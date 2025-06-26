2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, picks, grades, news, draft order, Cooper Flagg goes No. 1 to Mavericks

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
We are underway from Brooklyn. The Dallas Mavericks are selecting Duke star forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. This is hardly a surprise. Flagg has been penciled in as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since he reclassified to the 2024 high school recruiting class, back in 2023. Flagg is one of the best draft prospects in the modern era and is the best two-way talent in the class.
Here is part of his scouting summary: "A prodigious talent who profiles as one of the five best prospects of the last decade. Flagg entered Duke as the No. 1 high school recruit and led the Blue Devils to a 35-win season that ended in the Final Four on a team he led that rated No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 5 in defensive efficiency. There are no obvious holes in his game and his all-around impact on both ends make him situation-proof."
Just over four months after trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs have their next face of the franchise in Flagg.