We are just over one week away from the 2025 NBA Finals, and half of the championship matchup is set. The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the franchise to the title round for the first time in 13 years. Who will the Thunder play? It'll be either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks, who are battling in the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the series and have a chance to punch their Finals ticket on Thursday.

The 2025 NBA Finals get started Thursday, June 5. The Thunder will have home-court advantage against either New York or Indiana. OKC won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season and was the top seed in the West.

None of the three teams left in the playoffs have won a title in the last 45 years. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s). The Knicks last won a title in 1973. The Thunder franchise technically won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Below is the complete 2025 NBA Finals schedule. The Finals will run through at least June 13 and a potential Game 7 is slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Thursday, June 5 | Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)