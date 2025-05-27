The New York Knicks will look to even their best-of-seven 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers when they meet on Tuesday. New York climbed back into the series with a 106-100 win on Sunday night. The Knicks (51-31), who are looking to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 1998-1999, have not won an NBA championship since 1972-1973. The Pacers (50-32), who are looking to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 1999-2000, have not won a championship since claiming the ABA title in 1972-1973.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Indiana is a 2-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 220.5. Indiana is priced at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100), while New York is listed at +113 (risk $100 to win $113). Before making any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is an outstanding 138-108-2 (+1920) roll on his last 248 NBA picks, and is an outstanding 56-27 (+2624) in his last 83 picks involving the Pacers.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread Indiana -2 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Pacers over/under 220.5 points Knicks vs. Pacers money line Indiana -134, New York +113

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has reached double-digit scoring in 23 consecutive games. He is coming off a 17-point, four-rebound and two-assist performance in the Game 3 loss on Sunday. He was dominant in Game 2, finishing with 39 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. In 12 postseason games, all starts, Siakam is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.2 minutes.

Also helping power the offense is point guard Tyrese Haliburton. In 13 playoff starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, 9.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and one steal in 35.1 minutes. In the Game 3 loss, he scored 20 points, while dishing out seven assists, grabbing four rebounds and making three steals. He poured in 31 points, while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in the series opener. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York rallied behind point guard Jalen Brunson to get back in the series. Brunson finished with 23 points, two rebounds and one assist in Sunday's win. He has been dominant in the 2025 NBA playoffs, scoring 30 or more points in eight playoff games. In 15 playoff starts, he is averaging 29.9 points, 7.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 38.3 minutes. In a 138-135 overtime loss in the series opener, he had 43 points, five assists and one rebound.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double in the Game 3 victory, scoring 24 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He added 20 points and seven rebounds in Friday's Game 2 loss. He has 10 double-doubles this postseason. In Game 1, he had 35 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. In 15 playoff starts, towns is averaging 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 35.2 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Pacers picks

