The NBA championship will be decided when the Indiana Pacers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. Indiana forced the series to go the distance with a 108-91 win on Thursday. The Pacers (50-32), who are seeking their first championship since winning the 1973 ABA title, are 7-4 on the road during the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Thunder (68-14), who can win their first championship since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008, are 10-2 on their home floor this postseason.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has won five of eight meetings this season. The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. The Thunder are -265 money-line favorites (risk $265 to win $100), while the Pacers are +215 underdogs.

Now, Severance has analyzed Pacers vs. Thunder

Pacers vs. Thunder spread Oklahoma City -7 at DraftKings Pacers vs. Thunder over/under 214.5 points Pacers vs. Thunder money line Oklahoma City -265, Indiana +215

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP, helps power the Oklahoma City offense. He is coming off a 21-point performance with four rebounds and two assists in the Game 6 loss. He registered a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists with four blocks, two steals and two rebounds in the 120-109 win over Indiana in Game 5. In 22 playoff starts, he is averaging 30 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.9 minutes.

Also helping lead the Thunder is forward Jalen Williams. He had a playoff-high 40 points with six rebounds and four assists in a Game 5 win. He poured in 27 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in a 111-104 win at Indiana in Game 4. In 22 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.5 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Six Indiana players are averaging double-digit scoring this postseason, led by power forward Pascal Siakam. In 22 playoff starts, he is averaging 20.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.4 minutes. He registered a double-double in Game 6, scoring 16 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out three assists. He poured in 28 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Game 5.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is officially listed as questionable with a calf injury but is widely expected to play, is another key component to the Pacers' offense. In 22 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, nine assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.8 minutes. Despite being limited, Haliburton scored 14 points with five assists and two steals in Thursday's win. He had a near triple-double in Game 3, scoring 22 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing nine rebounds.

How to make Pacers vs. Thunder picks

Now, Severance has locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Game 7 of Thunder vs. Pacers. He is leaning Under the total

