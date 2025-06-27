2025 NBA Draft trade tracker: Latest deals, news as Lakers move up twice in second round, Suns acquire big man
The NBA trade market heated up around the 2025 Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft kicked is officially in the books, and there were plenty of surprises along the way. NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades, however. Multiple All-Stars were dealt prior to Wednesday's first round, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns. The biggest move on Wednesday night saw the Hornets trade center Mark Williams to Phoenix.
The Suns made another deal Thursday by acquiring a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix then leveraged their lower second-round picks to move up to No. 31 to take Rahseer Fleming, who some considered a first-round talent.
The Celtics were very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.
The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). The Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- made five first-round picks on Wednesday.
More deals went down during the second round on Thursday. Here's a rundown of every deal that happened during the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft.
2025 NBA Draft trade tracker
(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)
June 26
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 56 overall pick (Will Richard)
|2025 No. 59 overall pick (Jahmai Mashack)
Cash considerations
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 50 overall pick (Kobe Sanders)
|
|
|
|2025 No. 51 overall pick (Mohamed Diawara)
Cash considerations
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 36 overall pick (Adou Thiero)
|
|
|
|2025 No. 45 overall pick (Rocco Zikarsky)
Cash considerations
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 41 overall pick (Koby Brea)
|
|
|
|2025 No. 52 overall pick (Alex Toohey)
2025 No. 59 overall pick
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 45 overall pick
|
|
|
|2025 No. 55 overall pick, cash considerations
|
|
|
June 25
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 24 Nique Clifford
|
|
|
|2027 first-round pick (top-16 protected, via Spurs)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.
|
|
|
|2025 No. 21 overall pick (Will Riley)
2025 No. 43 overall pick
2031 second-round pick
2032 second-round pick
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 13 Derik Queen
|
|
|
|2025 No. 23 overall pick (Asa Newell)
2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Mark Williams
|
|
|
|2025 No. 29 overall pick (Liam McNeeley)
2029 first-round pick
Vasilije Micic
|
|
|
June 24
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Kristaps Porzingis, future second-round pick
|
|
|
|Georges Niang, future second-round pick
|
|
|
|Terence Mann, 2025 No. 22 overall pick (Drake Powell)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick
|
|
|
|Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 No. 40 overall pick
|
|
|
June 23
June 22
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Kevin Durant
|
|
|
|Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 overall pick, five future second-round picks
|
|
|
June 17
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Pacers' originally owned 2026 first-round pick
|
|
|
|2025 No. 23 overall pick, rights to Mojave King
|
|
|