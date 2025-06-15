The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take charge of the series and put the Indiana Pacers on the brink of elimination when they battle in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday. Oklahoma City knotted the series at 2-2 with a 111-104 win in Game 4. The Pacers (50-32), who are 7-3 on the road during the 2025 NBA playoffs, are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999-2000, when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder (68-14), who are 9-2 on their home floor this postseason, are in the Finals for the first time since 2011-2012, when they lost in five games to the Miami Heat.

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his dominance this postseason. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 30.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.1 minutes. He has reached 30 or more points 14 times in the 2025 NBA playoffs. He is coming off a 35-point performance in Friday's Game 4 win, adding three steals, three rebounds and one block.

Forward Jalen Williams also helps lead the Oklahoma City offensive attack. He is coming off a series-high 27-point, seven-rebound and three-assist performance in Game 4. He had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 116-107 loss to the Pacers in Game 3. In 20 postseason starts, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.8 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam helps lead the Indiana offense. In 20 postseason starts, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.4 minutes. In Friday's loss to the Thunder, he scored 20 points, while adding eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block. He registered a double-double in the series opener, scoring 19 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Another key component to the Pacers' offense is point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He has registered two double-doubles in the series and hit the game-winning shot in Game 1 with under one second left to play. In Friday's loss, he scored 18 points, while adding seven assists and two rebounds. In 20 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes.

