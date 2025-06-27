Skip to Main Content
2025 NBA Draft tracker, takeaways: Johni Broome, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kam Jones go off the board early in Round 2

The NBA Draft is over after the second round concluded Thursday in Brooklyn

Dreams came true for 29 more players on Thursday night during the second round of the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in New York. Veteran college players were the flavor of the second round, as several former NCAA stars heard their names called.

Three players selected in the 30s were CBS Sports All-Americans in 2025, including Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (No. 34 to Charlotte), Auburn's Johni Broome (No. 35 to Philadelphia) and Kam Jones (No. 38 to Indiana). Other high-profile college stars who came off the board early in the second round included Duke's Sion James (No. 33 to Charlotte), Arkansas' Adou Thiero (No. 36 to the Lakers) and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (No. 37 to Detroit).The second round took on more of an international flavor in picks 45-59 as franchises opted for lesser-known names with some long-term upside.

While most of the draft attention focuses on the first round — and understandably so — there are still gems unearthed in the second round every year. The Grizzlies picked Jaylen Wells from Washington State at No. 39 overall last season and he went on to claim a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Kyle Filipowski also showed ample promise in a key rotation role for Utah after being selected at No. 32. It would be no surprise if similarly productive players wind up coming out of this year's second round haul.  

Florida completes the trifecta

Florida's trio of star guards that helped lead the Gators to a national championship were each selected. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr. came off the board at No. 18 (Utah Jazz) in the first round and was joined Thursday by Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Martin went at No. 39 overall to Toronto, where he'll team with fellow SEC product and No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina. Richard, meanwhile, went to Golden State at No. 56. It marks the second time in program history that Florida has had three players taken in the same draft. The program had five players selected in 2007 on the heels of its back-to-back national titles.

Kentucky gets off the mat

This draft marked the first time since 2009 that Kentucky did not produce a first-round pick. However, the Wildcats did have a couple of players come off the board in the second round, as the Phoenix Suns took sharpshooting wing Koby Brea at No. 41 before the Boston Celtics picked center Amari Williams at No. 46. Additionally, former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero went at No. 36 after playing this past season at Arkansas under former UK coach John Calipari. For years under Calipari, the Wildcats produced a steady stream of lottery picks. However, the program has turned over a new leaf under coach Mark Pope, who leaned heavily on the transfer portal to construct his first roster.

Familiar faces go undrafted

There were several notable names from college basketball royalty not selected in the draft. Some notables include Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears, Arizona star Caleb Love and Big East Player of the Year and St. John's forward RJ Luis Jr. ESPN reported shortly after the draft that Love is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. It wouldn't be surprising to see all three -- and many more college studs -- compete in the summer league next month and fight for a roster spot/two-way deal. For now, it will be an uphill climb to make a roster.

59. Memphis Grizzlies: Jamai Mashack, G, Tennessee

The Grizzlies land a menacing on-ball defender to close out the draft in Jamai Mashack. He's a gritty player who fits with the franchise's mantra of seeking more toughness on the perimeter. He joins Chaz Lanier among the contingent of Volunteers taken in the second round.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 2:31 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 10:31 pm EDT
 
58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Saliou Niang, F, Senegal

Niang is a long and versatile perimeter player who has been playing professionally in Italy. His length and athleticism portends great defensive upside. Whether he'll immediately play in Cleveland or in the G League remains to be seen, but the Cavaliers have his rights.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 2:29 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 10:29 pm EDT
 
57. Boston Celtics: Max Shulga, G, VCU

Shulga is a five-year college prospect from Kyiv, Ukraine, who turned 23 this week. He began his career with three seasons at Utah State before the last two at VCU where he developed into a quality shooter and playmaker.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 2:22 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 10:22 pm EDT
 
56. *Golden State Warriors: Will Richard, G, Florida

Golden State is trading with Memphis to take Will Richard, who was an integral piece of Florida's NCAA title run. Richard is a 3-and-D, off-ball guard who started his career at Belmont. There's nothing overtly flashy about his game, but he drills open jumpers, finishes at the rim and holds his own defensively.

*Golden State is reportedly acquiring the pick from Memphis

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 2:18 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 10:18 pm EDT
 
55. *Chicago Bulls: Lachlan Olbrich, F, Australia 

The Chicago Bulls are selecting forward Lachlan Olbrich out of Australia with the No. 55 overall pick. This pick is via the Los Angeles Lakers. Olbrich is our No. 83 ranked prospect at CBS Sports.

*Via Los Angeles Lakers.

 
54. Indiana Pacers: Taelon Peter, G, Liberty

The Indiana Pacers are selecting Liberty guard Taelon Peter with the No. 54 pick. Peter averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists during the 2024-25 campaign with the Flames. He shot 45.3% from the 3-point line on 4.9 attempts per game. Peter started his career at Tennessee Tech.

