2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, grades, news, trades, draft order, Cooper Flagg set to go No. 1

After weeks of waiting, the 2025 NBA Draft officially begins Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with Day 2 set for Thursday at the same venue.

The Dallas Mavericks will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick to start the night. The Mavs are heavily favored to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg, the consensus top-ranked player in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are widely expected to take Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the real drama will start.

One of the top storylines leading up to the first round is where Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey will end up. Bailey reportedly canceled his pre-draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- the team who holds the No. 3 pick -- and hasn't publicly conducted a pre-draft workout with a team to date.

Keep it locked here as we track and analyze all the picks, news and developments from the 2025 NBA Draft.

