The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn. But NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades. Multiple All-Stars have been dealt since Sunday, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns.

The Celtics have been very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston has sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades so far this week. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.

The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns picking up the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). As of Wednesday morning, sixteen different first-round picks had changed hands, and the Brooklyn Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- woke up Wednesday as the owners of five of the top 27 picks.

More deals are expected Wednesday, and we'll be keeping track of all of them below.

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker

(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)

June 24

TEAM ACQUIRED





Atlanta Kristaps Porziņģis Future second-round pick





Boston Georges Niang Future second-round pick





Brooklyn Terence Mann 2025 No. 22 overall pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





Washington CJ McCollum Kelly Olynyk Future second-round pick





New Orleans Jordan Poole Saddiq Bey 2025 No. 40 overall pick







June 23

TEAM ACQUIRED





Portland Jrue Holiday





Boston Anfernee Simons Two future second-round picks







June 22

TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston Kevin Durant





Phoenix Jalen Green Dillon Brooks No. 10 overall pick Five future second-round picks







June 17