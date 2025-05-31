The New York Knicks get a chance to even their best-of-seven series with the Indiana Pacers when they meet in Game 6 of their 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Saturday. New York staved off elimination with a 111-94 win in Game 5 on Thursday. The Knicks (51-31), the third seed in the East, are 6-2 in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Pacers (50-32), the fourth seed in the conference, are 5-2 on their home court during the playoffs.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 4-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5.

Power forward Pascal Siakam has reached 30 or more points twice in the series, including a 30-point, five-rebound and two-assist performance in a 130-121 win in Game 4. He poured in 39 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists in a 114-109 win in Game 2. He has reached double-digit scoring in 25 consecutive games. In 15 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton also helps power the offense. In 15 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes. He registered a triple-double in Game 4, scoring 32 points, while adding 15 assists and 12 rebounds. He had 31 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed four rebounds in a 138-135 overtime win in Game 1. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Point guard Jalen Brunson has helped fuel the New York offense. In 17 postseason starts, he is averaging 30.1 points, seven assists and 3.5 rebounds in 38 minutes. He has scored 30 or more points in four of the first five games of the series. In the Game 5 win on Thursday, he scored 32 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. He had 43 points and five assists in the series opener.

Also helping power the offense is center Karl-Anthony Towns. In 17 starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.4 minutes. He has registered a double-double in four of the five games in the series, and has scored 24 points in each of the last three games. He poured in 35 points, while adding 12 boards and two assists in the Game 1 loss. See which team to back at SportsLine.

