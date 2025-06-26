2025 NBA Draft - Round One
Getty Images

The 2025 NBA Draft continues Thursday and will conclude with the second round from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This will be the second year of the two-day format, and it marks the first time Day 2 of the draft will take place at the Barclays Center.

Heading into Day 2, the best available prospects are Saint Joseph wing Rasheer Fleming, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arkansas wing Adou Thiero and Auburn big man Johni Broome. Other notable players on the board still are Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier and Marquette guard Kam Jones.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will open the festivities with the No. 31 pick. On Day 1 of the draft, Minnesota selected Joan Beringer out of France with the No. 17 pick. The Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets (back-to-back picks), and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the first five picks of Thursday's second round.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2025 NBA Draft. 

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Must-read stories 

2025 NBA Draft winners and losers: Ace Bailey's plan backfires, Cooper Flagg saves the Mavericks
Colin Ward-Henninger
2025 NBA Draft winners and losers: Ace Bailey's plan backfires, Cooper Flagg saves the Mavericks
2025 NBA Draft grades: Live pick-by-pick analysis, updates, draft order for Rounds 1 and 2
Adam Finkelstein
2025 NBA Draft grades: Live pick-by-pick analysis, updates, draft order for Rounds 1 and 2
2025 NBA Draft trade tracker: Latest deals, news as Suns acquire Mark Williams, Lakers move up in second round
Colin Ward-Henninger
2025 NBA Draft trade tracker: Latest deals, news as Suns acquire Mark Williams, Lakers move up in second round
Cooper Flagg drafted No. 1 overall by Mavericks: How Duke star will fit in Dallas' starting lineup
Jasmyn Wimbish
Cooper Flagg drafted No. 1 overall by Mavericks: How Duke star will fit in Dallas' starting lineup
Touching reason why Cooper Flagg chose Mavericks jersey number after going No. 1 overall in 2025 NBA Draft
Robby Kalland
Touching reason why Cooper Flagg chose Mavericks jersey number after going No. 1 overall in 2025 NBA Draft
Derik Queen might be a star, but the path Joe Dumars and the Pelicans took to get him was a reckless gamble
James Herbert
Derik Queen might be a star, but the path Joe Dumars and the Pelicans took to get him was a reckless gamble
PR failure? Ace Bailey loses game of chicken to be taken by Jazz at No. 5 in NBA Draft
Kyle Boone
PR failure? Ace Bailey loses game of chicken to be taken by Jazz at No. 5 in NBA Draft
How the Nets made NBA Draft history with their unconventional first-round haul
Robby Kalland
How the Nets made NBA Draft history with their unconventional first-round haul
Collin Murray-Boyles addresses viral reaction to being picked by Raptors in NBA Draft 2025
Robby Kalland
Collin Murray-Boyles addresses viral reaction to being picked by Raptors in NBA Draft 2025

Order for second round of 2025 NBA Draft

31Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Minnesota)
32Boston Celtics
33Charlotte Hornets
34Charlotte Hornets
35Philadelphia 76ers
36Minnesota Timberwolves (via reported trade with Phoenix)
37Detroit Pistons
38Indiana Pacers (via reported trade with San Antonio)
39Toronto Raptors
40New Orleans Pelicans (via reported trade with Washington)
41Phoenix Suns (via reported trade with Golden State)
42Sacramento Kings
43Washington Wizards (via reported trade with Utah)
44Oklahoma City Thunder
45Los Angeles Lakers (via reported trade with Chicago)
46Orlando Magic
47Milwaukee Bucks
48Memphis Grizzlies
49Cleveland Cavaliers
50New York Knicks
51Los Angeles Clippers
52Golden State (via reported trade with Phoenix)
53Utah Jazz
54Indiana Pacers
55Chicago Bulls (via reported trade with Los Angeles Lakers)
-New York Knicks (forfeited)
56Memphis Grizzlies
57Orlando Magic
58Cleveland Cavaliers
59Golden State Warriors (via reported trade with Phoenix)