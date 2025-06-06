After a stunning double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Indiana Pacers will try steal another game on the Oklahoma City Thunder's home court on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton hit a long jump shot with 0.3 seconds left to give Indiana the stunning 111-110 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 tips at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 11-point favorites in Game 2 with the over/under at 226.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds. Oklahoma City is a -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100) on the moneyline, while Indiana is a +380 underdog (risk $100 to win $380). Before making any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the Game 2 NBA score prediction and Game 2 NBA picks from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen. They can help you make picks and take advantage of NBA Finals betting promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a futures bet on the Thunder to win the series in 5 or 6 games.

Here are Cohen's top Thunder vs. Pacers picks for Game 2:

Thunder -11

Over 226.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points (-275)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 12.5 Assists + Rebounds (-125)

Tyrese Haliburton Under 16.5 Points

Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction: Thunder 123, Pacers 106



Cohen's Analysis: How did Oklahoma City lose that game on Thursday night? It was yet another Indiana miracle comeback, but unlike what we saw from them against Milwaukee, Cleveland, and New York, the Thunder will bounce back with a vengeance. After collapsing against the Nuggets in a similar fashion in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder won Game 2 by 43 and scored 149 points. While I don't think this game will be that uncompetitive, look for OKC to jump ahead early and never look back. In three games against Indiana this season, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 38.7 points and 12.7 combined rebounds / assists. A 32-point, 6 rebound, 8 assist game seems well within reach even if he sits most of the fourth quarter on Sunday. Meanwhile, Haliburton has been shadowed by tremendous defender Luguentz Dort and has only averaged 12 points per game in three contests vs. the Thunder this season. Anything other than a blowout win by Oklahoma City would be a surprise to me. And I'm still sticking with OKC in six games for the series.

