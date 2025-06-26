2025 NBA Draft where to watch: Round 2 time, TV channel, live stream, draft order, picks, latest mocks, grades
The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set for Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday and will conclude with the second round from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This will be the second year of the two-day format, and it marks the first time Day 2 of the draft will take place at the Barclays Center.
Heading into Day 2, the best available prospects are Saint Joseph wing Rasheer Fleming, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arkansas wing Adou Thiero and Auburn big man Johni Broome. Other notable players on the board still are Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier and Marquette guard Kam Jones.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will open the festivities with the No. 31 pick. On Day 1 of the draft, Minnesota selected Joan Beringer out of France with the No. 17 pick. The Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets (back-to-back picks), and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the first five picks of Thursday's second round.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round
Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft
|31
|Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Minnesota)
|32
|Boston Celtics
|33
|Charlotte Hornets
|34
|Charlotte Hornets
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
|36
|Minnesota Timberwolves (via reported trade with Phoenix)
|37
|Detroit Pistons
|38
|Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
|39
|Toronto Raptors
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
|41
|Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Golden State)
|42
|Sacramento Kings
|43
|Washington Wizards (via reported trade with Utah)
|44
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|45
|Los Angeles Lakers (via reported trade with Chicago)
|46
|Orlando Magic
|47
|Milwaukee Bucks
|48
|Memphis Grizzlies
|49
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50
|New York Knicks
|51
|Los Angeles Clippers
|52
|Golden State (via reported trade with Phoenix)
|53
|Utah Jazz
|54
|Indiana Pacers
|55
|Chicago Bulls (via reported trade with Los Angeles Lakers)
|-
|New York Knicks (forfeited)
|56
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57
|Orlando Magic
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Golden State Warriors (via reported trade with Phoenix)