal in the class, Knueppel was a vital Robin to Cooper Flagg's Batman in his one season leading a 35-win Duke team to within seconds of a national title game appearance. He's the prince of pacing who plays with poise and control.

Rating: 93

Pro comparison: Austin Reaves

Strengths

Elite shooter. Made 40.6% of 3-pointers on 207 total attempts at Duke in 2024-25 and missed only nine of his 128 total free-throw attempts.

Undeterred when unable to create separation; rated in the 92nd percentile on guarded shots from deep at Duke, per Synergy data.

Smart player who consistently overcomes lack of athleticism with savvy. Plays with good pacing and body control, and rated 70th percentile on shots at the rim.

Weaknesses

Room to improve his versatility as a shot-maker. Very reliable on set shots even when guarded, but was in the 33rd percentile on dribble jumpers and scored just 0.826 points per possession on handoffs.

Needs to improve foot speed and lateral quickness. Frequently struggled defending at the point of screens defensively at Duke. Navigating through pick-and-rolls by adding physicality and speed will be critical for his role in the NBA.

Too much reliance on the right hand for finishing. Becoming more comfortable and confident as a lefty scorer will add more lethality to his offensive game and make him even more potent a scorer.

About

A prolific shooter and scorer who averaged 26.4 points per game as a senior in high school and blossomed into a five-star recruit before choosing Duke over a number of other offers.

Earned an invite to the Jordan Brand Classic and was named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball, joining company that includes former first-round picks Brandin Podziemski, Johnny Davis, Henry Ellenson, Kevon Looney and Sam Dekker.

At Duke playing alongside Cooper Flagg, he instantly became a star, hitting 40.6% on 3-pointers and finishing as the second-leading scorer on a 35-win Duke team.

7. Kasparas Jakucionis | Illinois | PG | 6-5

Summary: A Lithuanian guard who spent one season in college leading a 22-win Illinois team in usage rate, points and assists, Jakucionis has an already-productive basketball career having played professionally from his mid-teens. He began his career with Perlas Vilnius in Lithuania playing in the NKL before several seasons with FC Barcelona — first with its junior and reserve teams and later with the first team.

Rating: 92

Pro comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie

Strengths

Smooth lead guard who effortlessly gets to his spots and plays to his size.

Crafty scorer who consistently finds ways to finish. Rated in the 78th percentile finishing at the rim as an 18-year-old college freshman at Illinois and was in the 82nd percentile finishing in isolation.

Pace and poise the key pieces of his game. What he lacks in athletic pop he makes up for with playmaking and finesse, and he shows great promise operating as a primary facilitator.

Weaknesses

Turnover-prone despite flashes of passing excellence. Had a 25.4% turnover rate to a 26.2% assist rate and finishes each of his final four college games – including two NCAA Tournament outings – with six turnovers.

Limited success as a shooter. Shot 31.8% on 3s at Illinois and rated in the 47th percentile as a jump shooter.

Could be role-confined at NBA level. High turnover rate may force him to become a secondary playmaker asked to play off the ball and make shots. But struggles shooting the ball dictate he may be best play-making. He needs to dramatically improve one, or both, of his shooting and turnovers to consistently stick as a winner.

About

Jakucionis is a one-and-done from the University of Illinois who was born and raised in Vilnius, Lithuania.

He played professionally with Vilnius in Lithuania and with FC Barcelona and has experience playing on the FIBA circuit, too, where he helped his home country win the U16 European Championship.

Named to All-Big Ten Freshmen Team.

8. Khaman Maluach | Duke | C | 7-1

Summary: Maluach is a center from South Sudan who fled the war-torn area at a young age and grew up in Uganda. He began playing basketball at 13 years old and developed playing in Senegal under NBA Academy Africa before becoming a five-star recruit. He spent one season with Duke.

Rating: 92

Pro comparison: Mitchell Robinson

Strengths

Game-altering length. Measured in at 7-2 with nearly 7-7 wingspan at NBA Draft Combine.

First Team All-Teammate caliber person. Cooper Flagg called him a "pure soul" and Duke coach Jon Scheyer said he's "one of the best human beings."

Frame and game of a future defensive anchor. Plays with great anticipation on the defensive end and regularly blocks or alters shots with his length.

Stellar finisher around the basket. Led college basketball among major conference players in KenPom's offensive rating metric and rated in the 98th percentile on finishing at the rim.

