The fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers battle the third-seeded New York Knicks in Game 1 of their 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals matchup on Wednesday. Indiana is coming off a stunning 4-1 series win over the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, while New York ousted the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in six games. The Pacers (50-32), who were swept in last year's conference finals by Boston, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999-2000. The Knicks (51-31), who last reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 1999-2000, have not won an NBA title since 1972-1973.

Tipoff is from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York won two of three regular-season meetings this year. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.

Pacers vs. Knicks spread New York -4.5 at DraftKings Pacers vs. Knicks over/under 224 points Pacers vs. Knicks money line New York -183, Indiana +153

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been dominant in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In 12 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 28.8 points, 7.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 39 minutes. In a 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their series, he registered a double-double with 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He scored 23 points and added six assists and six rebounds in the decisive Game 6 win over Boston on Friday.

Another force powering the Knicks is center Karl-Anthony Towns. In 12 postseason starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 35.7 minutes. In Friday's Game 6 win, he scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Game 4 victory over Boston.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is one of six Indiana players averaging double-figure scoring. In 10 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 32.1 minutes. In the decisive Game 5 win over the Cavaliers, he scored 21 points, added eight rebounds and dished out five assists. He had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 129-109 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the series.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is coming off a 31-point, eight-assist and six-rebound performance in the Game 5 win at Cleveland. He registered a double-double in a 121-112 Game 1 win over the Cavaliers, scoring 22 points, while adding 13 assists, three blocks and three rebounds. In Game 2 of that series, Haliburton poured in 19 points with nine boards and four assists. In 10 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 34.1 minutes.

