2025 NBA Draft tracker, results, news: No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg heads to Mavericks; Ace Bailey slips to Jazz

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is officially in the books. As expected, the Dallas Mavericks selected Duke superstar Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night with the No. 1 overall pick, and the San Antonio Spurs followed up by taking Rutgers guard Dylan Harper – the consensus second-best player in the class.

The drama of the draft started with the Philadelphia 76ers, the holders of the No. 3 pick. While it was speculated in the weeks leading up to the pre-draft process that this could be a potential landing spot for Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, the 76ers went with Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe as their pick.

The first real surprise of the draft came two picks later when the Utah Jazz selected Bailey at No. 5. Bailey reportedly didn't work out with a team during the predraft process, but the Jazz decided to pick him anyway.

Like most drafts, there were trades, risers and fallers. One surprising riser was the Portland Trail Blazers selecting center Yang Hansen out of China with the No. 16 pick despite him being a projected second-rounder. Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis – a projected lottery pick – slid to the Miami Heat at No. 20. UConn forward Liam McNeeley was selected with the No. 29 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets after also projecting as a lottery pick.

The Brooklyn Nets made history as the first team to make five picks in the first round. The Nets started the fireworks by selecting BYU guard Egor Demin at No. 8. Brooklyn's final selection was Michigan center Danny Wolf at No. 27.

The second round of the draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Jazz take a swing on an Ace

The biggest (early) surprise of the night came when the Jazz selected Bailey at No. 5. In the days leading up to the draft, Washington at No. 6 was viewed as Bailey's likely landing spot, but that never came to fruition because Utah selected him first. Bailey is a polarizing prospect, and this is worth the swing for a Utah team in need of scoring and talent. As for Utah's second selection -- Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. -- that pick was a home run. Clayton was the best guard in college basketball this past season. He will bring scoring and his clutch gene to Utah. The Jazz were one of the winners of the first round. -- Salerno

Freshmen tie the record' Coach Cal's streak ends

Heading into the week, the record for the most freshmen taken in the lottery portion of the draft was 11 (2017). The record was tied on Wednesday when the San Antonio Spurs selected Arizona wing Carter Bryant with the last pick in the lottery. The lottery picks this year: 11 freshmen, one sophomore, one upperclassman and one international player.

On a different note, Arkansas coach John Calipari's streak of players drafted in the first round ended. Calipari had produced a first-round pick in every draft since 2008. Calipari's lone draft prospect this year is forward Adou Thiero, who will have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called. -- Salerno

Pelicans show no fear

New Orleans took a significant swing on a potential franchise guard by taking Jeremiah Fears No. 7 overall just one day after trading for Jordan Poole. Fears entered the draft at No. 11 overall in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and as one of the most polarizing players in the projected lottery range. But the Pelican signaled they have no fears about Fears' size.

The slender but electric former Oklahoma star is a ball-handing maestro with an elite burst that allows him to dice up opposing defenses. The pairing of Fears with Poole could be interesting in the season ahead, as both are on the smaller side and accustomed to ball-dominant roles. But Fears' offensive upside is abundant, and New Orleans needed another backcourt presence. -- Cobb