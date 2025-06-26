The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived and officially begins when the first round gets underway Wednesday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.

It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Must-read stories

2025 NBA Draft winners and losers: Ace Bailey's plan backfires, Cooper Flagg saves the Mavericks Colin Ward-Henninger

Takeaways

2025 NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick analysis for Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, all first-round selections Adam Finkelstein

2025 NBA Draft trade tracker: Latest deals, news as Suns acquire Mark Williams from Hornets Colin Ward-Henninger

Cooper Flagg drafted No. 1 overall by Mavericks: How Duke star will fit in Dallas' starting lineup Jasmyn Wimbish

Touching reason why Cooper Flagg chose Mavericks jersey number after going No. 1 overall in 2025 NBA Draft Robby Kalland

Derik Queen might be a star, but the path Joe Dumars and the Pelicans took to get him was a reckless gamble James Herbert

PR failure? Ace Bailey loses game of chicken to be taken by Jazz at No. 5 in NBA Draft Kyle Boone

How the Nets made NBA Draft history with their unconventional first-round haul Robby Kalland

Collin Murray-Boyles addresses viral reaction to being picked by Raptors in NBA Draft 2025 Robby Kalland

Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft

31 Minnesota Timberwolves 32 Boston Celtics 33 Charlotte Hornets 34 Charlotte Hornets 35 Philadelphia 76ers 36 Brooklyn Nets 37 Detroit Pistons 38 Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio) 39 Toronto Raptors 40 New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington) 41 Golden State Warriors 42 Sacramento Kings 43 Washington Wizards (via reported trade with Utah) 44 Oklahoma City Thunder 45 Chicago Bulls 46 Orlando Magic 47 Milwaukee Bucks 48 Memphis Grizzlies 49 Cleveland Cavaliers 50 New York Knicks 51 Los Angeles Clippers 52 Phoenix Suns 53 Utah Jazz 54 Indiana Pacers 55 Los Angeles Lakers - New York Knicks (forfeited) 56 Memphis Grizzlies 57 Orlando Magic 58 Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Houston Rockets