 
53. Utah Jazz: John Tonje, F, Wisconsin

The Jazz are having a great draft. Utah's latest pick is Wisconsin forward John Tonje at 53. Tonje is an older prospect: he was an unranked player coming out of high school who has worked his way to an NBA path after spending four years at Colorado State, another with Missouri, then hitting his apex last season with Wisconsin. With the Badgers, Tonje was a top-10 player in college basketball and helped Wisconsin overshoot expectations, authoring one of the more unexpected star turns in the sport.

 
52. Golden State Warriors: Alex Toohey, F, Australia

The Golden State Warriors are selecting Alex Toohey out of Australia with the No. 52 pick. The 21-year-old Australian prospect was once committed to play college basketball at Gonzaga before electing to remain in Australia. Toohey has played two seasons in the National Basketball League (NBL).

 
51. New York Knicks: Mohamed Diawara, F, France

After trading back one spot with the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks are selecting forward Mohamed Diawara out of France. He is ranked as the No. 81 player on our CBS Sports Big Board. He initially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but elected to bypass the draft.

*via trade with Los Angeles Clippers

 
50. *Los Angeles Clippers: Kobe Sanders, F, Nevada

Sanders started his college career at Cal Poly before transferring to Nevada for his final season. Sanders averaged just under 20 points in 2023-24 and followed it up by scoring 15.8 per night in the Mountain West. The 6-9 forward brings ideal size at the wing and some upside as a playmaker.

*via trade with New York Knicks

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:53 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:53 pm EDT
 
49. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Tyrese Proctor becomes the fifth Duke player off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft as he goes to Cleveland. He was pegged at No. 36 in the final CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, so this is a good value addition for the Cavs, who are getting a combo guard coming off the best season of his 3-year college career. Proctor isn't flashy, but he can play on or off the ball and brings some shades of Andrew Nembhard with a similar frame and the willingness to embrace challenging defensive assignments.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:48 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
48. Memphis Grizzles: Javon Small, G, West Virginia

The West Virginia star had a strong case for Big 12 Player of the Year and was one of the best transfers in the country after coming over from Oklahoma State. He's an aggressive driver who can finish at the rim better than most 6-foot-1 guards. He'll bring some point guard depth behind the oft-injured Ja Morant in Memphis.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:45 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:45 pm EDT
 
47. Milwaukee Bucks: Bogoljub Markovic, PF, Serbia

Markovic is a native of Serbia and well-known international prospect after having taken part in Basketball Without Borders, Eurocamp, Nike Hoop Summit, while also working his way up with Mega in the Adriatic League since 2021. He is viewed as one of the most skilled face-up bigs in this year's draft class, but lacks some ideal physical tools and a clear defensive position.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:43 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
46. Boston Celtics: Amari Williams, C, Kentucky

Boston is taking a potentially dynamic center in Amari Williams. The five-year college player finished up at Kentucky last season, where he showed some tantalizing potential as a facilitator. He was previously a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the CAA at Drexel. Williams hasn't proven to be a floor-spacer, and the ability to add the 3-point shot could be the swing skill that determines whether he can stick in the league.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:38 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:38 pm EDT
 
45. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia

The Minnesota Timberwolves are selecting big man Rocco Zikarsky out of Australia. He is a massive big man who won't turn 19 until a few weeks after the draft, Zikarsky is a hard-nosed Australian center who plays a bit of a throwback game. He stays near the rim to serve as a last line of defense and he is a strong finisher near the rim who hasn't shown a lot of versatility to this point.

 
44. Oklahoma City Thunder: Brooks Barnhizer, F, Northwestern

The Oklahoma City Thunder are selecting Northwestern forward Brooks Barnhizer at No. 44. Barnhizer grew up in South Bend, Indiana, and committed to Northwestern as a three-star high school recruit. Played four years for the Wildcats. Was an All-Big Ten performer as junior and earned Big Ten All-Defense honors during his illustrious tenure.

 
43. *Washington Wizards: Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

The Washington Wizards are selecting Florida State wing Jamir Watkins at No. 43. Watkins would have been a top-15 transfer target if he opted for one final year in college, but instead is determined to try and get drafted after spending four seasons in college, the two most previous with FSU. He's a small forward with glue-guy potential if he lands in the right spot.

*Via Utah Jazz.

 
42. Sacramento Kings: Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

The Sacramento Kings are selecting Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud at 42. He was the highest-ranked player on CBS Sports' Big Board available. Raynaud is a true 7-footer with French roots who blossomed into one of college basketball's best big men over a four-year career at Stanford. If not for the special season of Duke's Cooper Flagg, Raynaud would likely have been the ACC's Player of the Year as a senior. He can bruise on the block, but he plays more like a forward than an old-school center.

 
41. *Phoenix Suns: Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

The Suns are selecting Kentucky forward Koby Brea with the No. 41 pick. This pick is via Golden State. Brea has been arguably the best 3-point specialist in college basketball over the course of the last two years, beginning with his senior season at Dayton and most recently as a graduate transfer at Kentucky. He'll be even more of a specialist in the NBA as his 3-point shooting will hopefully be a valuable enough niche to get him on the floor despite other concerns.

*Via Golden State.

