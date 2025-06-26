The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday and will conclude with the second round from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This will be the second year of the two-day format, and it marks the first time Day 2 of the draft will take place at the Barclays Center.

Heading into Day 2, the best available prospects are Saint Joseph wing Rasheer Fleming, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arkansas wing Adou Thiero and Auburn big man Johni Broome. Other notable players on the board still are Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier and Marquette guard Kam Jones.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will open the festivities with the No. 31 pick. On Day 1 of the draft, Minnesota selected Joan Beringer out of France with the No. 17 pick. The Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets (back-to-back picks), and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the first five picks of Thursday's second round.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fubo | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft