The New York Knicks will look to even their best-of-seven series when they meet the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. Indiana rallied from double-digits to earn a 138-135 overtime win in the series opener. The Pacers (50-32), who are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999-2000, are 5-1 on the road this postseason. The Knicks (51-31), who last reached the NBA Finals in 1998-1999, are 3-4 on their home floor in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 6-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. New York is at -253 on the money line (risk $253 to win $100), while Indiana is at +205 (risk $100 to win $205).

Pacers vs. Knicks spread New York -6 at DraftKings Pacers vs. Knicks over/under 225.5 points Pacers vs. Knicks money line New York -253, Indiana +205 Pacers vs. Knicks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson had a monster Game 1, finishing with 43 points and five assists. In 13 postseason games, he is averaging 29.9 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 38.9 minutes. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, he scored 39 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed five rebounds in a 121-113 win over the Celtics. In Game 6 of that series, Brunson scored 23 points and added six assists and six rebounds.

Also helping lead the Knicks is center Karl-Anthony Towns. He registered a double-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in Game 1. In 13 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 36 minutes. In the conference semifinals against Boston, he scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds in a 119-81 Game 6 victory.

Why the Pacers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore the Knicks' hearts out in the series opener, sending Game 1 into overtime and then helping Indiana complete the comeback. He finished with 31 points, while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal. He also had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the decisive Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 13. In 11 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 34.9 minutes.

Power forward Pascal Siakam is one of eight Pacers players averaging at least 8.5 points or more. He finished with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Game 1 win over the Knicks. He scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the Game 5 win over Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In 11 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33 minutes.

