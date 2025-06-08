The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to square their series with the Indiana Pacers when they meet in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. Indiana grabbed a 111-110 win in the series opener on a last-second shot by Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers (50-32), who have not won a title since claiming the ABA championship in 1973, are 7-2 on the road this postseason. The Thunder (68-14), who last won an NBA championship in 1979 when the franchise was based in Seattle, are 8-2 on their home court during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 11-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. The Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and Jarace Walker (ankle), while Nikola Topic (knee) will miss Sunday's showdown for the Thunder. Before making any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is SportsLine's No. 1 expert and is on a huge 165-91 roll on his NBA picks that has returned more than 33 units.

Now, Severance has analyzed Pacers vs. Thunder and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pacers. New users can utilize a DraftKings promo code, a FanDuel promo code or a BetMGM promo code to get started.

Thunder vs. Pacers spread Oklahoma City -11 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Pacers over/under 228.5 points Thunder vs. Pacers money line Oklahoma City -520, Indiana +390 Thunder vs. Pacers picks See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Pacers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a 38-point, five-rebound and three-assist performance in Game 1 against the Pacers. He has scored 30 or more points in eight of the past nine games. He registered a near triple-double in a 128-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series. In 17 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 30.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.6 minutes.

Also helping lead the Thunder is forward Jalen Williams. He is coming off a 17-point, six-assist and four-rebound effort in Game 1 against Indiana. He had a playoff-high 34 points with five assists, three rebounds and three steals in the Western Conference Finals Game 4 win over the Timberwolves. In 17 postseason starts, he is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is coming off a double-double in the series opener, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He had 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals win over the New York Knicks. In Game 4 of that series, he had 30 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 130-121 win. In 17 playoff starts, Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal in 33.6 minutes.

Haliburton, the hero in Game 1, finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. The power forward had three double-doubles and one triple-double in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 125-108 Game 6 win over the Knicks, he scored 21 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed six rebounds. In 17 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Thunder picks

Now, Severance has locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Pacers vs. Thunder. He is leaning Under on the total, but he knows a crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pacers, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who is up 33 units on his NBA picks, and find out.