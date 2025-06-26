Skip to Main Content
2025 NBA Draft tracker, results, news: No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg heads to Mavericks; Ace Bailey slips to Jazz

Here's every pick from Wednesday's wild first round of the NBA Draft

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is officially in the books. As expected, the Dallas Mavericks selected Duke superstar Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night with the No. 1 overall pick, and the San Antonio Spurs followed up by taking Rutgers guard Dylan Harper – the consensus second-best player in the class.

The drama of the draft started with the Philadelphia 76ers, the holders of the No. 3 pick. While it was speculated in the weeks leading up to the pre-draft process that this could be a potential landing spot for Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, the 76ers went with Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe as their pick.

The first real surprise of the draft came two picks later when the Utah Jazz selected Bailey at No. 5. Bailey reportedly didn't work out with a team during the predraft process, but the Jazz decided to pick him anyway.

Like most drafts, there were trades, risers and fallers. One surprising riser was the Portland Trail Blazers selecting center Yang Hansen out of China with the No. 16 pick despite him being a projected second-rounder. Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis – a projected lottery pick – slid to the Miami Heat at No. 20. UConn forward Liam McNeeley was selected with the No. 29 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets after also projecting as a lottery pick.

The Brooklyn Nets made history as the first team to make five picks in the first round. The Nets started the fireworks by selecting BYU guard Egor Demin at No. 8. Brooklyn's final selection was Michigan center Danny Wolf at No. 27.

The second round of the draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.  

The Jazz take a swing on an Ace

The biggest (early) surprise of the night came when the Jazz selected Bailey at No. 5. In the days leading up to the draft, Washington at No. 6 was viewed as Bailey's likely landing spot, but that never came to fruition because Utah selected him first. Bailey is a polarizing prospect, and this is worth the swing for a Utah team in need of scoring and talent. As for Utah's second selection -- Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. -- that pick was a home run. Clayton was the best guard in college basketball this past season. He will bring scoring and his clutch gene to Utah. The Jazz were one of the winners of the first round. -- Salerno

Freshmen tie the record' Coach Cal's streak ends

Heading into the week, the record for the most freshmen taken in the lottery portion of the draft was 11 (2017). The record was tied on Wednesday when the San Antonio Spurs selected Arizona wing Carter Bryant with the last pick in the lottery. The lottery picks this year: 11 freshmen, one sophomore, one upperclassman and one international player.

On a different note, Arkansas coach John Calipari's streak of players drafted in the first round ended. Calipari had produced a first-round pick in every draft since 2008. Calipari's lone draft prospect this year is forward Adou Thiero, who will have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. -- Salerno

Pelicans show no fear

New Orleans took a significant swing on a potential franchise guard by taking Jeremiah Fears No. 7 overall just one day after trading for Jordan Poole. Fears entered the draft at No. 11 overall in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and as one of the most polarizing players in the projected lottery range. But the Pelican signaled they have no fears about Fears' size. 

The slender but electric former Oklahoma star is a ball-handing maestro with an elite burst that allows him to dice up opposing defenses. The pairing of Fears with Poole could be interesting in the season ahead, as both are on the smaller side and accustomed to ball-dominant roles. But Fears' offensive upside is abundant, and New Orleans needed another backcourt presence. -- Cobb 

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State

Niederhauser is an explosive big man who swats shots and throws down dunks as an effective roll guy. Those traits should help him find a home in the league, though minutes could be tough to find early with the Clippers. If Niederhauser can channel that athleticism into effective perimeter defense and develop an outside shooting stroke, he could be a starting center. For now, he's a toolsy but raw rim protector who is more than worth a shot at this stage of the draft.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 3:34 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 11:34 pm EDT
 
29. *Charlotte Hornets: Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Wow, what a steal for Charlotte. UConn star Liam McNeeley was projected as a mid-first-round pick, and the Hornets were able to take the No. 17 ranked player in CBS Sports' rankings. McNeely is a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter with a strong feel and IQ for the game but is limited athletically. While shooting is his calling card, he is also a reliable decision maker and passer who can operate as a connector and initiator on offense bringing versatility to the offensive end of the floor.

*Pick via Phoenix.

