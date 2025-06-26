mark-williams-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Brooklyn. But NBA teams did not wait until draft night to start making trades. Multiple All-Stars have been dealt since Sunday, as the Rockets made the first blockbuster of the summer by acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade with the Suns. The biggest move on Wednesday night saw the Hornets trade center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics have been very active in the lead-up to the draft. Boston has sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in two separate trades so far this week. Holiday is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers with guard Anfernee Simons coming back to Boston. Porziņģis, meanwhile, will be joining Trae Young on the Hawks as the Celtics saved some significant money with the big man landing in Atlanta.

The Durant deal impacted Wednesday's first round, with the Suns picking up the No. 10 overall pick from Houston (a pick that originally belonged to Phoenix). As of Wednesday morning, sixteen different first-round picks had changed hands, and the Brooklyn Nets -- who were also involved in the Porziņģis deal -- woke up Wednesday as the owners of five of the top 27 picks.

More deals are going down ahead of the second round on Thursday. We're keeping tabs on everything below.     

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker

(Note: Some trades are reported and not yet official)

June 26

TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
2025 No. 45 overall pick


Chicago
2025 No. 55 overall pick, cash considerations



June 25

TEAMACQUIRED


Sacramento
No. 24 Nique Clifford


Oklahoma City
2027 first-round pick (top-16 protected, via Spurs)


TEAMACQUIRED


Utah
No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.


Washington
2025 No. 21 overall pick (Will Riley)
2025 No. 43 overall pick
2031 second-round pick
2032 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


New Orleans
No. 13 Derik Queen


Atlanta
2025 No. 23 overall pick (Asa Newell)
2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)


TEAMACQUIRED


Memphis
No. 11 Cedric Coward


Portland
2025 No. 16 overall pick (Yang Hansen)
2028 first-round pick (via Orlando)
Two second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Phoenix
Mark Williams


Charlotte
2025 No. 29 overall pick (Liam McNeeley)
2029 first-round pick
Vasilije Micic


TEAMACQUIRED


Indiana
2025 No. 38 overall pick


San Antonio
Future second-round pick


June 24

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
Kristaps Porzingis, future second-round pick


Boston
Georges Niang, future second-round pick


Brooklyn
Terence Mann, 2025 No. 22 overall pick (Drake Powell)


TEAMACQUIRED


Washington
CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick


New Orleans
Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 No. 40 overall pick


June 23

TEAMACQUIRED


Portland
Jrue Holiday


Boston
Anfernee Simons, two future second-round picks


June 22

TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Kevin Durant


Phoenix
Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 overall pick, five future second-round picks


June 17

TEAMACQUIRED


Indiana
Pacers' originally owned 2026 first-round pick


New Orleans
2025 No. 23 overall pick, rights to Mojave King