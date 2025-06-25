2025 NBA Draft where to watch: Round 1 time, TV channel, stream, draft order, Cooper Flagg set to go No. 1
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.
It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft first round
Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ABC and ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round
Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Official 2025 NBA Draft order
First round
|1
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|Charlotte Hornets
|5
|Utah Jazz
|6
|Washington Wizards
|7
|New Orleans Pelicans
|8
|Brooklyn Nets
|9
|Toronto Raptors
|10
|Houston Rockets (via reported trade with Phoenix)
|11
|Portland Trail Blazers
|12
|Chicago Bulls
|13
|Atlanta Hawks
|14
|San Antonio Spurs
|15
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|16
|Memphis Grizzlies
|17
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|18
|Washington Wizards
|19
|Brooklyn Nets
|20
|Miami Heat
|21
|Utah Jazz
|22
|Atlanta Hawks (via reported trade with Brooklyn)
|23
|New Orleans Pelicans
|24
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|25
|Orlando Magic
|26
|Brooklyn Nets
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|28
|Boston Celtics
|29
|Phoenix Suns
|30
|Los Angeles Clippers
Second round
|31
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|32
|Boston Celtics
|33
|Charlotte Hornets
|34
|Charlotte Hornets
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
|36
|Brooklyn Nets
|37
|Detroit Pistons
|38
|San Antonio Spurs
|39
|Toronto Raptors
|40
|Washington Wizards (via reported trade with New Orleans)
|41
|Golden State Warriors
|42
|Sacramento Kings
|43
|Utah Jazz
|44
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|45
|Chicago Bulls
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|Milwaukee Bucks
|48
|Memphis Grizzlies
|49
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50
|New York Knicks
|51
|Los Angeles Clippers
|52
|Phoenix Suns
|53
|Utah Jazz
|54
|Indiana Pacers
|55
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-
|New York Knicks (forfeited)
|56
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57
|Orlando Magic
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Houston Rockets