2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, picks, grades, news, draft order, Cooper Flagg goes No. 1 to Mavericks

Follow every pick across the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night with the latest updates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn

After weeks of waiting, the 2025 NBA Draft is officially underway with Round 1 taking place Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The two-round draft will be a held across as many days for the second consecutive year, but it all starts with the first 30 selections going off the board tonight.

The Dallas Mavericks will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick to start the night. The Mavs are heavily favored to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg, the consensus top-ranked player in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are widely expected to take Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper. After the first two picks, the real drama will start.

One of the top storylines leading up to the first round is where Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey will end up. Bailey reportedly canceled his predraft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- the team that holds the No. 3 pick -- and hasn't publicly conducted a predraft workout with a team to date.

Keep it locked here as we track and analyze all the picks, news and developments from the 2025 NBA Draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

We are underway from Brooklyn. The Dallas Mavericks are selecting Duke star forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. This is hardly a surprise. Flagg has been penciled in as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since he reclassified to the 2024 high school recruiting class, back in 2023. Flagg is one of the best draft prospects in the modern era and is the best two-way talent in the class.

Here is part of his scouting summary: "A prodigious talent who profiles as one of the five best prospects of the last decade. Flagg entered Duke as the No. 1 high school recruit and led the Blue Devils to a 35-win season that ended in the Final Four on a team he led that rated No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 5 in defensive efficiency. There are no obvious holes in his game and his all-around impact on both ends make him situation-proof."

Just over four months after trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs have their next face of the franchise in Flagg.

image-1.png
Flagg joins fellow Dukie -- and No. 1 pick -- Kyrie Irving in Dallas.  CBS Sports Research
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Joan Beringer, C, France

The Minnesota Timberwolves are selecting French big man Joan Beringer with the No. 17 pick in the draft. The 18-year-old Frenchman is a true late-bloomer of a prospect who didn't begin playing basketball competitively until after he had turned 14. While he's still raw, he has intriguing physical upside, projects as a potentially elite rim protector and has been showing significant potential as a finisher and rapid all-around improvement as he learns the game. He reminds us of New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi.

 
16 *Portland Trail Blazers: Yang Hansen, C, China

Portland is making the surprise pick of the draft so far by selecting Chinese center Yang Hansen in the middle of the first round. The 7-foot-1 presence has made multiple appearances for his national team despite being just 19 years old. His size and skill give him a chance, but his lack of mobility could make things difficult in a league filled with some of the world's best athletes. Few, if any, mocks projected Yang as a first-round pick. But he's a good passer and brings some force to the front court.

*This is technically Memphis' pick. But the The Trail Blazers are sending the No. 11 pick (Cedric Coward) to Memphis in exchange for this pick, a 2028 first-rounder via Orlando and two second-round picks for No. 11, per ESPN.

image-10.png
Hansen Yang, one of the draft night's biggest stunner, is the first player from China to be selected in Round 1 since 2007.  CBS Sports Research
June 26, 2025, 2:03 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
 
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

We are officially halfway through the first round of the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder are selecting Georgetown center Thomas Sorber. The former No. 46 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports emerged as one of the best players in his class during his lone season at Georgetown. Although his freshman campaign was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, Sorber showed enough to be a likely first-round pick.

My comp for Sorber was another former Georgetown center: Roy Hibbert.

 
14. San Antonio Spurs: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

You might look at Carter Bryant's 6.5 points per game from his lone season at Arizona and think San Antonio is taking a big swing here. But Bryant is one of the best wing prospects in the class. With a 7-foot wingspan and quality athleticism, the floor is higher for Bryant than it is for most players of his profile in this draft. His playmaking and shot-creation aren't there yet, but he's young and on a promising trajectory toward becoming a prototypical 3-and-D wing. Bryant got better as the season went along for Arizona, and he'll slot in nicely with San Antonio's talented young core.

image-9.png
Bryant is the latest Wildcat to be selected in the lottery.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:45 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:45 pm EDT
 
13. *New Orleans Pelicans: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

We have another trade! The New Orleans Pelicans are trading up to select Maryland big man Derik Queen, one of the most skilled centers in the class. Queen has sweet feet and is a fluid scorer. There are questions about the defense, but he will be paired with another young center in New Orleans (Yves Missi) with defensive upside.

The Pelicans used their No. 7 pick on Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.