 
28. Boston Celtics: Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain

Gonzalez has garnered significant game experience with Real Madrid's senior team over the past year while still shy of his 20th birthday. The wing isn't ready to play a major role for a competitive Celtics franchise out of the gate. But he has good size, instincts and mobility, all of which portends long-term upside, so long as his outside shooting consistency improves. He seems like a good culture fit in Boston, as he's known for his motor and defense at 6-6 and 210 pounds.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 3:20 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 11:20 pm EDT
 
27. Brooklyn Nets: Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

The Nets have used all five of their first-round picks tonight. The latest is Michigan big man Danny Wolf. Wolf is a skilled big man who can be an offensive engine for the Nets. He is a 7-foot center with guard skills who helped Michigan win the Big Ten Tournament in March after spending the previous two seasons at Yale. He can dribble. He can pass. He can shoot. And he projects as a stretch-the-floor big and above-average rebounder at the next level.

 
26. Brooklyn Nets: Ben Saraf, G, Israel

Brooklyn is making Israeli guard Ben Saraf the fifth international player selected so far in the first round. Saraf is the type of crafty, on-ball playmaker who could annihilate the G League but struggle with the NBA's physicality and athleticism early. But if Brooklyn is willing to grant him a generous runway, the upside is tremendous. With great size and feel for the game, he has the ability to develop into a three-level scorer with the facilitating chops to run the show as either a starter or creator off the bench.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 3:11 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 11:11 pm EDT
 
25. Orlando Magic: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

The son of former NBA star Jason Richardson is heading to Orlando after a standout season at Michigan State. Richardson emerged in the second half of last season, when he was inserted as a starter in Michigan State's lineup. Richardson plays left-handed and his floor is higher than a lot of players in his draft range. He's been raised to be ready to find a way to make it in the NBA.

 
24. *Sacramento Kings: Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford isn't overwhelmingly long or athletic. But he's a skilled, stat-stuffing two-guard who can facilitate for himself and others out of the pick-and-roll. At the same time, he's also effective playing off the ball. The first-round appeal in Clifford's game is with his intangibles as a defender, rebounder and blue-collar worker. He'll turn 24 as a rookie and could be a long-term value play for the Kings

*Sacramento is acquiring this selection from Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 2:55 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:55 pm EDT
 
23. *Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

The Hawks are going with the hometown kid with the No. 23 pick in the draft. Newell entered the draft as one of four potential first-round draft picks from Montverde (Florida) Academy's loaded 2024 squad. Newell arrived at Georgia as a five-star prospect with a high ceiling. A fluid mover with plus athleticism, he backed up the hype that came along with arriving on campus as a five-star prospect and helped the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2025.

*The Pelicans traded their pick to the Hawks in a deal involving pick No. 13.

 
22. *Brooklyn Nets: Drake Powell, G, North Carolina

Powell's 7-foot wingspan and combine-best 43-inch max vertical made him a big winner at the combine. The former McDonald's All-American wasn't much of a ball-handler or isolation threat during his lone season at North Carolina. But he rated "excellent" on guarded catch-and-shoot attempts, per Synergy. All told, he's a high-upside 3-and-D player with room to develop and round out his game. He could grow into a top-15 defender by the end of his first contract.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 2:48 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:48 pm EDT
 
21. *Washington Wizards: Will Riley, F, Illinois

Illinois' star freshmen go back-to-back in the 20s. The Wizards, who traded their original pick to the Jazz, will select forward Will Riley with this pick. Riley is a 19-year-old tweener forward from Canada who came off the bench in his one and only season at Illinois. A former five-star prospect, Riley was 20th in 247 Sports' rankings in the Class of 2024 after finishing his high school career playing in the United States. He lacked significant production but has been tabbed as a potential NBA player since his breakout year in 2024. Riley reclassified — he was initially scheduled to enter college this year — and as a result, has solid stock thanks to quick development at a younger age.

