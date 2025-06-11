The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to regain home-court advantage when they battle the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their 2025 NBA Finals matchup on Wednesday. Oklahoma City evened the series at 1-1 with a 123-107 win on Sunday. The Thunder (68-14), who are looking for their first NBA championship since winning it in 1979 when they were based in Seattle, are 4-3 on the road this postseason. The Pacers (50-32), who won an ABA title in 1973 for their last championship, are 5-2 on their home court during the 2025 playoffs.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has won three of four meetings this season. The Thunder are 5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.

Pacers vs. Thunder spread Oklahoma City -5.5 at DraftKings Pacers vs. Thunder over/under 228 points Pacers vs. Thunder money line Oklahoma City -221, Indiana +181 Pacers vs. Thunder picks See picks at SportsLine Pacers vs. Thunder streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The regular-season NBA MVP has scored 34 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 34-point, eight-assist, five-rebound and four-steal performance in Game 2 on Sunday. He poured in 38 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the series opener. In 18 postseason starts this year, he is averaging 30.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.7 minutes.

The Thunder is also led by forward Jalen Williams. He scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished off five assists on Sunday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 17 of 18 playoff games, including eight in a row. In 18 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes.

Forward Pascal Siakam continues to power the Indiana offense. In 18 playoff starts, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.4 minutes of action. In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, he poured in 31 points, while adding five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal. He registered a double-double in the 111-110 Game 1 win over the Thunder, scoring 19 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing off three assists.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is coming off a 17-point, six-assist, three-rebound, two-block and two-steal effort in the Game 2 loss to Oklahoma City. He registered a double-double in the Game 1 win, including the game-winning shot, scoring 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. He had 21 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and three steals in the Game 6 win over the Knicks. In 18 playoff starts, he is averaging 18.4 points, 9.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes.