Here is his draft summary: "A Baltimore native, Queen was part of a legendary Montverde Academy team that included Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Liam McNeeley before developing into a five-star, top-15 national recruit. He chose to return to his home state to play one season of college basketball at Maryland under coach Kevin Willard where he earned All-Big Ten honors and was named the league's Freshman of the Year."

*This is Atlanta's pick via Sacramento. The Atlanta Hawks are trading the No. 13 pick in the Draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick and an unprotected 2026 first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee), per ESPN.

 
12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, F, France

The first player off the board who did not play college basketball is Noa Essengue, who has been playing professionally in Germany. The 6-10 forward has all the makings of a defensive monster given his length and athleticism, and he's been great in transition and at the rim offensively while playing in Germany's top division. There's little indication that he's going to develop into a refined on-ball player, but it will be imperative that he show some more flashes of perimeter proficiency if he's going to reach the starter-level potential that his physical profile portends.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:34 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:34 pm EDT
 
11. *Memphis Grizzlies: Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

One of the best stories in this draft is Washington State's Cedric Coward, who was just drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. This is Portland's pick, and the franchise just traded it to Memphis. Coward committed to Duke out of the transfer portal, but elected to stay in the draft.

Here is his draft summary: "Coward is coming off a shoulder surgery that limited him to just six games at Washington State. But a strong combine performance assuaged any health concerns, as Coward put his appealing combination of size, athleticism and shooting on display. The Fresno, California, native began his career in Division III before bursting on to NBA radars during a two-year stint at Eastern Washington."

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote a terrific feature on Coward.

*This is Portland's pick. The Grizzlies are sending pick No. 16, a 2028 first-rounder via Orlando and two second-round picks for No. 11, per ESPN.

 
Trade! Mark Williams to Phoenix 

We have a trade between the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Suns for the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick, ESPN reported. The 2029 first-rounder is least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota (1-5 protected),

The trade comes moments before the Suns selected Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. The Suns are retooling their frontcourt.

 
10. *Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

A third one-and-done Duke star comes off the board to close out the top 10, as the Suns go for a prime rim protector in Khaman Maluach. He is a towering presence who topped the charts at this year's combine in terms of wingspan measurement at nearly 7-7. He's limited offensively mostly to lobs, put-backs and receiving pocket passes. But he's elite at finishing in those situations. Even if his offensive game never expands to the perimeter — and it might not — those traits will ensure he has a high NBA floor. Maluach was widely expected to be the first big man off the board. Collin Murray-Boyles jumped up to snag that title, but Maluach still goes in the lottery.

*This is technically Houston's pick for now. However, it will be going to Phoenix once the Kevin Durant trade is complete. 

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:18 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

The Toronto Raptors drafted one of the best defenders in this class in South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles. The South Carolina star bypassed the draft last year to return to school and raised his draft stock in the process. He has the defensive tools to be an elite defender at the next level. He may be undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with his basketball IQ and defensive playmaking.

Here is his draft summary: A two-and-done prospect who played his way from a sub-100 national recruit to a potential lottery pick in the span of two seasons at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is an old-school big man with a back-to-the-basket interior scoring game who adds physicality on defense. He was an All-SEC performer in 2024-25 who dominated on the glass and showed impressive versatility as a passer.

Murray-Boyles is the first non-freshmen off the board.

image-8.png
CMB is South Carolina's highest-drafted player since 1972.  CBS Sports Research
 
8. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, G, BYU

Egor Demin's productivity tapered off as the rigors of Big 12 action seemed to wear on his slender frame during his freshman season at BYU. But the playmaking potential he showed is uncommon, especially when packaged in a 6-9 frame. Demin struggled as a 3-point shooter for the Cougars, but he thrived at the rim and showed a knack for getting into the paint as a crafty pick-and-roll ball-handler. There aren't many true point guards with his size, and he's an elite passer. The Russian prospect should get a long runway to fill out physically and realize his potential as a lead guard within a Brooklyn franchise that is trying to begin charting a course for its future.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:04 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:04 pm EDT
 
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma 

The New Orleans Pelicans are selecting one of the top guards in the class in Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears. Fears was rumored to go to Utah at No. 5 but instead landed in an ideal situation with the Pelicans. Fears is a shifty guard and is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class.

Here is his draft summary: "A sub-60 national recruit who reclassified up a year and played his entire freshman season at Oklahoma as an 18-year-old. Carried a top-20 usage rate among all college basketball players and led Sooners to NCAA tournament appearance while averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game."

