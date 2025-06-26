2025 NBA Draft - Round One
The 2025 NBA Draft has arrived and officially begins when the first round gets underway Wednesday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with the Dallas Mavericks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick. The draft will be a two-day format for the second consecutive year, with the second round set for Thursday.

It's been just over a month since Dallas shockingly won the draft lottery and will have the right to select Duke star forward Cooper Flagg -- the consensus top-ranked prospect in the class. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 pick and are expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

After the first two picks, the draft should get interesting. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick and will have their choice between a handful of players, including Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets (4) and the Utah Jazz (5) round out the top five picks.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft. 

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft

31Minnesota Timberwolves
32Boston Celtics
33Charlotte Hornets
34Charlotte Hornets
35Philadelphia 76ers
36Brooklyn Nets
37Detroit Pistons
38Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
39Toronto Raptors
40New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
41Golden State Warriors
42Sacramento Kings
43Washington Wizards (via reported trade with Utah)
44Oklahoma City Thunder
45Chicago Bulls
46Orlando Magic
47Milwaukee Bucks
48Memphis Grizzlies
49Cleveland Cavaliers
50New York Knicks
51Los Angeles Clippers
52Phoenix Suns
53Utah Jazz
54Indiana Pacers
55Los Angeles Lakers
-New York Knicks (forfeited)
56Memphis Grizzlies
57Orlando Magic
58Cleveland Cavaliers
59Houston Rockets