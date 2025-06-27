The 2025 NBA Draft kicked is officially in the books, and there were plenty of surprises along the way. NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades, however. Multiple All-Stars were dealt prior to Wednesday's first round, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns. The biggest move on Wednesday night saw the Hornets trade center Mark Williams to Phoenix.

The Suns made another deal Thursday by acquiring a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix then leveraged their lower second-round picks to move up to No. 31 to take Rahseer Fleming, who some considered a first-round talent.

The Celtics were very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.

The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). The Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- made five first-round picks on Wednesday.

More deals went down during the second round on Thursday. Here's a rundown of every deal that happened during the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft.

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker

(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)

June 26

TEAM ACQUIRED





Golden St. 2025 No. 56 overall pick (Will Richard)





Memphis 2025 No. 59 overall pick (Jahmai Mashack)

Cash considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Clippers 2025 No. 50 overall pick (Kobe Sanders)





New York 2025 No. 51 overall pick (Mohamed Diawara)

Cash considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Lakers 2025 No. 36 overall pick (Adou Thiero)





Minnesota 2025 No. 45 overall pick (Rocco Zikarsky)

Cash considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





Orlando 2025 No. 32 overall pick (Noah Penda)





Boston 2025 No. 46 overall pick (Amari Williams)

2025 No. 57 overall pick (Max Shulga)

2026 second-round pick (most favorable of Pistons, Bucks and Magic)

2027 second-round pick (most favorable of Magic and Celtics)







TEAM ACQUIRED





Phoenix 2025 No. 31 overall pick (Rasheer Fleming)





Minnesota 2025 No. 36 overall pick

Two future second-round picks







TEAM ACQUIRED





Phoenix 2025 No. 41 overall pick (Koby Brea)





Golden St. 2025 No. 52 overall pick (Alex Toohey)

2025 No. 59 overall pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





Brooklyn Two future second-round picks





Phoenix 2025 No. 36 overall pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Lakers 2025 No. 45 overall pick





Chicago 2025 No. 55 overall pick, cash considerations







June 25

TEAM ACQUIRED





Sacramento No. 24 Nique Clifford





Oklahoma City 2027 first-round pick (top-16 protected, via Spurs)







TEAM ACQUIRED





Utah No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.





Washington 2025 No. 21 overall pick (Will Riley)

2025 No. 43 overall pick

2031 second-round pick

2032 second-round pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





New Orleans No. 13 Derik Queen





Atlanta 2025 No. 23 overall pick (Asa Newell)

2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)







TEAM ACQUIRED





Memphis No. 11 Cedric Coward





Portland 2025 No. 16 overall pick (Yang Hansen)

2028 first-round pick (via Orlando)

Two second-round picks







TEAM ACQUIRED





Phoenix Mark Williams





Charlotte 2025 No. 29 overall pick (Liam McNeeley)

2029 first-round pick

Vasilije Micic







TEAM ACQUIRED





Indiana 2025 No. 38 overall pick





San Antonio Future second-round pick







June 24

June 23

TEAM ACQUIRED





Portland Jrue Holiday





Boston Anfernee Simons, two future second-round picks







June 22

June 17