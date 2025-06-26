2025 NBA Draft trade tracker: Latest deals, news as Suns acquire Mark Williams, Lakers move up in second round
The NBA trade market has heated up around the 2025 Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn. But NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades. Multiple All-Stars have been dealt since Sunday, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns. The biggest move on Wednesday night saw the Hornets trade center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns.
The Celtics have been very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston has sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades so far this week. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.
The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns picking up the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). As of Wednesday morning, sixteen different first-round picks had changed hands, and the Brooklyn Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- woke up Wednesday as the owners of five of the top 27 picks.
More deals are going down ahead of the second round on Thursday. We're keeping tabs on everything below.
2025 NBA Draft trade tracker
(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)
June 26
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|2025 No. 45 overall pick
|2025 No. 55 overall pick, cash considerations
June 25
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 24 Nique Clifford
|2027 first-round pick (top-16 protected, via Spurs)
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.
|2025 No. 21 overall pick (Will Riley)
2025 No. 43 overall pick
2031 second-round pick
2032 second-round pick
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|No. 13 Derik Queen
|2025 No. 23 overall pick (Asa Newell)
2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)
June 24
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick
|Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 No. 40 overall pick
June 23
June 22
June 17
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Pacers' originally owned 2026 first-round pick
|2025 No. 23 overall pick, rights to Mojave King