 
40. New Orleans Pelicans: Micah Peavy, G, Georgetown

Peavy is a well-built wing who played at three schools across five seasons, first at Texas Tech, then three years with TCU before wrapping up at Georgetown. A former top-50 prospect out of high school, Peavy finally found a place to flourish at Georgetown, albeit on a bad team. Still, his ascent in 2024-25 put him on the board as a viable second-round pick. The first-team All-Big East performer shot a career-best 40% from 3-point range this past season, which caught the attention of scouts seeking 3-and-D upside.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:06 pm EDT
 
39. Toronto Raptors: Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Toronto picks up a hard-nosed, two-way guard who played a vital role for Florida's national-title team. He's a gritty and tough player who shot a respectable 36.4% from 3-point range over the course of a five-year college basketball career. Martin is a potential glue guy with a strong winning pedigree who could stick in the league if his outside shooting can hold steady at the NBA level.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 1:03 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 9:03 pm EDT
 
38. Indiana Pacers: Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Indiana is going for an undersized left-handed guard in Kam Jones, who scored more than 2,000 points in his Marquette career. There will be obvious concerns over his size and what that could mean for him defensively. But proponents of Kam Jones will point out that there's another undersized left-handed guard from the Big East who was picked in the second round who has panned out pretty well. Jones isn't quite the classic point guard that Jalen Brunson is, but he's a strong-willed offensive engine.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 12:57 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 8:57 pm EDT
 
37. Detroit Pistons: Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee 

Detroit just landed one of the premier shooters from this class in former Tennessee and North Florida marksman Chaz Lanier. He's another late bloomer who played five seasons of college basketball. But Lanier's shooting stroke off the catch in impeccable, and it's a quick release. The skill translated from the mid-major level at North Florida to Tennessee and the SEC without too much trouble. Can it translate to the NBA as well? If so, Detroit just found itself a sniper in the second round. Lanier also has a nice mid-range game, but there obvious defensive questions that he'll have to answer as a guard without elite physical tools.

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 12:54 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 8:54 pm EDT
 
36. *Los Angeles Lakers: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas


Los Angeles made a move to get to No. 36 in order to select an extremely athletic wing with a ton of defensive upside. The big knock on Thiero — and the reason he wasn't picked in the first round — is because he was unable to demonstrate a consistent outside shot during his time in college basketball. But Thiero's measurables are really strong, and he's still developing. He was initially a fringe top-100 prospect out of high school but improved dramatically while playing for John Calipari at both Kentucky and Arkansas. He could bring some depth on the wing for the Lakers early in his career.

*ESPN is reporting that Los Angeles acquired this pick via trade

David Cobb
June 27, 2025, 12:50 AM
Jun. 26, 2025, 8:50 pm EDT
 
35. Philadelphia 76ers: Johni Broome, C, Auburn

One of the best players in college basketball is off the board. The 76ers are reinforcing their frontcourt depth by selecting Auburn big man Johni Broome. Relatively unheralded coming out of high school, Broome played two seasons at Morehead State before playing three years at Auburn. An incredibly decorated and productive player in college, Broome racked up 2,696 points, 1,593 blocks and 419 blocks during his five-year career.

 
34. Charlotte Hornets: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton 

The Hornets are having an incredible draft. Charlotte's latest pick is Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, one of the best rim protectors in the class. After trading away Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns yesterday, the Hornets added a young center who can contribute right away.

Kalkbrenner is a long, rangy rim protector who alters almost every paint attempt when he's on the floor. Offensively, he's a skilled traditional big and a physical screener who is effective as a roll man. With just average athleticism, he's not an elite lob threat, and he's exploitable on the perimeter defensively.

 
33. Charlotte Hornets: Sion James, G, Duke

The Hornets are selecting Duke guard Sion James with the No. 33 pick. James spent just one season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Tulane and played a key role. James is a big, strong and versatile guard who brings great utility on the court. He has a good feel and IQ for the game and is willing and able to fill a variety of roles as a versatile defender, positional rebounder, can initiate offense, facilitate and make open shots from 3-point range.

James is the fourth Duke player to get drafted so far.

 
32. *Orlando Magic: Noah Penda, F, France

Another trade! The Boston Celtics are trading pick No. 32 to the Orlando Magic. Orlando is selecting French forward Noah Penda here. Penda is capable of impacting winning in a variety of ways. He has the size and frame to be a plus-defender -- and the skills to keep the ball moving on offense. If the jumper develops, Penda should be a well-rounded NBA player for a long time.

*Via Boston Celtics. The Boston Celtics are trading No. 32 to the Orlando Magic for Nos. 46 and 57, a 2026 second-rounder and 2027 second-rounder, per ESPN.

 
31. *Phoenix Suns: Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

The first pick of the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is being acquired via trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded pick No. 31 -- the first pick of the second round -- to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for No. 36 and two future second-round picks, per ESPN, to draft Saint Joseph wing Rasheer Fleming. The lengthy wing was considered a first-round pick by many, and he somehow fell to the second round.

*Via Minnesota

 
Day 2 is officially underway

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is just moments away. Follow all the action here!

