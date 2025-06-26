Skip to Main Content
2025 NBA Draft tracker: Live updates, Round 2, news, trades, picks by team, draft order, grades, prospects

Follow every pick across the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night with the latest updates from Barclays Center in Brooklyn

By
 &
1 min read

The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday night with the second round, as the final 29 selections will be made before a flurry of post-draft transactions that will pair undrafted free agents with professional homes. 

While most of the draft attention focuses on the first round — and understandably so — there are still gems out there to be found. The Grizzlies picked Jaylen Wells from Washington State at No. 39 overall last season and he went on to claim a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Kyle Filipowski also showed ample promise in a key rotation role for Utah after being selected at No. 32. It would be no surprise if similarly productive players are plucked in the second round this year. Among those left on the board are toolsy former Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming and ex-Creighton star Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Those two are among several former multi-year college players who delayed the start of their professional careers for the purpose of cashing in on their NIL earnings potential. Now, after starring in college, they'll enter the professional ranks as likely second-round picks and look to carve out roles for franchises in need of low-cost rotational level talent.

Keep it locked here for a live rundown of every pick made during the second round of the NBA Draft.

Day 2 sleepers

Aside from a few big surprises Wednesday -- and there were indeed a few surprises (hello, Yang Hansen at No. 16?!) -- the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft largely went off as expected. Twenty-seven of the top 30 prospects on the CBS Sports Big Board were selected in Round 1 overall and 29 of the 30 drafted players were ranked inside the top 33. Not every player went as high or as low as our rankings indicated, but the players' first-round values themselves were pretty spot-on.

2025 NBA Draft second-round sleepers: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Rasheer Fleming among best players still available
Kyle Boone
June 26, 2025, 10:30 PM
Jun. 26, 2025, 6:30 pm EDT
 
Day 1 draft grades

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and while there were no mysteries at the top -- Duke's Cooper Flagg went No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks, Rutgers' Dylan Harper flew off the board at No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs -- the rest of the night delivered plenty of surprises. Ace Bailey, long viewed as the draft's third-best prospect, fell to No. 5 after a puzzling pre-draft process; he ultimately landed with a team he's reportedly reluctant to join.

