The 2025 NBA Draft kicked is officially in the books, and there were plenty of surprises along the way. NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades, however. Multiple All-Stars were dealt prior to Wednesday's first round, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns. The biggest move on Wednesday night saw the Hornets trade center Mark Williams to Phoenix.

The Suns made another deal Thursday by acquiring a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix then leveraged their lower second-round picks to move up to No. 31 to take Rahseer Fleming, who some considered a first-round talent.

The Celtics were very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.

The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). The Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- made five first-round picks on Wednesday.

More deals went down during the second round on Thursday. Here's a rundown of every deal that happened during the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft.

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker

June 26

TEAMACQUIRED


Golden St.
2025 No. 56 overall pick (Will Richard)


Memphis
2025 No. 59 overall pick (Jahmai Mashack)
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Clippers
2025 No. 50 overall pick (Kobe Sanders)


New York
2025 No. 51 overall pick (Mohamed Diawara)
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
2025 No. 36 overall pick (Adou Thiero)


Minnesota
2025 No. 45 overall pick (Rocco Zikarsky)
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Orlando
2025 No. 32 overall pick (Noah Penda)


Boston
2025 No. 46 overall pick (Amari Williams)
2025 No. 57 overall pick (Max Shulga)
2026 second-round pick (most favorable of Pistons, Bucks and Magic)
2027 second-round pick (most favorable of Magic and Celtics)


TEAMACQUIRED


Phoenix
2025 No. 31 overall pick (Rasheer Fleming)


Minnesota
2025 No. 36 overall pick
Two future second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Phoenix
2025 No. 41 overall pick (Koby Brea)


Golden St.
2025 No. 52 overall pick (Alex Toohey)
2025 No. 59 overall pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Brooklyn
Two future second-round picks


Phoenix
2025 No. 36 overall pick


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
2025 No. 45 overall pick


Chicago
2025 No. 55 overall pick, cash considerations


June 25

TEAMACQUIRED


Sacramento
No. 24 Nique Clifford


Oklahoma City
2027 first-round pick (top-16 protected, via Spurs)


TEAMACQUIRED


Utah
No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.


Washington
2025 No. 21 overall pick (Will Riley)
2025 No. 43 overall pick
2031 second-round pick
2032 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


New Orleans
No. 13 Derik Queen


Atlanta
2025 No. 23 overall pick (Asa Newell)
2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)


TEAMACQUIRED


Memphis
No. 11 Cedric Coward


Portland
2025 No. 16 overall pick (Yang Hansen)
2028 first-round pick (via Orlando)
Two second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Phoenix
Mark Williams


Charlotte
2025 No. 29 overall pick (Liam McNeeley)
2029 first-round pick
Vasilije Micic


TEAMACQUIRED


Indiana
2025 No. 38 overall pick


San Antonio
Future second-round pick


June 24

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
Kristaps Porzingis, future second-round pick


Boston
Georges Niang, future second-round pick


Brooklyn
Terence Mann, 2025 No. 22 overall pick (Drake Powell)


TEAMACQUIRED


Washington
CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick


New Orleans
Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 No. 40 overall pick


June 23

TEAMACQUIRED


Portland
Jrue Holiday


Boston
Anfernee Simons, two future second-round picks


June 22

TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Kevin Durant


Phoenix
Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 overall pick, five future second-round picks


June 17

TEAMACQUIRED


Indiana
Pacers' originally owned 2026 first-round pick


New Orleans
2025 No. 23 overall pick, rights to Mojave King