*ESPN reported that this pick will be traded from Utah to Washington. The Jazz traded up to draft Walter Clayton Jr.

image-11.png
The Orange Crush's duo of Jakucionis and Riley went back-to-back in the 2025 NBA Draft.  CBS Sports Research
 
20. Miami Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Jakucionis was regarded as a likely lottery pick for much of the buildup to this draft. However, he slipped to No. 20 and Miami. He burst onto the scene at Illinois with an eye-opening freshman season that consisted of the Lithuanian guard consistently dicing up opposing defenses out of the pick-and-roll. He's a big ball-handler with tremendous passing and playmaking instincts who also thrives finishing at the rim. Jakucionis' 3-point shooting is a significant work in progress. But if it comes along, he could be a long-term NBA starter and go down as a big draft night win for the Heat.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 2:30 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:30 pm EDT
 
19. Brooklyn Nets: Nolan Traoré, G, France

This pick might end up being one of the steals of the draft. The Brooklyn Nets are selecting French guard Nolan Traoré at No. 19. At the start of the 2025 drafy cycle last summer, Traoré was considered a potential top-five pick. Traore is next in a long line of French basketball talents who have been productive professionally overseas. He played for Centre Federal from 2021-24 before spending the subsequent time leading up to the draft playing with Saint Quentin in the LNB Pro A. During that time he earned distinction as the FIBA Champions League Best Young Player and ascended into one of the best guards in the class.

 
18 *Utah Jazz: Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

The Utah Jazz are going with the Most Outstanding Player from the Final Four as they select Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. The first-team All-American was arguably the best guard in college basketball this season. He's an undersized guard who will have to prove he can hang defensively in the NBA. But Clayton's jumper is elite, both off the dribble and off the catch. He is arguably the best pure shooter in the class and will add to a draft haul for Utah that already includes No. 5 pick Ace Bailey. Clayton makes sense next to Bailey, as he'll be an older rookie and keep the age balance from skewing too young.

*ESPN reported that this pick will be traded from Washington to Utah.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Joan Beringer, C, France

The Minnesota Timberwolves are selecting French big man Joan Beringer with the No. 17 pick in the draft. The 18-year-old Frenchman is a true late-bloomer of a prospect who didn't begin playing basketball competitively until after he had turned 14. While he's still raw, he has intriguing physical upside, projects as a potentially elite rim protector and has been showing significant potential as a finisher and rapid all-around improvement as he learns the game. He reminds us of New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi.

 
16 *Portland Trail Blazers: Yang Hansen, C, China

Portland is making the surprise pick of the draft so far by selecting Chinese center Yang Hansen in the middle of the first round. The 7-foot-1 presence has made multiple appearances for his national team despite being just 19 years old. His size and skill give him a chance, but his lack of mobility could make things difficult in a league filled with some of the world's best athletes. Few, if any, mocks projected Yang as a first-round pick. But he's a good passer and brings some force to the front court.

*This is technically Memphis' pick. But the The Trail Blazers are sending the No. 11 pick (Cedric Coward) to Memphis in exchange for this pick, a 2028 first-rounder via Orlando and two second-round picks for No. 11, per ESPN.

image-10.png
Hansen Yang, one of the draft night's biggest stunner, is the first player from China to be selected in Round 1 since 2007.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 2:03 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 10:03 pm EDT
 
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

We are officially halfway through the first round of the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder are selecting Georgetown center Thomas Sorber. The former No. 46 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports emerged as one of the best players in his class during his lone season at Georgetown. Although his freshman campaign was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, Sorber showed enough to be a likely first-round pick.

My comp for Sorber was another former Georgetown center: Roy Hibbert.

 
14. San Antonio Spurs: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

You might look at Carter Bryant's 6.5 points per game from his lone season at Arizona and think San Antonio is taking a big swing here. But Bryant is one of the best wing prospects in the class. With a 7-foot wingspan and quality athleticism, the floor is higher for Bryant than it is for most players of his profile in this draft. His playmaking and shot-creation aren't there yet, but he's young and on a promising trajectory toward becoming a prototypical 3-and-D wing. Bryant got better as the season went along for Arizona, and he'll slot in nicely with San Antonio's talented young core.

image-9.png
Bryant is the latest Wildcat to be selected in the lottery.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:45 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:45 pm EDT
 
13. *New Orleans Pelicans: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

We have another trade! The New Orleans Pelicans are trading up to select Maryland big man Derik Queen, one of the most skilled centers in the class. Queen has sweet feet and is a fluid scorer. There are questions about the defense, but he will be paired with another young center in New Orleans (Yves Missi) with defensive upside.

