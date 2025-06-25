The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.

It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft first round

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York

TV: ABC and ESPN

TV: ABC and ESPN

Live stream: Follow: CBS Sports HQ

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Official 2025 NBA Draft order

First round

1 Dallas Mavericks 2 San Antonio Spurs 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Charlotte Hornets 5 Utah Jazz 6 Washington Wizards 7 New Orleans Pelicans 8 Brooklyn Nets 9 Toronto Raptors 10 Houston Rockets (via reported trade with Phoenix) 11 Portland Trail Blazers 12 Chicago Bulls 13 Atlanta Hawks 14 San Antonio Spurs 15 Oklahoma City Thunder 16 Memphis Grizzlies 17 Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Washington Wizards 19 Brooklyn Nets 20 Miami Heat 21 Utah Jazz 22 Atlanta Hawks (via reported trade with Brooklyn) 23 New Orleans Pelicans 24 Oklahoma City Thunder 25 Orlando Magic 26 Brooklyn Nets 27 Brooklyn Nets 28 Boston Celtics 29 Phoenix Suns 30 Los Angeles Clippers

Second round