Fears is the first player drafted out of Oklahoma since 2018.

image-7.png
Fears at No. 7 is the highest the Pelicans have picked since drafting Zion No. 1 in 2019.  CBS Sports Research
 
6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson came in at No. 3 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, so this is a good value pick for Washington to land a big-time scoring guard. The SEC Freshman of the Year got buckets in a variety of ways at Texas, and not just as a ball-handler. He was effective as a spot-up shooter and shot a blistering 52.1% coming off screens. That off-ball proficiency will be key, since he's not exactly a pass-first point guard. Johnson also needs to improve drastically at the rim in order to reach his potential, but that should come as he develops more strength. 

image-5.png
Johnson was behind only Durant in points per game by a Texas freshman.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:49 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The Utah Jazz are selecting the most polarizing player in the class. Ace Bailey's process during the pre-draft process was unusual. The Rutgers star didn't publicly workout with any teams, and canceled a pre-draft workout with the 76ers in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Jazz are betting on the upside here.

Bailey's shot selection at Rutgers was questionable, at times, but he made some of the toughest-looking jumpers imaginable. Per Synergy, Bailey attempted 81 guarded jumpers this past season. He made 39 of 81 (48.1%) of those attempts. On unguarded jumpers, he shot 10 of 33 (30.3%). Bailey's shot selection mostly came from the midrange, as 62.5% of his field-goal attempts were jumpers.

This is the first surprise of the draft.

image-4.png
A star-studded Rutgers team did not make the NCAA Tournament in 2025.  CBS Sports Research
 
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

Charlotte is adding a high-upside offensive talent in Duke one-and-done star Kon Knueppel. He's a phenomenal catch-and-shoot threat who is active and effective off the ball at relocating, firing off screens and getting his feet set in transition. Knueppel isn't just a shooter, though. He was an effective finisher at the rim and flashed plenty of ability to serve as a secondary playmaker and facilitator while at Duke. He'll need to answer defensive questions about his quickness, but his ample offensive promise should far outweigh that concern. Charlotte ranked 28th in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9% last season, and its top shooter by percentage — Seth Curry — is an unrestricted free agent. So this one makes sense.

image-3.png
The Hornets have been an unfortunate mainstay near the top of the lottery.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:34 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
 
3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor 

This pick was viewed as Ace Bailey's potential landing spot for quite some time during the predraft process. Instead, the 76ers will go with the Baylor product at No. 3. Edgecombe is one of my favorite players in this class. Edgecombe has true two-way upside and was one of the most athletic players in college basketball. Edgecombe showed flashes as a creator throughout the season at Baylor and will join a crowded backcourt in Philly that already includes Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Edgecombe becomes the highest drafted player in Baylor history.

image-2.png
Four of these five picks were produced during Scott Drew's Baylor tenure.  CBS Sports Research
 
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

The Spurs have the newest member of their young core. Harper is a big point guard who is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper and the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr. A former five-star recruit, he spent one season at Rutgers where he finished second among all freshmen in points per game (19.4) to go with four assists per game. His 33.3% 3-point mark wasn't elite, but he showed plenty of catch-and-shoot promise, which helps alleviate concerns about his fit with De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio. He should be able to play off the ball enough to exist in harmony with Fox. Harper's size and length – his wingspan is nearly seven feet – also differentiates him from other point guards.

image.png
Harper Jr. is the son of Ron Harper.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:18 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:18 pm EDT
 
Rutgers set to make (bad) history

Rutgers' basketball program will make history on Wednesday, but not for the reason that you expect.

When Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey arrived on campus as the two highest-ranked recruits in program history, there was immediate optimism that the Scarlet Knights could not only reach the NCAA Tournament for the third time this century. High-end projections had them making a run deep into March behind two potential top-five NBA Draft picks. Instead, Rutgers went 15-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament. No team with two future high-end lottery picks have ever missed the NCAA Tournament ... until this year.

Will Coach Cal extend his streak?

Arkansas coach John Calipari is known as one of the best talent producers in college basketball, and dating back to his time at Memphis in 2008 -- when Derrick Rose went No. 1 overall -- he has had at least one first-round pick taken in every draft.

That streak appears to be in danger this year, with the only hope of extending it is if forward Adou Thiero gets selected on Day 1. Thiero is a fringe first-round pick. He is projected to go No. 34 overall (second round) in Kyle Boone's most recent mock.

