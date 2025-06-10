The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a stunning Game 1 loss and left the Indiana Pacers in the dust on Sunday, 123-107. With the teams tied at 1-1, the series moves to Indiana for Game 3 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. In four games against the Pacers this season, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 45, 33, 38, and 34 points. Will Indiana be able to slow him down on their home court? The Thunder are 5.5-point road favorites in Game 3 with the over/under at 228.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds. Oklahoma City is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) on the money line, while Indiana is a +181 underdog (risk $100 to win $181) for anyone finalizing how to bet Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a futures bet on the Thunder to win the series in five or six games.

Here are Cohen's top Thunder vs. Pacers picks for Game 3:

Pacers +5.5

Under 228.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points (-265)

Tyrese Haliburton Over 9.5 Assists (+265)

T.J. McConnell Over 12.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction: Thunder 113, Pacers 110



Cohen's Analysis: I missed the Game 2 exact score by ONE point so time to see if I can nail it right on the head. Unlike Game 2, Wednesday night's game will be close throughout, but I think the Thunder steals one on the road. Sunday's contest flew over in the second half but I would be very surprised if we saw anything close to 130 points in the third and fourth quarters this time around so the under is preferred. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to torch Indiana and the Pacers will have no answer for him yet again. He's averaging 37.5 points per game against them this season and will score somewhere between 30-35 on Wednesday night. Haliburton has only registered 12 assists against the Thunder in this series but before that, he had 10+ in 9 of the team's first 16 playoff games. At +265, that's an incredible value that I can't pass up. McConnell continues to be a spark plug off the bench for Indiana and has registered 14 and 20 PRA in this series despite playing less than 20 minutes per game. I wouldn't be surprised if Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game winner with close to no time left on the clock as Haliburton did in Game 1. After watching the domination in Game 2, I'm confident that Oklahoma City wins this series in six games.

