The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn. But NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades. Multiple All-Stars have been dealt since Sunday, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns.

The Celtics have been very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston has sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades so far this week. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.

The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns picking up the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). As of Wednesday morning, sixteen different first-round picks had changed hands, and the Brooklyn Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- woke up Wednesday as the owners of five of the top 27 picks.

More deals are expected Wednesday, and we'll be keeping track of all of them below. 

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker

(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)

June 24

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
Kristaps Porziņģis

Future second-round pick




Boston
Georges Niang

Future second-round pick




Brooklyn
Terence Mann

2025 No. 22 overall pick




TEAMACQUIRED


Washington
CJ McCollum

Kelly Olynyk

Future second-round pick




New Orleans
Jordan Poole

Saddiq Bey

2025 No. 40 overall pick




June 23

TEAMACQUIRED


Portland
Jrue Holiday


Boston
Anfernee Simons

Two future second-round picks




June 22

TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Kevin Durant


Phoenix
Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

No. 10 overall pick

Five future second-round picks




June 17

TEAMACQUIRED


Indiana
Pacers' originally owned 2026 first-round pick


New Orleans
2025 No. 23 overall pick

Rights to Mojave King