Meet the (future) No. 1 overall pick: Cooper Flagg

Had Cooper Flagg been born 10 days later, someone else would be hearing their name called as the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft. But because he arrived in late December 2006 instead of early January, the 18-year old phenom snuck in just in time to be eligible for the 2025 draft. 

The one-and-done Duke star is the overwhelming favorite to be taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the first pick inside the Barclays Center in New York after a legendarily great freshman season with the Blue Devils. Though Duke was eliminated in the Final Four, Flagg won multiple national player of the year awards, despite playing a chunk of the season at just 17 years old.

David Cobb
June 25, 2025, 10:45 PM
Jun. 25, 2025, 6:45 pm EDT
 
Could we see history tonight?

The record for the most players selected in the lottery portion of the draft is 11 in 2017. That draft included stars like Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and more. The majority of the first round may be one-and-done freshmen and college players. In our latest mock draft by Kyle Boone, 12 of the first 14 picks are freshmen.

NBA Draft bold predictions: Ace Bailey falls out of top five, plus who will be the biggest steal?

The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly here. The two-day affair kicks off Wednesday night in New York. Duke sensation Cooper Flagg is a certainty to go to the Mavericks with the No. 1 pick. Dylan Harper from Rutgers appears like he's heading to the Spurs with the No. 2 overall selection. After that? The first round should get interesting.

With plenty of first-round uncertainty out there, we're going to get bold. Below are four bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Draft from three CBS Sports experts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sends pointed message of concern about about 76ers drafting Ace Bailey

One of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft is where Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey lands among the first few picks. Bailey once projected as a shoo-in to be selected after Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper -- no matter who had the No. 3 pick -- but that might no longer be the case.

ESPN reported that Bailey canceled his pre-draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- the owners of the No. 3 overall pick -- and hasn't publicly conducted a pre-draft workout with a team to date.

What is Brooklyn cooking?

The Nets now hold five first-round picks in Wednesday's draft after the trade yesterday that saw the franchise acquire the No. 22 overall pick. What Brooklyn will do with those picks remains to be seen, but it seems logical that the organization could consolidate some picks to move up. The Nets hold the No. 8 pick and are positioned to take whoever falls into their lap.

If the Nets want to be aggressive, one possibility would be moving up to land Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey, who some consider the most polarizing player in the class. Earlier this draft cycle, Bailey was projected to go No. 3 overall behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. However, after canceling a pre-draft workout with the 76ers earlier this month, it's unclear whether or not Philadelphia would select him.

The Nets are one of the only teams with real cap space this summer. Brooklyn has the luxury of jumping in as a facilitator to a larger deal and picking up an additional asset -- in this case, the No. 22 pick -- along the way.

Scouting reports for top players on final Big Board

The fifth and final overhaul of the NBA Draft prospect rankings for the 2025 cycle is live today at CBS Sports as a sweetener for this year's annual draft that begins next Wednesday in Brooklyn. We here at CBS Sports value tradition -- hello, we help present The Masters and March Madness! -- so in keeping with custom established several years ago, the final rankings below are tabulated as a consensus board combining the rankings from our entire team of basketball experts.

That led to a few minor, but notable nonetheless, changes in the final rankings. Among them: Texas guard Tre Johnson moves from No. 5 to No. 3 and supplants Ace Bailey behind the big two of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Bailey had clung to the No. 3 spot for the duration of the cycle but fell one spot to No. 4, sandwiched between Johnson and fellow Big 12 product VJ Edgecombe of Baylor.

Kyle Boone
June 25, 2025, 8:45 PM
Jun. 25, 2025, 4:45 pm EDT
 
Four prospects gathering buzz whose professional career will be either a boom or a bust

Fifty-nine players will be drafted into the NBA over the course of Wednesday and Thursday's annual NBA Draft. The varying levels of confidence I have in their future successes ranges anywhere between he's probably a future Hall of Famer to, well, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. 

There is a lot of certainty, for instance, that Cooper Flagg will be very good. (He will be the No. 1 pick come Wednesday, so he should be.) But even in the subset of other lottery prospects, there is a wide potential of professional outcomes ranging from future All-Stars to outright busts.

Kyle Boone
June 25, 2025, 8:15 PM
Jun. 25, 2025, 4:15 pm EDT
