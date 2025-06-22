The Indiana Pacers evened the 2025 NBA Finals at three games apiece with a resounding 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Thursday. The Pacers' bench was key, with Obi Toppin leading the way with 20 points and T.J. McConnell adding 12 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in 24 minutes. Indiana led throughout, but used a 36-17 second quarter to widen the halftime lead to 20 points and never looked back.

Tipoff is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is 214.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Thunder picks, be sure to see the Game 7 Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction and Game 7 Pacers vs. Thunder expert picks from SportsLine's Eric Cohen. They can help you make picks and take advantage of NBA Finals betting promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code, just to name a few. You can also check out our Game 7 Thunder vs. Pacers props, Thunder vs. Pacers odds for Game 7, and Thunder vs. Pacers SGP.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a futures bet on the Thunder to win the NBA Finals.

Here are Cohen's top Thunder vs. Pacers expert picks for Game 7 (odds subject to change):

Thunder money line (-298)

Under 214.5 Points

Tyrese Haliburton Under 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

T.J. McConnell Over 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

Jalen Williams 20+ Points (-225)

Thunder vs. Pacers score prediction: Thunder 105, Pacers 97

Cohen's Analysis: There have been five Game 7s in the NBA Finals since 1994 and none of the teams have come close to breaking the 100 point mark in any of them. In fact, the Heat's 95 points against the Spurs in 2013 are the closest a team has come to that mark. While I think Oklahoma City will get there, the under will be a smash play for me as teams historically tighten up defensively in these deciding games. I can't play the spread as I think it's very close to the outcome, an eight point Thunder victory as I see it. Though the number is low, I can't play any Tyrese Haliburton's overs considering he's dealing with a fairly serious leg injury which under any other circumstances, would keep him out for multiple weeks. Meanwhile, his backup McConnell continues to thrive and honestly should be a series MVP contender if the Pacers pull off the upset in Game 7. As a bonus bet for you reading this far, how about McConnell to record 2+ steals at +210 odds? He's done it in 4 of 6 games this series. His performance throughout has been brilliant. The Pacers will try to slow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by rotating top defenders Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith on him, so I look for Jalen Williams to once again be a focal point on offense for the Thunder. I'm fine buying his line down to 20+, a number he far exceeded in Games 3-5. I believe the Thunder will win but then again, the last four teams down 3-2 in the Finals and won Game 6 also won Game 7. This one should be an old school NBA thriller and I can't wait to watch on Sunday night! All of these NBA picks can be played at FanDuel with a FanDuel promo code, which offers up to $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

You've seen Cohen's best bets for Pacers vs. Thunder on Sunday. Now, get picks for Game 7 from the model that entered the 2025 NBA Finals a sizzling 160-116 on top-rated NBA picks.