Weaknesses

Still a very raw prospect. Has only played basketball five years and even shorter time than that in an organized fashion. Can improve his positioning and tweak fundamentals to become even more dynamic, which will come in time.

Unproven shooter. Took just 16 3-pointers at Duke, making four. Played with a glove all season because of hand injury, which could have affected his shot efficiency and selection.

Can be too passive. Playing next to Flagg and Kon Knueppel, he was too willing – and understandably so – to cede the floor to the team's co-stars. To take his game to the next level he will need to understand when to be more assertive and play with more confidence, particularly on offense.

About

Picked up basketball at 13 years old after growing up a soccer fan and flashed on the radar in Africa at a camp hosted by fellow South Sudanese sensation Luol Deng.

Attended Bethel Covenant College before COVID shutdown and later joined NBA Academy Africa in Senegal before garnering attention from the likes of UCLA, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

Played for South Sudan's national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and helped his country qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where South Sudan narrowly lost 101-100 to Team USA.

Earned All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC All-Rookie Team honors.

9. Derik Queen | Maryland | C | 6-9

Summary: A Baltimore native, Queen was part of a legendary Montverde Academy team that included Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Liam McNeeley before developing into a five-star, top-15 national recruit. He chose to return to his home state to play one season of college basketball at Maryland under head coach Kevin Willard where he earned All-Big Ten honors and was named the league's Freshman of the Year.

Rating: 92

Pro comparison: Alperen Sengun

Strengths

Ultra-skilled for a player his size, he has nimble feet and soft hands allowing him to operate in tight spaces and catch everything.

Gifted with grace. Not the most athletic big but a graceful ball-handler for his size and position who can make advanced passing reads and be a playmaker.

Dynamic scorer. Has an old-school post game that allows him to finish at a high level around the basket and with the ability to finish with both hands.

High-level IQ. Seems to process the game quickly and be able to see things before they unfold. Real potential for him to be trusted as a decision-maker on short rolls and something more – perhaps a playmaking hub – in the future.

Weaknesses

Defensive capabilities may be limited. Maryland did a good job hiding him on that end of the floor, but it says a lot that they made it a point to do so. Not the quickest mover laterally and may struggle defending in space.

May need to trim down bulky frame to maximize his potential. On the thicker size and may not stand up to a full starter's workload if he is not able to cut weight and improve his conditioning.

Only a theoretical stretch big at this point. Took only 35 3-pointers at Maryland, of which he made seven (20%). He's very much a throwback big in many ways with his efficiency as a post scorer but with limitations right now of a throwback center in his inconsistency to be a reliable shooter.

About

Earned McDonald's All-American honors and was named Co-MVP of the game in 2024. Top-15 national prospect and consensus five-star.

Was the league's Freshman of the Year and named to All-Big Ten First Team as freshman.

10. Carter Bryant | Arizona | SF | 6-7

Summary: Bryant is a California native who was a prolific high school basketball player and earned invites to the McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic. A top-30 national recruit, he signed with Arizona over Louisville and other suitors, and he spent one season with the Wildcats.

Rating: 82

Pro comparison: Dorian Finney-Smith

Strengths

Ideal frame for a big wing. Measured 6-6.5 at NBA Draft Combine without shoes and has a wingspan of 6-11.75 to go with 8-10 standing reach.

Projectable role. Showed immense defensive potential in a limited role at Arizona and was a 66th percentile weapon on catch-and-shoots, 80th percentile jump shooter and 92nd percentile at-rim finisher.

Prolific scorer in high school. Averaged 22.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game and was named Pacific Coast MVP as a junior.

Weaknesses

Room for improvement with his ability to create on offense. Did not get a ton of chances to handle the ball or initiate at Arizona but looked uncomfortable when he did. Using his frame and strength to be an attacker can unlock a big piece of his potential in the NBA.

Made a respectable 37.1% of his 3-point attempts but has room to improve overall as a shooter given his usage in a smaller role. If he isn't going to be a dynamic movement shooter he needs to be consistent when asked to catch and shoot in spot-up situations.

About

A prolific high school player in California who earned McDonald's All-American honors, Bryant was a top-30 consensus national recruit.

Before college Bryant played for his father, D'Cean Bryant, played college basketball at Long Beach State.

One of four freshmen to have at least 150 rebounds, 35 assists, 35 blocks and 35 steals last season joining Duke's Cooper Flagg, Maryland's Derik Queen and Georgetown's Thomas Sorber.