The Pelicans used their No. 7 pick on Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.

Here is his draft summary: "A Baltimore native, Queen was part of a legendary Montverde Academy team that included Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Liam McNeeley before developing into a five-star, top-15 national recruit. He chose to return to his home state to play one season of college basketball at Maryland under coach Kevin Willard where he earned All-Big Ten honors and was named the league's Freshman of the Year."

*This is Atlanta's pick via Sacramento. The Atlanta Hawks are trading the No. 13 pick in the Draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick and an unprotected 2026 first round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee), per ESPN.

 
12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, F, France

The first player off the board who did not play college basketball is Noa Essengue, who has been playing professionally in Germany. The 6-10 forward has all the makings of a defensive monster given his length and athleticism, and he's been great in transition and at the rim offensively while playing in Germany's top division. There's little indication that he's going to develop into a refined on-ball player, but it will be imperative that he show some more flashes of perimeter proficiency if he's going to reach the starter-level potential that his physical profile portends.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:34 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:34 pm EDT
 
11. *Memphis Grizzlies: Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

One of the best stories in this draft is Washington State's Cedric Coward, who was just drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. This is Portland's pick, and the franchise just traded it to Memphis. Coward committed to Duke out of the transfer portal, but elected to stay in the draft.

Here is his draft summary: "Coward is coming off a shoulder surgery that limited him to just six games at Washington State. But a strong combine performance assuaged any health concerns, as Coward put his appealing combination of size, athleticism and shooting on display. The Fresno, California, native began his career in Division III before bursting on to NBA radars during a two-year stint at Eastern Washington."

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote a terrific feature on Coward.

*This is Portland's pick. The Grizzlies are sending pick No. 16, a 2028 first-rounder via Orlando and two second-round picks for No. 11, per ESPN.

 
Trade! Mark Williams to Phoenix 

We have a trade between the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Suns for the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick, ESPN reported. The 2029 first-rounder is least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota (1-5 protected),

The trade comes moments before the Suns selected Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. The Suns are retooling their frontcourt.

 
10. *Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

A third one-and-done Duke star comes off the board to close out the top 10, as the Suns go for a prime rim protector in Khaman Maluach. He is a towering presence who topped the charts at this year's combine in terms of wingspan measurement at nearly 7-7. He's limited offensively mostly to lobs, put-backs and receiving pocket passes. But he's elite at finishing in those situations. Even if his offensive game never expands to the perimeter — and it might not — those traits will ensure he has a high NBA floor. Maluach was widely expected to be the first big man off the board. Collin Murray-Boyles jumped up to snag that title, but Maluach still goes in the lottery.

*This is technically Houston's pick for now. However, it will be going to Phoenix once the Kevin Durant trade is complete. 

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:18 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:18 pm EDT
 
9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

The Toronto Raptors drafted one of the best defenders in this class in South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles. The South Carolina star bypassed the draft last year to return to school and raised his draft stock in the process. He has the defensive tools to be an elite defender at the next level. He may be undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with his basketball IQ and defensive playmaking.

Here is his draft summary: A two-and-done prospect who played his way from a sub-100 national recruit to a potential lottery pick in the span of two seasons at South Carolina, Murray-Boyles is an old-school big man with a back-to-the-basket interior scoring game who adds physicality on defense. He was an All-SEC performer in 2024-25 who dominated on the glass and showed impressive versatility as a passer.

Murray-Boyles is the first non-freshmen off the board.

image-8.png
CMB is South Carolina's highest-drafted player since 1972.  CBS Sports Research
 
8. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, G, BYU

Egor Demin's productivity tapered off as the rigors of Big 12 action seemed to wear on his slender frame during his freshman season at BYU. But the playmaking potential he showed is uncommon, especially when packaged in a 6-9 frame. Demin struggled as a 3-point shooter for the Cougars, but he thrived at the rim and showed a knack for getting into the paint as a crafty pick-and-roll ball-handler. There aren't many true point guards with his size, and he's an elite passer. The Russian prospect should get a long runway to fill out physically and realize his potential as a lead guard within a Brooklyn franchise that is trying to begin charting a course for its future.

