The Indiana Pacers defended their home court despite being underdogs on Wednesday, outscoring the Oklahoma City Thunder 32-18 in the fourth quarter to win 116-107. Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points in 22 minutes off the bench to lead the Pacers, while Indiana also held league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Game 4 is a must win for the Thunder to avoid going down 3-1 in the series. Can Oklahoma City win as a 6-point road underdog on Friday? The over/under is 226.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds for Game 4. OKC is a -238 favorite (risk $238 to win $100) on the money line, while Indiana is a +195 underdog (risk $100 to win $195) for anyone finalizing how to bet Thunder vs. Pacers Game 4. Indiana is 2-1 against the spread in the series.

Before making any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the Game 4 NBA score prediction and Game 4 NBA picks from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen. They can help you make picks and take advantage of NBA Finals betting promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code, just to name a few. You can also check out our Thunder vs. Pacers props for Game 4.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a futures bet on the Thunder to win the series in five or six games.

Here are Cohen's top Thunder vs. Pacers picks for Game 4 (posted 6/12, odds subject to change):

Thunder -6

Over 225.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+ Points (-110)

Jalen Williams Over 10.5 Rebounds + Assists (-130)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 13.5 Assists + Rebounds (-110)

Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction: Thunder 118, Pacers 109



Cohen's Analysis: Oklahoma City is the better team in this series and despite blowing a fourth quarter lead on Wednesday night, I don't believe for one second that they're going to lose this series. Maybe I'm naive, but I'll be laying those six points as a road favorite on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was averaging 37.5 points per game against Indiana going into Game 3 and being held to 24 in that contest. The Thunder will bounce back with a vengeance and I wouldn't be surprised if he scored 40 in Game 4. Jalen Williams actually led OKC in scoring in the loss with 26 points and chipped in six rebounds and three assists. When he goes over this 10.5 rebounds + assists combo line in the playoffs, the Thunder are 9-2 straight up. On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton was one rebound short of a triple-double on Wednesday night and while I wouldn't expect that again in Game 4, his 13.5 rebounds + assists line seems low. Haliburton has 22 rebounds in three games thus far, so we would win with a 7-7 game on Friday. I expect the Thunder to pull away in the fourth quarter behind a stirring performance from their league MVP point guard and the series to be tied heading into Monday's Game 5 contest.

You've seen Cohen's best bets for Pacers vs. Thunder on Friday. Now, get picks for Game 4 from the model that entered the 2025 NBA Finals a sizzling 160-116 on top-rated NBA picks.