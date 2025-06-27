2025 NBA Draft tracker, takeaways: Johni Broome, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kam Jones go off the board early in Round 2

Dreams came true for 29 more players on Thursday night during the second round of the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in New York. Veteran college players were the flavor of the second round, as several former NCAA stars heard their names called.

Three players selected in the 30s were CBS Sports All-Americans in 2025, including Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (No. 34 to Charlotte), Auburn's Johni Broome (No. 35 to Philadelphia) and Kam Jones (No. 38 to Indiana). Other high-profile college stars who came off the board early in the second round included Duke's Sion James (No. 33 to Charlotte), Arkansas' Adou Thiero (No. 36 to the Lakers) and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (No. 37 to Detroit).The second round took on more of an international flavor in picks 45-59 as franchises opted for lesser-known names with some long-term upside.

While most of the draft attention focuses on the first round — and understandably so — there are still gems unearthed in the second round every year. The Grizzlies picked Jaylen Wells from Washington State at No. 39 overall last season and he went on to claim a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Kyle Filipowski also showed ample promise in a key rotation role for Utah after being selected at No. 32. It would be no surprise if similarly productive players wind up coming out of this year's second round haul.

More 2025 NBA Draft: Complete coverage | Draft tracker | Pick-by-pick grades

Florida completes the trifecta

Florida's trio of star guards that helped lead the Gators to a national championship were each selected. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr. came off the board at No. 18 (Utah Jazz) in the first round and was joined Thursday by Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Martin went at No. 39 overall to Toronto, where he'll team with fellow SEC product and No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina. Richard, meanwhile, went to Golden State at No. 56. It marks the second time in program history that Florida has had three players taken in the same draft. The program had five players selected in 2007 on the heels of its back-to-back national titles.

Kentucky gets off the mat

This draft marked the first time since 2009 that Kentucky did not produce a first-round pick. However, the Wildcats did have a couple of players come off the board in the second round, as the Phoenix Suns took sharpshooting wing Koby Brea at No. 41 before the Boston Celtics picked center Amari Williams at No. 46. Additionally, former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero went at No. 36 after playing this past season at Arkansas under former UK coach John Calipari. For years under Calipari, the Wildcats produced a steady stream of lottery picks. However, the program has turned over a new leaf under coach Mark Pope, who leaned heavily on the transfer portal to construct his first roster.

Familiar faces go undrafted

There were several notable names from college basketball royalty not selected in the draft. Some notables include Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears, Arizona star Caleb Love and Big East Player of the Year and St. John's forward RJ Luis Jr. ESPN reported shortly after the draft that Love is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. It wouldn't be surprising to see all three -- and many more college studs -- compete in the summer league next month and fight for a roster spot/two-way deal. For now, it will be an uphill climb to make a roster.