David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 1:04 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 9:04 pm EDT
 
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma 

The New Orleans Pelicans are selecting one of the top guards in the class in Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears. Fears was rumored to go to Utah at No. 5 but instead landed in an ideal situation with the Pelicans. Fears is a shifty guard and is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class.

Here is his draft summary: "A sub-60 national recruit who reclassified up a year and played his entire freshman season at Oklahoma as an 18-year-old. Carried a top-20 usage rate among all college basketball players and led Sooners to NCAA tournament appearance while averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game."

Fears is the first player drafted out of Oklahoma since 2018.

image-7.png
Fears at No. 7 is the highest the Pelicans have picked since drafting Zion No. 1 in 2019.  CBS Sports Research
 
6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson came in at No. 3 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, so this is a good value pick for Washington to land a big-time scoring guard. The SEC Freshman of the Year got buckets in a variety of ways at Texas, and not just as a ball-handler. He was effective as a spot-up shooter and shot a blistering 52.1% coming off screens. That off-ball proficiency will be key, since he's not exactly a pass-first point guard. Johnson also needs to improve drastically at the rim in order to reach his potential, but that should come as he develops more strength. 

image-5.png
Johnson was behind only Durant in points per game by a Texas freshman.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:49 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The Utah Jazz are selecting the most polarizing player in the class. Ace Bailey's process during the pre-draft process was unusual. The Rutgers star didn't publicly workout with any teams, and canceled a pre-draft workout with the 76ers in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Jazz are betting on the upside here.

Bailey's shot selection at Rutgers was questionable, at times, but he made some of the toughest-looking jumpers imaginable. Per Synergy, Bailey attempted 81 guarded jumpers this past season. He made 39 of 81 (48.1%) of those attempts. On unguarded jumpers, he shot 10 of 33 (30.3%). Bailey's shot selection mostly came from the midrange, as 62.5% of his field-goal attempts were jumpers.

This is the first surprise of the draft.

image-4.png
A star-studded Rutgers team did not make the NCAA Tournament in 2025.  CBS Sports Research
 
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

Charlotte is adding a high-upside offensive talent in Duke one-and-done star Kon Knueppel. He's a phenomenal catch-and-shoot threat who is active and effective off the ball at relocating, firing off screens and getting his feet set in transition. Knueppel isn't just a shooter, though. He was an effective finisher at the rim and flashed plenty of ability to serve as a secondary playmaker and facilitator while at Duke. He'll need to answer defensive questions about his quickness, but his ample offensive promise should far outweigh that concern. Charlotte ranked 28th in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9% last season, and its top shooter by percentage — Seth Curry — is an unrestricted free agent. So this one makes sense.

image-3.png
The Hornets have been an unfortunate mainstay near the top of the lottery.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:34 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
 
3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor 

This pick was viewed as Ace Bailey's potential landing spot for quite some time during the predraft process. Instead, the 76ers will go with the Baylor product at No. 3. Edgecombe is one of my favorite players in this class. Edgecombe has true two-way upside and was one of the most athletic players in college basketball. Edgecombe showed flashes as a creator throughout the season at Baylor and will join a crowded backcourt in Philly that already includes Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Edgecombe becomes the highest drafted player in Baylor history.

image-2.png
Four of these five picks were produced during Scott Drew's Baylor tenure.  CBS Sports Research
 
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

The Spurs have the newest member of their young core. Harper is a big point guard who is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper and the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr. A former five-star recruit, he spent one season at Rutgers where he finished second among all freshmen in points per game (19.4) to go with four assists per game. His 33.3% 3-point mark wasn't elite, but he showed plenty of catch-and-shoot promise, which helps alleviate concerns about his fit with De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio. He should be able to play off the ball enough to exist in harmony with Fox. Harper's size and length – his wingspan is nearly seven feet – also differentiates him from other point guards.

image.png
Harper Jr. is the son of Ron Harper.  CBS Sports Research
David Cobb
June 26, 2025, 12:18 AM
Jun. 25, 2025, 8:18 pm EDT
