2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, grades, news, trades, draft order, Cooper Flagg set to go No. 1

What is Brooklyn cooking?
The Nets now hold five first-round picks in Wednesday's draft after the trade yesterday that saw the franchise acquire the No. 22 overall pick. What Brooklyn will do with those picks remains to be seen, but it seems logical that the organization could consolidate some picks to move up. The Nets hold the No. 8 pick and are positioned to take whoever falls into their lap.
If the Nets want to be aggressive, one possibility would be moving up to land Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey, who some consider the most polarizing player in the class. Earlier this draft cycle, Bailey was projected to go No. 3 overall behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. However, after canceling a pre-draft workout with the 76ers earlier this month, it's unclear whether or not Philadelphia would select him.
The Nets are one of the only teams with real cap space this summer. Brooklyn has the luxury of jumping in as a facilitator to a larger deal and picking up an additional asset -- in this case, the No. 22 pick -- along the way.