The 2025 NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday. Tipoff for Game 2 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is at 8 p.m. ET. The Pacers went into OKC and won Game 1, beating the Thunder 111-110 behind a large fourth quarter comeback and a last second basket from Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton and OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again headline the NBA DFS player pool for Game 2. Other projected top DFS picks include Jalen Williams, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Chet Holmgren.

SGA and Haliburton are the two highest-priced players on the slate, making it imperative for DFS players to find the top NBA DFS values when building NBA DFS lineups for Game 2.

Top NBA DFS picks for NBA Finals Game 2 on June 8

For Game 2, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed at $12,400 on DraftKings and $16,200 on FanDuel. The recently crowned NBA MVP was outstanding in Game 1, scoring 38 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. SGA led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, and is averaging 30.2 points per game during the playoffs. Kaylor loves the matchup, for SGA, and is willing to overlook his massive price on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam ($9,600 on DraftKings and $1,100 on FanDuel). Siakam proved to be a matchup issue for OKC in Game 1, scoring 19 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block. The former New Mexico State standout is a high-energy player, and a constant threat to record a double-double. Kaylor is including Siakam in his DFS core for Game 2, expecting a similar performance to his Game 1 output. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Game 2 on Sunday, June 8

