The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.

It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft. 

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft first round

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN 
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Official 2025 NBA Draft order 

First round

1Dallas Mavericks
2San Antonio Spurs
3Philadelphia 76ers
4Charlotte Hornets
5Utah Jazz
6Washington Wizards
7New Orleans Pelicans
8Brooklyn Nets
9Toronto Raptors
10Houston Rockets (via reported trade with Phoenix)
11Portland Trail Blazers
12Chicago Bulls
13Atlanta Hawks
14San Antonio Spurs
15Oklahoma City Thunder
16Memphis Grizzlies
17Minnesota Timberwolves
18Washington Wizards
19Brooklyn Nets
20Miami Heat
21Utah Jazz
22Atlanta Hawks (via reported trade with Brooklyn)
23New Orleans Pelicans
24Oklahoma City Thunder
25Orlando Magic
26Brooklyn Nets
27Brooklyn Nets
28Boston Celtics
29Phoenix Suns
30Los Angeles Clippers

Second round

31Minnesota Timberwolves
32Boston Celtics
33Charlotte Hornets
34Charlotte Hornets
35Philadelphia 76ers
36Brooklyn Nets
37Detroit Pistons
38San Antonio Spurs
39Toronto Raptors
40Washington Wizards (via reported trade with New Orleans)
41Golden State Warriors
42Sacramento Kings
43Utah Jazz
44Oklahoma City Thunder
45Chicago Bulls
46Orlando Magic
47Milwaukee Bucks
48Memphis Grizzlies
49Cleveland Cavaliers
50New York Knicks
51Los Angeles Clippers
52Phoenix Suns
53Utah Jazz
54Indiana Pacers
55Los Angeles Lakers
-New York Knicks (forfeited)
56Memphis Grizzlies
57Orlando Magic
58Cleveland Cavaliers
59Houston Rockets