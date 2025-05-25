The Indiana Pacers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on their home floor when they battle the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final on Sunday. Indiana stunned New York 114-109 on Friday to sweep the first two games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks (51-31), the third seed in the conference, have not reached the NBA Finals since 1998-1999. The Pacers (50-32), the fourth seed, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999-2000.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 2-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.5. Indiana is priced at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), while New York is listed at +111 (risk $100 to win $111). Before making any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is an outstanding 56-27 (+2624) roll on his last 83 picks involving the Pacers.

Now, Marshall has analyzed Knicks vs. Pacers and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers. Use a DraftKings promo code, a FanDuel promo code or a BetMGM promo code to get started.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread Indiana -2 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Pacers over/under 223.5 points Knicks vs. Pacers money line New York +111, Indiana -132 Knicks vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Pacers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam went off on the Knicks in Game 2. He finished with 39 points, while adding five rebounds, three assists and one steal. He is one of eight Pacers players averaging at least 8.1 points per game this postseason. In 12 playoff starts, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is another thorn in the Knicks' side. He registered his second consecutive double-double in the series on Friday, scoring 14 points, while adding 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals. In the series opener, he scored 31 points, while dishing out 11 assists, grabbing four rebounds and making one steal. In 12 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 34.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson is having a highly productive postseason. He has scored 30 or more points in eight playoff games. In 14 starts, he is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 38.9 minutes. He registered a double-double with 36 points, 11 assists and three rebounds in Game 2. He had 43 points, five assists and one rebound in the 138-135 overtime loss in Game 1.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns also helps power New York. He scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday's loss. In the series opener, he had a double-double, scoring 35 points, while adding 12 rebounds and two assists. In 14 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 35.4 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

Now, Marshall has locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Knicks vs. Pacers. He is leaning Over on the total, but he knows a crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pacers, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Knicks spread to jump on, all from the expert who has returned over $2,600 on his last 83 Indiana Pacers picks, and find out.