The Oklahoma City Thunder saved their season on Friday, overcoming a seven-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Pacers, 111-104, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series shifts back to Oklahoma City on Monday with the teams tied 2-2. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 35 points in the final five minutes of Game 4, leading a rally to even the series heading into a crucial Game 5 matchup. Gilgeous-Alexander's over/under for total points scored on Monday is 34.5, while his over/under for total assists is 6.5.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 224.5. Before making any Oklahoma City vs. Indiana picks, be sure to see the Game 5 NBA score prediction and Game 5 NBA picks from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen. They can help you make picks and take advantage of NBA Finals betting promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code, just to name a few.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a futures bet on the Thunder to win the series in six games.

Here are Cohen's top Thunder vs. Pacers picks for Game 5 (posted 6/15, odds subject to change):

Thunder -9.5

Under 224.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points (-275)

Chet Holmgren Over 20 Points + Rebounds (-330)



Jalen Williams Over 25 Points + Rebounds (-245)

T.J. McConnell Over 10 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-310)

Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction: Thunder 113, Pacers 99

Cohen's Analysis: Before you roll your eyes at these picks thinking that I'm laying too much juice, if you parlay my six picks together, that's a +1300 SGP. Not too shabby if I may say so myself. Either way, I expect the Thunder to ride the momentum from a stirring fourth quarter performance on Friday night and blow out the Pacers in Game 5 at home. It's about time we see the Thunder defense step up in a big way and I would be mildly surprised if that wasn't the case on Monday night. SGA has played like an MVP in 3 of 4 games this series, scoring 38-34-35 points in Games 1,2, and 4, respectively. Another 30+ point effort seems likely if OKC rolls as I expect. After a poor Game 1, Holmgren has registered 21, 30, and 29 points + rebounds. I also wouldn't mind playing him to have a double-double again at +140 odds. Williams has been great as this series has gone on, increasing his point total from 17 in Game 1 to 19 to 26 to 27. His rebounding total has increased by one each game from four in Game 1 to seven in Game 4. Finally, on the other side, McConnell has been the spark plug for the Pacers off the bench, scoring at least eight points in each game and going over this 10 PRA total in all four. I believe Oklahoma City crushes on Monday night and wraps it up in Indiana on Thursday.

