2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, grades, news, trades, draft order, Cooper Flagg set to go No. 1

Follow every pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with the latest updates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn

2023 NBA Draft
After weeks of waiting, the 2025 NBA Draft officially begins Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with Day 2 set for Thursday at the same venue.

The Dallas Mavericks will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick to start the night. The Mavs are heavily favored to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg, the consensus top-ranked player in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are widely expected to take Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the real drama will start.

One of the top storylines leading up to the first round is where Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey will end up. Bailey reportedly canceled his pre-draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- the team who holds the No. 3 pick -- and hasn't publicly conducted a pre-draft workout with a team to date.

Keep it locked here as we track and analyze all the picks, news and developments from the 2025 NBA Draft.

What is Brooklyn cooking?

The Nets now hold five first-round picks in Wednesday's draft after the trade yesterday that saw the franchise acquire the No. 22 overall pick. What Brooklyn will do with those picks remains to be seen, but it seems logical that the organization could consolidate some picks to move up. The Nets hold the No. 8 pick and are positioned to take whoever falls into their lap.

If the Nets want to be aggressive, one possibility would be moving up to land Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey, who some consider the most polarizing player in the class. Earlier this draft cycle, Bailey was projected to go No. 3 overall behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. However, after canceling a pre-draft workout with the 76ers earlier this month, it's unclear whether or not Philadelphia would select him.

The Nets are one of the only teams with real cap space this summer. Brooklyn has the luxury of jumping in as a facilitator to a larger deal and picking up an additional asset -- in this case, the No. 22 pick -- along the way.

Scouting reports for top players on final Big Board

The fifth and final overhaul of the NBA Draft prospect rankings for the 2025 cycle is live today at CBS Sports as a sweetener for this year's annual draft that begins next Wednesday in Brooklyn. We here at CBS Sports value tradition -- hello, we help present The Masters and March Madness! -- so in keeping with custom established several years ago, the final rankings below are tabulated as a consensus board combining the rankings from our entire team of basketball experts.

That led to a few minor, but notable nonetheless, changes in the final rankings. Among them: Texas guard Tre Johnson moves from No. 5 to No. 3 and supplants Ace Bailey behind the big two of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Bailey had clung to the No. 3 spot for the duration of the cycle but fell one spot to No. 4, sandwiched between Johnson and fellow Big 12 product VJ Edgecombe of Baylor.

Four prospects gathering buzz whose professional career will be either a boom or a bust

Fifty-nine players will be drafted into the NBA over the course of Wednesday and Thursday's annual NBA Draft. The varying levels of confidence I have in their future successes ranges anywhere between he's probably a future Hall of Famer to, well, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. 

There is a lot of certainty, for instance, that Cooper Flagg will be very good. (He will be the No. 1 pick come Wednesday, so he should be.) But even in the subset of other lottery prospects, there is a wide potential of professional outcomes ranging from future All-Stars to outright busts.

