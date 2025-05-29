The New York Knicks will look to stay alive in their best-of-seven series when they meet the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. Indiana grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 130-121 win on Tuesday. The Pacers (50-32), who are 6-1 on the road this postseason, are one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 2000. The Knicks (51-31), who are 3-5 on their home floor in the 2025 NBA playoffs, last won an NBA title in 1973. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for New York, while Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Indiana.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread New York -4.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Pacers over/under 222.5 points Knicks vs. Pacers money line Indiana +148, New York -177

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson has scored 30 or more points in three of the first four games of the series. In the Game 4 loss, he poured in 31 points, while dishing out five assists, grabbing two rebounds and making two steals. He had 43 points and five assists in a 138-135 overtime loss in Game 1. In 16 postseason starts this season, he is averaging 29.9 points, 7.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 38.3 minutes.

Center Towns (questionable) also helps power the Knicks. In 16 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 21.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 35.3 minutes. He has three double-doubles in the series, including a 24-point, 12-rebound and three-assist effort in the Game 4 loss. He had 35 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in the Game 1 loss.

Why the Pacers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is coming off a near perfect performance in Game 4. He scored 32 points, dished out 15 assists, grabbed 12 rebounds, made four steals and had zero turnovers. It was his first triple-double of the season, and he had double-doubles in both Games 1 and 2. In Game 1, he poured in 31 points, while adding 11 assists and four rebounds. He is averaging 19.4 points, 9.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 14 starts this postseason.

Power forward Pascal Siakam is one of five Pacers players averaging double-figure scoring. In the Game 4 win, he scored 30 points, while adding five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. In a 114-109 win in Game 2 at New York, he scored 39 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists. In 14 playoff starts, Siakam is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.3 minutes.

