2025 NBA Draft where to watch: Round 2 time, TV channel, live stream, draft order, picks, grades, latest mocks
The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set for Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived and officially begins when the first round gets underway Wednesday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.
It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round
Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft
|31
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|32
|Boston Celtics
|33
|Charlotte Hornets
|34
|Charlotte Hornets
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
|36
|Brooklyn Nets
|37
|Detroit Pistons
|38
|Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
|39
|Toronto Raptors
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
|41
|Golden State Warriors
|42
|Sacramento Kings
|43
|Washington Wizards (via reported trade with Utah)
|44
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|45
|Chicago Bulls
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|Milwaukee Bucks
|48
|Memphis Grizzlies
|49
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50
|New York Knicks
|51
|Los Angeles Clippers
|52
|Phoenix Suns
|53
|Utah Jazz
|54
|Indiana Pacers
|55
|Los Angeles Lakers
|-
|New York Knicks (forfeited)
|56
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57
|Orlando Magic
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Houston Rockets