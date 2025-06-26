2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, Round 2, news, trades, picks by team, draft order, grades, prospects

The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday night with the second round, as the final 29 selections will be made before a flurry of post-draft transactions that will pair undrafted free agents with professional homes.

While most of the draft attention focuses on the first round — and understandably so — there are still gems out there to be found. The Grizzlies picked Jaylen Wells from Washington State at No. 39 overall last season and he went on to claim a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Kyle Filipowski also showed ample promise in a key rotation role for Utah after being selected at No. 32. It would be no surprise if similarly productive players are plucked in the second round this year. Among those left on the board are toolsy former Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming and ex-Creighton star Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Those two are among several former multi-year college players who delayed the start of their professional careers for the purpose of cashing in on their NIL earnings potential. Now, after starring in college, they'll enter the professional ranks as likely second-round picks and look to carve out roles for franchises in need of low-cost rotational level talent.

Keep it locked here for a live rundown of every pick made during the second round of the NBA Draft.

